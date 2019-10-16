16 Disney Christmas decorations that are so much more fun than traditional wreaths and ornaments

source shopDisney/Facebook

Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean that you have to eschew fun Disney decorations for traditional round ornaments or evergreen wreaths.

In fact, we rounded up 16 of our favorite Disney Christmas decorations from a wreath in the shape of Mickey’s ears to a fun light projector.

There’s no rule that says Christmas decorations have to be traditional. Instead of the usual evergreen wreath or round sparkly ornaments, try decorating your space to look like the happiest place on Earth. That’s right – Disney.

Decking the halls with a wreath in the shape of Mickey’s ears brings more joy than a regular green wreath, and trimming your tree with Disney princess ornaments is infinitely more fun than ball ornaments. Even if you got a little too old for the Saturday morning cartoons, you can still have an unapologetic amount of Disney decorations around your house.

To help you get started, we found 16 amazing Disney Christmas decorations that any fan would love.

A Mickey Mouse-shaped wreath

source shopDisney

The classic holiday wreath gets a Disney spin with its own set of Mickey ears and comes with a plaid bow and hanging loop.

A Mickey Mouse light projector

source Lowe’s

Put on a show with this fun light projector. It projects multicolor Mickey heads onto walls, the outside of your house, or anywhere else as long as there’s an outlet nearby.

A festive and welcoming doormat

source shopDisney

Welcome guests with this durable doormat featuring three classic Disney characters.

An embroidered pillow

source shopDisney

Trim your couch with embroidered pillows that feature Minnie and Mickey trimming their Christmas tree.

A pine-scented candle

source shopDisney

This candle is pretty meta – it smells like fresh pine and features a festive Mickey hauling a just-cut pine tree too.

A Mickey Mouse sculpture that can be used indoor and outdoor

source Lowe’s

This festive Mickey Mouse sculpture can be used indoor and outdoor as long as there’s an outlet nearby. It’s made of tinsel so it has a bit of movement and shine while also making his “clothes” look fuzzy and realistic.

An advent calendar with the whole gang

source shopDisney

Count down the days until Christmas with this fun advent calendar. Inside each numbered pocket is a tiny plush doll of characters like Mickey, Minnie, Tinker Bell, Piglet, and Stitch that double as ornaments for your tree.

An Olaf and Sven inflatable

source Home Depot

Make your front yard feel like Arendelle with this inflatable featuring Frozen’s Olaf and Sven. It self-inflates within minutes once plugged in.

A Christmas-themed Winnie the Pooh figurine

source shopDisney

Of course Pooh’s favorite Christmas present is honey. This adorable figurine is great for accenting end tables and tabletops.

A Tinker Bell light-up tree topper

source shopDisney

Even though you’re all grown, you can wish upon a star with this remote-controlled Tinker Bell tree topper. She’s perched on the side of the star as if she’s been flying around.

Mickey Mouse pathway stakes to light up your yard

source Lowe’s

Line the pathway to your door with these candy-striped stakes in the shape of Mickey’s head and ears.

A set of Disney princess ornaments

source shopDisney

All 12 official Disney princesses are included in this collector’s set and are decked out in glitter so they’ll add a ton of shine to your tree.

A set of mini snowglobes

source shopDisney

These mini snowglobes are great for decorating, but would also make wonderful stocking stuffers. The set comes with six snowglobes that feature Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck, and the remaining two are a mystery until you open them up.

A Millennium Falcon ornament

source shopDisney

May the force be with you and your Christmas tree this season.

An ornament with Carl and Ellie from “Up”

source shopDisney

This limited edition ornament celebrates the 10th anniversary of “Up” with a sweet scene between Carl and Ellie.

A Minnie Mouse Christmas nutcracker

source shopDisney

Minnie gets transformed into a Christmas nutcracker complete with a festive outfit and candy cane accessory.