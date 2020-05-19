Disney characters you probably didn’t know were voiced by the same actor

caption Aunt Sarah, the Fairy Godmother, and the Queen of Hearts are all voiced by the same actress. source Walt Disney Animation

Some actors have voiced more than one iconic Disney character.

You may know that John Ratzenberger has voiced a character in every Pixar movie.

But a few Disney villains have been voiced by the same actors.

Maleficent and Cinderella’s evil stepmother were both voiced by Eleanor Audley. The Fairy Godmother and the Queen of Hearts were both voiced by Verna Felton.

If you’re revisiting Disney‘s animated classics now that they’re all available on Disney Plus, you may realize you’re hearing some of the same voices over and over again.

That’s not déjà vu. Many actors wound up voicing two or more Disney characters over the years.

Jim Cummings has become known for voicing many more characters than just Winnie the Pooh. In more recent years, John Ratzenberger became Pixar’s good luck charm and can be found voicing a different character in each of their animated movies. But if you go back to some of Disney’s earlier movies from the ’50s to ’70s, you’ll find many of the same voice actors helped bring some of your favorite characters to life.

Keep reading to see which actors have voiced two or more Disney characters over the years.

Eleanor Audley voiced not one, but two iconic Disney villains.

caption Audley was an actress on radio and TV. source Walt Disney Animation

Lady Tremaine from “Cinderella” and Maleficent (“Sleeping Beauty”) were both voiced by Audley. “Cinderella” was one of Audley’s first roles before she played Eunice Douglas on “Green Acres.”

If you’ve been to Disney World or Disneyland, Audley also voiced Madame Leota on the Haunted Mansion ride.

The voice of Winnie the Pooh is also the man behind Darkwing Duck, Chief Pohawtan, and one of the hyenas from “The Lion King.”

caption Jim Cummings is known best for voicing Winnie the Pooh, but he has also brought many other characters to life. source Walt Disney Animation

Those are just a handful of the many animated roles the versatile Jim Cummings has voiced over the years. You may also recognize him as Ray from “The Princess and the Frog,” Razoul in “Aladdin,” Goofy’s neighbor Pete, and Hondo Ohnaka in “The Clone Wars” animated series.

Most impressive is how seamlessly Cummings can slip from one role into another. You can see Cummings go from character to character using Darkwing Duck’s famous catchphrase, “Let’s Get Dangerous,” here.

Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” is also the main villain in “Pocahontas.”

caption David Ogden Stiers voiced Cogsworth before playing Governor Ratcliffe. source Walt Disney Animation

“M*A*S*H” star David Ogden Stiers is also the narrator in “Beauty and the Beast” and Jumba in “Lilo & Stitch.”

Max from “A Goofy Movie” is also the same voice of Kovu from “The Lion King” sequel.

caption Jason Marsden voiced Max in the 1995 movie before voicing Kovu in 1998. source Walt Disney Animation

Jason Marsden has voiced a lot of characters you may be familiar with ranging from Mungo on “Tarzan” and Haku in “Spirited Away” to Kid Flash on DC’s animated “Young Justice” series.

Tony Jay has voiced three Disney villains.

caption Frollo, Shere Khan, and the creepy Monsieur D’Arque are all voiced by Tony Jay. Khan wears a suit, for whatever reason, on “Talespin.” source Walt Disney Animation

Frollo from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Monsieur D’Arque (“Beauty and the Beast”), who attempts to take Belle’s father to an asylum, are both voiced by Tony Jay. Jay also voiced Shere Khan on the “Talespin” TV series.

If the voice of the Old Man in “The Emperor’s New Groove” sounded familiar, it’s because it’s the same voice behind Piglet.

caption Fielder had a scene-stealing moment in “The Emperor’s New Groove.” source Walt Disney Animation

John Fielder has been voicing Piglet since the late ’60s. Before he died in 2005, he lent his voice to the small, but memorable role in “The Emperor’s New Groove.” If you can’t place the character, he’s the one who throws off the Emperor’s groove and then warns Pacha not to do the same. You can watch the moment here.

