30 magical photos of Disney parks during Christmas

caption Snow White and the Prince. source Courtesy Disney

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the most magical place on Earth.

Christmas at Disney is just as glittery and gorgeous as you’d think: classic characters glide on floats during the annual parade, choirs in the shape of Christmas trees sing carols – and the famous Cinderella Castle shines in lights of every hue.

Keep scrolling to see 30 of the most magical photos of Disney parks at Christmas time.

There’s no such thing as a Disney Christmas without “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

caption “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” at Magic Kingdom. source Courtesy Disney

The famous parade is part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party – a night of fireworks and stage shows at Magic Kingdom in Florida. It runs on select nights in November and December.

Of course, Mickey and Minnie make an appearance.

caption Mickey and Minnie Mouse on their float. source Courtesy Disney

The parade features a series of elaborate, Christmas-themed floats that ride down Main Street, U.S.A.

Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” ride along, too — and they love the snow flurries.

caption Anna and Elsa from Disney’s animated film, “Frozen.” source Courtesy Disney

Mickey’s parade is complete with (faux) snow flurries to get spectators into the Christmas spirit.

Wreck-It Ralph’s gingerbread float practically glows.

caption Wreck-It Ralph’s parade float. source Courtesy Disney

Everyone’s favorite Disney characters are there…

caption A lineup of classic Disney characters at the parade. source Courtesy Disney

From Goofy and Donald Duck to Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland, classic characters participate in the holiday fun.

But Santa is always a crowd favorite.

caption Santa Claus in his sleigh during Mickey’s parade. source Courtesy Disney

Over at Epcot, there’s a beautiful “Candlelight Processional” ceremony.

caption The “Candlelight Processional” at Epcot in Florida. source Courtesy Disney

The annual ceremony features a celebrity narrator who retells the story of Christmas, accompanied by a choir and 50-piece orchestra.

The coolest part? The choir is positioned in the shape of a Christmas tree.

caption The choir at the “Candlelight Processional.” source Courtesy Disney

Tickets for the show are available in November and December.

Everywhere you look, there’s an element that adds to the Christmas ambiance — like this horn player.

caption A horn player accompanies the choir at the “Candlelight Processional.” source Courtesy Disney

And if you can’t get tickets to the Processional, the view from Spaceship Earth — Epcot’s signature attraction — is just as beautiful.

caption Spaceship Earth at Christmas. source Courtesy Disney

Epcot’s Spaceship Earth – the geometric sphere that serves as the park’s landmark and premiere ride – is lit with festive colors and a Christmas tree.

Epcot also highlights various different cultures’ celebrations during its “Holidays Around The World” event.

caption Fiesta de Navidad. source Courtesy Disney

In the Mexico pavilion, la Fiesta de Navidad is brought to life through traditional dances and mariachi music. Other countries at Epcot are featured too, along with storytellers and holiday-themed entertainment unique to each nation.

For instance, under the China pavilion, the Chinese Lion Dance celebrates the Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival.

caption A traditional Chinese Lion Dance at Epcot. source Courtesy Disney

There are countless special events and performances, like the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” at Hollywood Studios.

caption The “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” show. source Courtesy Disney

This event features spectacular light projections, special effects, and fireworks.

Also at Hollywood Studios, audiences can sing along with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

caption The characters of “Frozen.” source Courtesy Disney

“For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” is a live performance featuring “Let It Go,” among other “Frozen” classics. This Hollywood Studios fixture also includes songs from Disney’s new short, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.”

At Disney Springs, each neighborhood is transformed into its own “holiday wonderland.”

caption A child sits on Santa’s lap at Disney Springs, part of Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. source Courtesy Disney

While there, you can stroll along the Christmas Tree Trail — featuring over 25 custom-decorated trees.

caption A family gazes at “The Little Mermaid”-themed Christmas tree along the trail. source Courtesy Disney

The trees are decorated according to Disney characters, films, and themes. New this year are “Star Wars” and “Haunted Mansion” trees, among others.

Feel free to ogle all you want.

caption A boy is enchanted by a Christmas tree on the trail. source Courtesy Disney

Every last bit of Disney Springs seems to be sprinkled with the Christmas spirit.

caption Two people dressed as elves at Disney Springs. source Courtesy Disney

Even Dinosaur Gertie — Echo Lake’s main resident — becomes part of the merriment.

caption Dinosaur Gertie statue, part of Echo Lake at Disney Springs. source Courtesy Disney

Even though they’re on the waterfront, Disney Springs doesn’t let it stop them.

caption The main Christmas tree at Disney Springs. source Courtesy Disney

Disney Springs is the spot for shopping, entertainment, and dining at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Florida’s palm trees can’t be helped — so Disney turns them red and green for the holidays.

caption Disney Springs. source Courtesy Disney

Back on Main Street, glistening wooden soldiers are on parade.

caption Parade of the Wooden Soldiers. source Courtesy Disney

It’s like a living, marching Christmas carol.

caption Parade of the Wooden Soldiers. source Courtesy Disney

The Rockettes do a version, too.

Snow White and her Prince enjoy the festivities in front of a frosty Cinderella Castle.

caption Snow White and the Prince on Main Street, Magic Kingdom. source Courtesy Disney

And Mickey and Minnie lead the way.

caption Minnie and Mickey Mouse on their parade float. source Courtesy Disney

Here, the Cinderella Castle turns bright pink to accompany Cinderella in her pumpkin-turned-carriage.

caption Cinderella in her iconic carriage. source Courtesy Disney

In fact, during the holidays the park’s famous castle is decorated with ever-changing lights, colors, and backdrops.

caption The castle decorated with red and white snowflakes. source Courtesy Disney

Like this candy cane theme.

caption Candy cane-colored Cinderella Castle. source Courtesy Disney

And this vibrant blue one, which evokes a night sky and Christmas trees.

caption The Cinderella Castle in blue. source Courtesy Disney

Disney truly is magical — especially at Christmas.

caption The fireworks display, finishing off Mickey’s parade. source Courtesy Disney

