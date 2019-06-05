Disappointing photos show what Disney cruises look like in real life

- Disney cruises combine two of the most popular vacation ideas: Disney parks and cruise ships.
- They are beloved by many – as well as popular wedding venues – but from overcrowding at the pool to teeny cabins, Disney cruises aren’t always all they’ve cracked up to be.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Disney cruises combine two of the most popular vacation ideas: Disney parks and cruise ships. But just like Disney parks and cruises individually, the combination sometimes might not be everything you dreamt it would be.
From overcrowding at the pool to teeny cabins, check out these disappointing photos that prove Disney cruises aren’t always the happiest place at sea.
Disney cruise ships are a great way to have a vacation that’s fun for both you and your kids.
- source
- GTS Productions/Shutterstock
Though if you’re not traveling with kids, Disney cruises are still a good option, as they offer tons of adults-only activities.
But before you start your vacay, you need to board the ship.
- source
- Yelp/Michael W.
While the above photo is of Disney’s Miami port, most Disney cruises leave from Port Canaveral, which can thus get crowded. For what it’s worth, there have been talks of upgrading the terminal.
After the many crowds boarding the cruise, most people want alone time.
- source
- Yelp/Marilu D.
But the crowds don’t necessarily disperse after boarding.
- source
- Maria Maarbes/Shutterstock
And though it might be tempting, don’t be that family that hogs deck chairs.
When you’re out at sea, it can feel like you’re the only ship for miles.
- source
- Helen89/Shutterstock
But it’s not uncommon to share ports with at least one other cruise ship.
- source
- Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock
And if you’re sharing the port, you’ll probably be sharing beach space and excursions as well.
You might have heard that Disney has its own private island, Castaway Cay. It’s beautiful, and looks peaceful.
- source
- Yelp/Sarah P.
Castaway Cay is a private island exclusively used by Disney’s Caribbean and Bahamian cruise lines. It’s located in the Bahamas.
But like every tourist destination, it can get crowded.
- source
- Yelp/Sy Y.
If you’re lucky, you’ll avoid getting seasick.
- source
- michaeljung/Shutterstock
Here are some tips and tricks on how to avoid getting seasick – or how to alleviate your nausea if it has already set in.
But sometimes, germs have other plans. In 2016, more than 100 people were infected with a gastrointestinal illness aboard the Disney Wonder.
- source
- Shutterstock/Koldunov
The Orlando Sentinel reported in 2016 that more than 100 people aboard the Disney Wonder contracted a gastrointestinal illness that caused vomiting and diarrhea.
The CDC eventually ruled that the disease was norovirus, which is commonly spread through contaminated food or water.
Disney is known for its magical treats.
- source
- pattyonflick/Flickr
See some of Disney’s best snacks here.
But some customers may find buffets a little lacking.
- source
- Flickr/Matt Howry