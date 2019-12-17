19 great coffee table books for Disney fans

caption Disney books make great holiday gifts for any fan. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you know a Disney fan, they’ll appreciate a book based on one of their favorite subjects from animation history to secrets behind the theme parks.

From Disney food to a virtual day at Disney to lessons from Bob Iger, there’s a Disney book for every kind of Disney fan.

We’ve also got great gift ideas for Disney dads and those who love classic Mickey.

If you have a friend or family member who’s wild about Disney but has every piece of merch, try gifting them a book about the best place on Earth. Books, in general, are unexpected gifts, but they’re actually super thoughtful – they make for great conversation starters, double as decor, and can be read over and over again for years until the binding starts falling apart.

From a cookbook that will help you whip up dishes from Star Wars: A Galaxy’s Edge to a book about the stunning costumes from Disney films to a deep dive into Disney legend Marc Davis, it’s not an exaggeration to say there is a Disney book for every kind of Disney fan.

Take it from me, a Disney devotee, if I didn’t already own almost all of these, I would be thrilled to receive any one of these 19 Disney books this year. Bonus points if you gift a Disney Plus subscription or even park tickets alongside one of these great books so they can truly live out their Disney dream.

Here are 19 Disney books every fan would love:

‘One Day at Disney: Meet the People Who Make the Magic Across the Globe’

It’s jaw-dropping to think about how many people work for Disney all around the world, from vets at the Animal Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World to sculpture artists at Disneyland Paris. In “One Day at Disney,” you’ll get to see what goes on at Disney on any given day from the perspective of more than 80 cast members. The book also has a companion series on Disney+. Here’s everything to know about the new streaming service, along with how to gift a subscription if they don’t have one already.

‘Walt Disney Imagineering: A Behind the Dreams Look at Making More Magic Real’

For those who can’t get enough of “The Imagineering Story” on Disney+, they’ll want to add the beautiful “Walt Disney Imagineering: A Behind the Dreams Look at Making More Magic Real” to their bookshelf. This book gives a behind the scenes look at how Imagineers create the happiest place on earth.

‘Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation’

If they’re interested in Disney animation, then you’ll want to get them this book about the women who were such a key part to the success of early Disney films and shorts. Disney+ is currently developing a documentary series based on the book, so this is a great time to brush up on the topic.

‘The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company’

This #1 New York Times bestseller is a memoir about leadership and success by Disney’s CEO Bob Iger. It’s suited for those with a curiosity about how the most powerful entertainment company in the world is run from a business angle.

‘Walt Disney’s Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks’

Penned by Imagineer Don Iwerks, Ub Iwerks son, this large volume is an intimate look at the man who helped create Mickey and Minnie Mouse alongside Walt Disney. The book also looks at the many inventions and accomplishments credited to the legend.

‘Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks’

We’re huge fans of Imagineer Chris Merritt and Pixar’s Pete Docter’s extensive and impressive two-volume book set “Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks.” For more about this must-have book for any Disney Parks fan, check out our feature on the book set right here.

‘The Art of Disney Costuming: Heroes, Villains, and Spaces Between’

This large-format coffee table book gives a detailed look at the costumes from Disney blockbusters like “Mary Poppins,” “Aladdin,” and “Maleficent” with interviews, trivia, and of course, a beautiful array of photos.

‘From All of Us to All of You: The Disney Christmas Card’

The exchanging of Christmas cards was an important tradition at the Walt Disney studios with their leading artists creating the graphics for the cards. This beautifully produced book is a collection of many of those vintage holiday cards, making it a fitting gift for the season.

‘Entertaining with Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana!’

For the friend or family member who loves hosting, they will be delighted with “Entertaining with Disney.” It has all the instructions and recipes on how to throw a party inspired by “Frozen,” “Princess and the Frog,” Disney villains, and many others. Check out our full review of the title here.

‘Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food’

“Eat Like Walt” is a culinary look at the history of Disney foods, eating habits of Walt Disney himself, and more. Fun fact: he had simple tastes and he liked nothing more than a bowl of chili.

‘Maps of the Disney Parks: Charting 60 Years from California to Shanghai’

This graphic-heavy coffee table book includes six decades’ worth of maps of Disney parks all around the world. The cool thing about this one is that the pages actually unfold into full-sized maps.

‘The Walt Disney Studios: A Lot to Remember’

This behind-the-scenes look at the Walt Disney Studio in Burbank features photographs and artwork that spans of 90 years of film making.

‘Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World’

Published in conjunction with the Walt Disney Family Museum‘s exhibit on Mickey Mouse, this beautifully illustrated book dives into the history of the world’s most famous mouse, alongside text by acclaimed Disney animator Andreas Deja. The exhibit runs until February 17th in San Francisco.

‘Walt Disney’s Disneyland’

This large coffee table book includes an eclectic collection of illustrations, photographs, and documents about the happiest place on Earth. It’s a gorgeous guide to the history of the Anaheim theme park.

‘Art of Hand Lettering Love: An inspirational workbook for creating beautiful hand-lettered art about LOVE’

“The Art of Hand Lettering Love” is a crash course on how to do lettering inspired by the fonts used in Disney films and paired with the quotes they came from. Perfect for those who are curious about calligraphy.

‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook’

“Star Wars” fans, particularly those who have had the chance to visit Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland or Walt Disney World, will get a kick out of this cookbook dedicated to the foods of the fictional land of Batuu.

‘They Drew as They Pleased Vol 5: The Hidden Art of Disney’s Early Renaissance – The 1970s and 1980s’

This is a whimsical look at the ’70s and ’80s eras of Disney animated films like “The Jungle Book,” “The Aristocats,” “Robin Hood”, and “The Rescuers.”

‘The Art of Frozen 2’

Adult “Frozen” fans will enjoy this in-depth look at how the Disney film was made by taking a look at the development art, character sketches, storyboards, color scripts, and more.

‘Birnbaum’s 2020 Walt Disney World: The Official Vacation Guide’

If you happen to be giving the gift of tickets to Disney World this year, then the official vacation guide is an ideal companion to the present. The book includes insider tips as well as money-saving strategies.