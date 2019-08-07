Disney discouraged ‘Star Wars’ fans from visiting its new Galaxy’s Edge area, and domestic park visits and profits dropped

source Reuters

Disney actively discouraged people from visiting the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area in Disneyland last quarter, pushing domestic park attendance down 3%.

“Helped in part by some of our efforts, there was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding,” CEO Bob Iger told analysts.

The owner of Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm hiked ticket prices, while local hotels raised room rates and competitors offered discounts.

‘Star Wars’ fans may have postponed their trips to Disneyland until a second ‘Star Wars’ ride launches in January, and held off on visiting Walt Disney World in Florida until Galaxy’s Edge opens there.

Disney makes billions of dollars by persuading people to watch its movies and TV shows, play with its toys and games, and visit its theme parks. Yet the entertainment titan did its best to discourage Star Wars fans from visiting the new Galaxy’s Edge area in Disneyland, California last quarter, pushing attendance at its domestic parks down 3%.

The owner of Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm “managed demand” for the first few weeks after opening the space-themed area at the end of May, finance chief Christine McCarthy said on the earnings call. In other words, it raised prices to avoid a swarm of Star Wars fans descending on the theme park, overwhelming staff and facilities and ruining the experience for everyone.

“Helped in part by some of our efforts, there was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding when we open Galaxy’s Edge,” CEO Bob Iger said on the call. “Some people stayed away just because they expected that it would not be a great experience.”

Other forces played a role too. Disney hiked the cost of a one-day ticket “substantially” compared to a year ago, Iger said. Local hotels – anticipating a rush of visitors – also raised their room rates, pricing some people out of staying in the area.

Moreover, the company opened Galaxy’s Edge with one ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Fans may be postponing their visits until a second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opens in January. People also held off on visiting Walt Disney World in Florida until Galaxy’s Edge opens there later this month, McCarthy said. Meanwhile, competitors including Universal Studios in Florida dropped their prices, potentially luring consumers away from Disney’s theme parks.

“All of those factors contributed to attendance that was below what we would have hoped it would be,” Iger said. Coupled with higher costs tied to the Galaxy Edge, the upshot was a decline in operating income from domestic parks and resorts.

The drop in domestic park attendance was driven by fewer visits from annual pass holders, McCarthy said, while paid visits rose. Average spending per guest jumped 10%, reflecting steeper ticket prices and higher food and beverage and merchandise sales, she added. Occupancy rates at its domestic hotels also climbed from 86% to 88%, and spending per room rose 3%.

Moreover, guest satisfaction and interest in the Galaxy’s Edge attractions remains “extremely high” and they rank “among the most popular things at the park,” Iger said. “It’s just going to take some time for things to work themselves out in terms of how the marketplace is reacting.”