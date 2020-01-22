12 whimsical photos show what your favorite Disney characters’ tiny houses would look like

- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
- Artists at Angie’s List imagined what six Disney characters’ tiny houses would look like.
- The artists created homes for Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Elsa from “Frozen,” and Merida from “Brave,” among others.
- They took inspiration from the characters’ personalities, clothing, and surroundings to create beautiful, 400-square-foot homes.
While Disney characters often live in castles and palaces, who’s to say they won’t want to downsize some day?
As the tiny house movement sweeps across the globe, prompting many to seek out smaller, simpler living spaces, artists at Angie’s List wondered what tiny houses would like in the magical world of Disney.
The artists examined six famous Disney characters and designed 400-square-foot homes for each of them. Take a look inside.
Belle’s imagined tiny house would sit at the top of a tower.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
Although most tiny houses are on wheels, it’s fitting that this Disney princess’ home is atop a tower and made of stone.
Inside the small cottage, Belle’s home would have a fireplace and stacks of books.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
In “Beauty and the Beast,” Belle wears mostly blue and maroon, so you can see those colors throughout the tiny house.
Meanwhile, Mulan’s tiny house would be inspired by Japanese architecture.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
There’s also a zen garden adjacent to the tiny house.
Inside, Mulan’s home would be minimalist and adhere to Japanese culture.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
To the right, you can see a ladder that leads to a loft, which is typical for most tiny houses in the real world.
Elsa’s tiny house would be a cabin that resembles the ice castle she constructs in “Frozen.”
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
Throughout the film, the architecture has Norwegian influences, and this tiny house is no different.
The interior is a nod to the film as well, as the couch is the color of the queen’s dress.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
The beams on the ceiling resemble a snowflake.
Woody from “Toy Story” would live in a rustic retreat.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
You can almost see Woody sporting his cowboy hat out on the deck.
Inside Woody’s home, the rustic aesthetic continues.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
The antler chandelier that hangs from the ceiling is a nod to the Old West.
Princess Merida from “Brave” would have a simple tiny house resembling Scottish castles.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
“Brave” is set in a fictional medieval Scotland.
The interior of Merida’s house would be made of stone and wood.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
If you look closely, you can see a painting of Merida’s horse, Angus, on the floor.
In “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” it was Jack Skellington’s job to scare people, and his tiny house would do just that.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
The character’s tiny house is imagined to be haunted and decrepit.
Jack Skellington’s tiny house would be just as creepy and dark inside as it is outside.
- source
- Courtesy of Angie’s List
As the “Pumpkin King,” it’s only fitting that his tiny house has at least one jack-o’-lantern.
