Spooky photos of Disney parks during Halloween prove that it’s the best time to go

caption Disney goes all-in for Halloween. source Darcy/Flickr

What better way to celebrate Halloween than by doing it at the most magical place on Earth?

Disney is known for its festiveness, and Halloween is no exception. At locations around the world, Disney goes all out for the spooky holiday. From the decorations to parades, shows, and fireworks, Disney in the fall is extra magical.

Take a look at how Halloween is celebrated at all the Disney locations around the world.

Disney World gets very festive around Halloween.

caption There’s a huge Halloween-themed fireworks show. source Gene Duncan/Walt Disney World

If you’ve ever seen what Disney looks like during Christmas, you know that they take their holiday spirit very seriously.

Each Disney location goes all out for Halloween, decorating the entire park for the spooky holiday, and letting Disney villains prowl the premises.

Decorations are up from August to October.

The whole place gets totally transformed, especially after dark.

caption The entire park gets decorated for the holiday. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

When the sun goes down, spooky colors light up the park, and ghosts and pumpkins are projected on buildings. The most magical place on Earth becomes the spookiest place on Earth.

Rides get a spooky Halloween makeover…

caption Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion gets even more frightful. source Inside the Magic/YouTube

Disney puts Halloween themed overlays on their rides to make the experience all the more seasonal. A ride through the Haunted Mansion is peppered with Jack O’ Lanterns, Space Mountain has a new soundtrack sure to creep you out, and scary pirates literally raid the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride.

And, of course, Halloween-themed lights abound.

caption Disneyland Paris looks extra spooky at night. source David Jafra/Flickr

Though in some places, like Space Mountain, Disney turns off all the lights for a little extra scare.

There are also Halloween parades, like “Boo to You!”

caption Mickey’s “Boo to You!” Halloween parade at Disney World. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

One of Disney’s main Halloween events is the “Boo to You!” parade at Disney World. Stars of the Haunted Mansion lead the parade along with all of Disney’s most beloved characters in festive costumes.

And shows get a spooky twist.

caption The “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” at Disney World in Florida. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

The best part about the shows is that they’re still family-friendly, so kids won’t go home terrified. And many of the characters seen at these shows only come out during Halloween time, like the Headless Horseman, Ursula, and Jafar.

Visitors can go trick-or-treating around the park.

caption Kids can even get a Mickey candy basket. source Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World

Adults and children alike can go trick-or-treating around the park, following moonlit trails to find sweet treats (tickets are required).

Even celebrities come to join in on the fun.

caption Chloe Grace Mortez celebrating Halloween with Minnie at Disneyland. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Celebrities are always stopping by Disneyland.

It’s all part of Mickey’s Halloween Party, which is celebrated at Disney locations across the globe.

caption All of Disney’s beloved characters get dressed up. source Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World

Mickey’s Halloween Party includes events and activities ranging from parties and parades to themed snacks and ride makeovers.

Each Disney location puts its own spin on the holiday.

caption Mickey and Minnie dressed up in Halloween costumes. source Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World

No two Disney locations celebrate Halloween the same way, which is all part of the fun.

Some locations have their own Halloween shows, like Disneyland Paris’ “It’s Good To Be Bad.”

caption Disneyland Paris has its own Not-So-Scary Halloween party. source David Jafra/Flickr

Disney villains roam free at Disneyland Paris’ “Disney’s Halloween Festival: A Spooky Mouse Skelebration.”

Maleficent takes over the courtyard at Disneyland Paris.

caption Maleficent takes over Disneyland Paris. source Curious Axel/YouTube

You might run into the evil queen herself.

Disneyland in California has its famous “Halloween Tree.”

caption The Halloween Tree is a tribute to author Ray Bradbury. source FreshBaked/YouTube

The Halloween Tree stands outside of the Golden Horseshoe Saloon in Frontier Land, and is covered with lights and decorative pumpkins. It was inspired by Ray Bradbury ‘s novel, “The Halloween Tree.”

Ray Bradbury was a longtime friend of Walt Disney, and has contributed many ideas to Disney World over the years. He even wrote the script for Spaceship Earth in Epcot.

On the 35 th anniversary of his novel, Disney honored Bradbury’s hard work and dedication by making The Halloween Tree, and letting him be the first to light it.

At Tokyo Disneyland pumpkin decorations abound.

caption Tokyo Disney has Mickey pumpkins sprinkled throughout the park. source gwaar/Flickr

The best part about Tokyo Disneyland’s Halloween celebration is that it doesn’t require any extra ticket. Their biggest event is the Happy Halloween Harvest Parade, which has many beloved Disney characters riding on seven different floats.

Tokyo Disneyland also features characters that the US locations don’t usually have, like Max from “A Goofy Movie.”

The Tokyo location also just added a new Spooky “Boo!” Parade.

caption Tokyo Disneyland made Halloween spookier this year. source TDR Explorer/YouTube

Tokyo’s Spooky “Boo!” parade is brand new, and the perfect ghostly addition to their otherwise fall-themed park and holiday events. Each float features different Disney characters with their best Halloween costumes to give Tokyo Disneyland a little extra spook.

Disneyland Hong Kong has a terrifying “Maze of Madness.”

caption The “Maze of Madness” is probably the scariest thing Disney parks has to offer. source Inside The Magic/YouTube

The “Maze of Madness” turns Disney films like “Alice in Wonderland” and “Monsters Inc.” into horror stories, featuring scary versions of the Mad Hatter and a terrifying, chained up Pinocchio. Enter at your own risk.

Tokyo DisneySea has adorable Halloween themed treats.

caption Some of the treats even come with a Disney villains mug. source Kawaii Arcade Masters!/YouTube

Tokyo DisneySea boasts the best treats of all the Disney locations, and it only gets better around Halloween, when every villain gets their own spooky treat.

In order to get the full Disney Halloween experience, you’ll just have to visit every location.

caption The villains take over Disney during Halloween. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

Disney around Halloween is one of the most festive times of the year.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.