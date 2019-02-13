The first teaser trailer for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ sequel is here and it shows the beloved characters on a grand adventure

- source
- Walt Disney
- Disney just released the first teaser trailer for “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the hit 2013 movie.
- The teaser shows Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven together and off on a grand adventure.
- Elsa tries to venture into raging water with her powers, while Anna swings Kristoff’s sword.
- Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad will return as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf, respectively.
- No words are spoken in the teaser, but the music sounds thrilling.
- Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have returned for the sequel.
- “Frozen 2” will be released in November 22, 2019.
- Watch the trailer below: