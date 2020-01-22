12 whimsical photos show what your favorite Disney characters’ tiny houses would look like

caption Woody’s imagined tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

Artists at Angie’s List imagined what six Disney characters’ tiny houses would look like.

The artists created homes for Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Elsa from “Frozen,” and Merida from “Brave,” among others.

They took inspiration from the characters’ personalities, clothing, and surroundings to create beautiful, 400-square-foot homes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While Disney characters often live in castles and palaces, who’s to say they won’t want to downsize some day?

As the tiny house movement sweeps across the globe, prompting many to seek out smaller, simpler living spaces, artists at Angie’s List wondered what tiny houses would like in the magical world of Disney.

The artists examined six famous Disney characters and designed 400-square-foot homes for each of them. Take a look inside.

Belle’s imagined tiny house would sit at the top of a tower.

caption Belle’s tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

Although most tiny houses are on wheels, it’s fitting that this Disney princess’ home is atop a tower and made of stone.

Inside the small cottage, Belle’s home would have a fireplace and stacks of books.

caption Inside Belle’s home. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

In “Beauty and the Beast,” Belle wears mostly blue and maroon, so you can see those colors throughout the tiny house.

Meanwhile, Mulan’s tiny house would be inspired by Japanese architecture.

caption Mulan’s tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

There’s also a zen garden adjacent to the tiny house.

Inside, Mulan’s home would be minimalist and adhere to Japanese culture.

caption Inside Mulan’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

To the right, you can see a ladder that leads to a loft, which is typical for most tiny houses in the real world.

Elsa’s tiny house would be a cabin that resembles the ice castle she constructs in “Frozen.”

caption Elsa’s tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

Throughout the film, the architecture has Norwegian influences, and this tiny house is no different.

The interior is a nod to the film as well, as the couch is the color of the queen’s dress.

caption Inside Elsa’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

The beams on the ceiling resemble a snowflake.

Woody from “Toy Story” would live in a rustic retreat.

caption Woody’s tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

You can almost see Woody sporting his cowboy hat out on the deck.

Inside Woody’s home, the rustic aesthetic continues.

caption Inside Woody’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

The antler chandelier that hangs from the ceiling is a nod to the Old West.

Princess Merida from “Brave” would have a simple tiny house resembling Scottish castles.

caption Princess Merida’s tiny house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

“Brave” is set in a fictional medieval Scotland.

The interior of Merida’s house would be made of stone and wood.

caption Inside Merida’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

If you look closely, you can see a painting of Merida’s horse, Angus, on the floor.

In “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” it was Jack Skellington’s job to scare people, and his tiny house would do just that.

caption Jack Skellington’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

The character’s tiny house is imagined to be haunted and decrepit.

Jack Skellington’s tiny house would be just as creepy and dark inside as it is outside.

caption Inside Jack Skellington’s house. source Courtesy of Angie’s List

As the “Pumpkin King,” it’s only fitting that his tiny house has at least one jack-o’-lantern.