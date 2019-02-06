The new magical trailer for Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ shows the ‘miracle’ elephant flying, and it will make you emotional

- source
- Disney
- Disney released a new trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action remake of “Dumbo.”
- The trailer shows Dumbo’s introduction to the circus and features the circus owner (Danny DeVito) describing baby Dumbo as a “face only a mother could love” because of his large ears.
- Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins), two circus kids, are shown helping their dad (Colin Farrell) take care of the “miracle” elephant.
- Dumbo is made fun of for his large ears, but they also allow him to fly.
- The new trailer is more whimsical than the first sad trailer that showed Dumbo in clown makeup.
- Michael Keaton, and Eva Green also star.
- “Dumbo” lands in theaters Friday, March 29, 2019.
- Watch the trailer below.
