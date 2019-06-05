Disappointing photos show what Disney cruises look like in real life

caption Poolside on a Disney cruise. source davitydave/Flickr Creative Commons

Disney cruises combine two of the most popular vacation ideas: Disney parks and cruise ships.

They are beloved by many – as well as popular wedding venues – but from overcrowding at the pool to teeny cabins, Disney cruises aren’t always all they’ve cracked up to be.

From overcrowding at the pool to teeny cabins, check out these disappointing photos that prove Disney cruises aren’t always the happiest place at sea.

Disney cruise ships are a great way to have a vacation that’s fun for both you and your kids.

caption One of Disney’s fleet of ships. source GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Though if you’re not traveling with kids, Disney cruises are still a good option, as they offer tons of adults-only activities.

But before you start your vacay, you need to board the ship.

caption The Disney Cruise terminal in Miami, Florida. source Yelp/Michael W.

While the above photo is of Disney’s Miami port, most Disney cruises leave from Port Canaveral, which can thus get crowded. For what it’s worth, there have been talks of upgrading the terminal.

After the many crowds boarding the cruise, most people want alone time.

caption A hot tub with a view. source Yelp/Marilu D.

But the crowds don’t necessarily disperse after boarding.

caption A bit of crowd. source Maria Maarbes/Shutterstock

And though it might be tempting, don’t be that family that hogs deck chairs.

When you’re out at sea, it can feel like you’re the only ship for miles.

caption A Disney cruise ship docking. source Helen89/Shutterstock

But it’s not uncommon to share ports with at least one other cruise ship.

caption Fellow cruise ships. source Debbie Ann Powell/Shutterstock

And if you’re sharing the port, you’ll probably be sharing beach space and excursions as well.

You might have heard that Disney has its own private island, Castaway Cay. It’s beautiful, and looks peaceful.

caption Castaway Cay. source Yelp/Sarah P.

Castaway Cay is a private island exclusively used by Disney’s Caribbean and Bahamian cruise lines. It’s located in the Bahamas.

But like every tourist destination, it can get crowded.

caption More crowds. source Yelp/Sy Y.

If you’re lucky, you’ll avoid getting seasick.

caption Selfies. source michaeljung/Shutterstock

Here are some tips and tricks on how to avoid getting seasick – or how to alleviate your nausea if it has already set in.

But sometimes, germs have other plans. In 2016, more than 100 people were infected with a gastrointestinal illness aboard the Disney Wonder.

caption Thar she blows. source Shutterstock/Koldunov

The Orlando Sentinel reported in 2016 that more than 100 people aboard the Disney Wonder contracted a gastrointestinal illness that caused vomiting and diarrhea.

The CDC eventually ruled that the disease was norovirus, which is commonly spread through contaminated food or water.

Disney is known for its magical treats.

caption Mickey-shaped waffles. source pattyonflick/Flickr

But some customers may find buffets a little lacking.