Boohoo’s new Disney collection lets you channel your inner princess and villain

caption Sometimes you’re an Ariel, and sometimes you’re an Ursula. source Boohoo

Whether you’re a little more Ariel or a little more Ursula, clothing retailer Boohoo launched a new collection that caters to both sides of your Disney personality.

We’ve seen other brands release separate Disney princess and Disney villain collections in the past, but Boohoo’s new line includes the best of both worlds.

From Snow White to the Evil Queen, here are the best picks from Boohoo’s Disney collection.

This Ariel-inspired T-shirt and jogger set lets you channel your inner little mermaid.

caption The T-shirt features a small picture of Ariel on the front. source Boohoo

The short-sleeved T-shirt features a small picture of Ariel on the front and her name on the jogger pants.

If you’d rather channel your inner villain, this Ursula-inspired shirt might be more your style.

caption This shirt is perfect for poor unfortunate souls. source Boohoo

The shirt would go perfectly with Colourpop’s Ursula-inspired makeup.

You can also represent your princess favorites like Sleeping Beauty in this “Bride Squad” pajama set.

caption The gang’s all here. source Boohoo

The shirt also features Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Snow White, and Ariel.

Or you can represent Maleficent in this wickedly stylish sweatshirt.

caption The “Sleepy Beauty” villain has her own sweatshirt. source Boohoo

The sweatshirt features a scene from “Sleeping Beauty.”

This sassy Snow White shirt will help you tell him “boy bye.”

caption “Boy bye.” source Boohoo

The shirt also comes with a red checkered pair of shorts.

Or you can represent the Evil Queen and her “Bad Gals Club” in this villainous shirt.

caption Join the “bad gals club” of Disney villains. source Boohoo

lt also features Ursula, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil.

It’s not all about princesses and villains, as Mickey and Minnie also have quite a few stylish pieces.

caption This Mickey and Minnie shirt is simple yet chic. source Boohoo

This simple yet chic shirt features the iconic couple’s name across the front.

Minnie gets a neon makeover in this trendy sweat dress.

caption This shirt dress features a colorful take on Minnie Mouse. source Boohoo

Minnie’s never looked so on-trend.

Mickey fans can get this hoodie featuring “the true original.”

caption “The True Original.” source Boohoo

The hoodie comes in Mickey’s signature shade of red.

Or, you can show off your love for all things Disney in this shirt featuring a heart-shaped pair of Mickey hands.

caption Show off your love of Disney in style. source Boohoo

See the full Disney collection over on Boohoo.