Pacha (“The Emperor’s New Groove”) is also the same voice of Sully in “Monsters, Inc.”

caption “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Monsters, Inc.” came out a year apart. source Walt Disney Animation, Disney/Pixar

John Goodman voices the lovable monster who helps get Boo home safely and the man who helps Emperor Kuzco open his heart to his community.

Kaa the Snake is the same voice as the Cheshire cat and Bambi’s skunk friend Flower.

caption Sterling Holloway played the “Jungle Book,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Bambi” characters. source Walt Disney Animation

Before Cummings, Sterling Holloway was the original voice of Winnie the Pooh on “The Magical World of Disney” and in 1977’s “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

John Ratzenberger appears in every Pixar movie.

caption Ratzenberger is Pixar’s good luck charm. source Disney/Pixar

Among the many characters that Ratzenberger has voiced are Hamm (“Toy Story”), the Underminer (“The Incredibles”), Mack (“Cars”), and the Yeti in “Monsters, Inc.” You can see many of his roles here.

Duke Weaselton and the Duke of Weselton are one and the same. Alan Tudyk voices them both along with the “Wreck-It Ralph” villain.

caption Alan Tudyk voices the “Zootopia” and “Frozen” characters. He was also Turbo and King Candy in the first “Wreck-It Ralph.” source Walt Disney Animation

Alan Tudyk is quickly becoming a man of many voices in Disney Animation. In addition to voicing characters in “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” you may also recognize him as the voice of KnowsMore in “Wreck-It Ralph 2” and Heihei in “Moana.” He’s also K-2SO in “Rogue One.”

Outside of Disney, Tudyk voices several characters, including the Joker, on DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn” animated series.

Baloo and Little John don’t just look similar. They’re also voiced by the same actor.

caption The two iconic Disney bears are both voiced by Phil Harris. source Walt Disney Animation

Between both movies, Phil Harris brought Thomas O’Malley, the alley cat, to life in “The Aristocats.”

The Nanny in “101 Dalmatians” is also Madam Mim in “The Sword in the Stone.”

caption “101 Dalmatians” and “The Sword in the Stone” were released two years apart. source Walt Disney Animation

Martha Wentworth voiced a few characters in “101 Dalmatians,” including Lucy the Goose and Queenie the cow.

The Sheriff of Nottingham in “Robin Hood” is also the voice of Chief in “Fox and the Hound.”

caption Chief’s voice is unmistakable to miss in other Disney films. The two even look similar. source Walt Disney Animation

Pat Buttram also voiced Napoleon in “The Aristocats.”

Kathryn Beaumont voiced both Alice and Wendy Darling.

caption Beaumont was the leading ladies in “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan.” source Walt Disney Animation

More recently, Beaumont voiced Kairi’s grandmother in one of Disney’s “Kingdom Hearts” video games. Her voice was also used for Alice and Wendy in the franchise’s first game.

The voice of Kanga in “Winnie the Pooh” is also the main character from “Lady and the Tramp” and one of Aurora’s fairy godmothers.

caption Barbara Luddy voiced all three of these Disney characters. source Walt Disney Animation

Barbara Luddy voiced the spunky Merryweather in “Sleeping Beauty” and Lady from “Lady and the Tramp.” She most recently voiced Kanga in 2011 for the “Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

Aunt Sarah, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, and The Queen of Hearts are all voiced by Verna Felton.

caption The characters appeared in “Lady and the Tramp,” “Cinderella,” and “Alice in Wonderland,” which all came out a few years apart in the 1950s. source Walt Disney Animation

Those aren’t the only Disney roles Felton performed. She was also the voice of both Flora and Queen Leah in “Sleeping Beauty” and an elephant in “The Jungle Book.”

Mr. Smee shares the same voice as the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland” and Jock from “Lady and the Tramp.”

caption The “Peter Pan,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Lady and the Tramp” characters are all voiced by Bill Thompson. source Walt DIsney Animation

Thompson also voiced the Dodo in “Alice in Wonderland,” some of the pirates in “Peter Pan,” King Hubert in “Sleeping Beauty,” and was drunken Uncle Waldo in “The Aristocats.”