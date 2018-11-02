27 fun gifts that grown-up Disney and Mickey Mouse fans will love

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption My partner (left) and me (right) on our latest trip home to Florida — we both hunted down vintage Disney World shirts to wear to Magic Kingdom. source Sally Kaplan

This year, celebrations erupted all over the world as Mickey and Minnie Mouse turned 90. Collaborations have been popping up left and right, with everyone from luxury watch brands to streetwear sneaker companies dropping Mickey- and Minnie-inspired styles for adults.

This has been great and very expensive news for classic Disney fans like myself. I grew up near Disney World, so my love of Mickey runs deep – and after putting together this list, my pockets run shallow.

If you’re looking to gift a grownup who loves all things classic Disney but isn’t interested in looking like they’re 10 years old, you’ve definitely come to the right place. I handpicked some of the best Mickey- and Minnie-themed gifts out there for adults, plus a few old-school Disney options I just couldn’t leave behind.

Who else but a huge Disney fan could do justice to a roundup like this?

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A Mickey Mouse watch they’ll actually want to look at to tell the time

source Nixon on Instagram

Nixon’s unisex Mickey watch is the perfect everyday accessory for a Disney fan – and not just one they’ll want to wear once on a trip to the park.

If you’re willing to spend more, Shinola also makes a great Mickey watch for a cool $850.

A bold graphic Mickey half-zip

source Frank And Oak

Half-zips have quickly become the silhouette of the season, but you don’t have to go to Patagonia to get in on the trend. Frank And Oak makes a bold graphic Mickey half-zip sweater that instantly catches the eye with its all-over patterning and bright mango color.

A pair of fun graphic sneakers

source Vans

Vans put out a collection of sneakers and shirts featuring iconic images of Mickey and Minnie through the years – including some wackier ’80s-inspired styles – but this simple pair seems to be the real crowd pleaser.

A cute coin purse that can be carried as a wristlet

source Coach

Coach’s collaboration with Disney resulted in a ton of cute styles, but our favorite is this coin purse that can easily fit inside of a larger bag or be carried on its own as a wristlet. It also comes in black.

Mickey Mouse sweets (that aren’t in the form of ice cream bars)

source Nordstrom

Sugarfina’s famous gummy candies for adults now come in the shapes of Mickey’s ears and gloves.

A perfect pair of sparkly Minnie earrings in rose gold

source shopDisney

Disney parks have embraced rose gold in both the signature Minnie ears you’ll see bobbing around and the jewelry it produces. These delicate rose gold earrings make a great jewelry gift that’s not too pricey.

A striped Minnie tennis sweater (also available in Mickey for men)

source Lacoste

Lacoste’s Disney collaboration features a ton of cute shirts, sweatshirts, and signature polos for the whole family – nearly all of which have some sort of tennis theme. This particular sweater comes in stripes and solids, and there’s also a men’s version with Mickey (who’s wearing a sweat band around his head).

A backpack that’s perfect for trips to Disney World

source Nordstrom

Great for parents, this backpack features an insulated bottom compartment that’s perfect for packing snacks and drinks, plus a top compartment that’s large enough for the day’s essentials – whether or not they’re walking around Magic Kingdom.

A classic sweater with modern detailing

source Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak updated a classic Mickey crewneck sweater with modern color-blocking and striping details. This one is unisex and great for weekend lounging.

A pair of understated desert boots

source Clarks

If the classic style is something they already know and love, you can be sure they’ll get a kick (get it?) out of these shoes, which are embossed with a subtle Mickey near the heel.

A minimalist Mickey necklace

source shopDisney

This platinum-finished sterling silver necklace is smaller than it looks, making it perfect for anyone who loves dainty jewelry. It also comes in yellow gold, rose gold, or you can opt for the black cubic zirconia and rose gold style for the same price.

A men’s sweatshirt that’s also an homage to Andy Warhol

source Uniqlo

Uniqlo released a Disney collection that features Andy Warhol’s iconic Mickey prints, which were created in 1981. This black one is simple but works for pretty much every aesthetic.

And a women’s hoodie version, too

source Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s white hooded sweatshirt with a sketch of Mickey landed a place on my holiday wish list this year, so here’s to hoping my partner reads this article for some reinforcement.

Subtle cufflinks with secret detailing

source Nordstrom

These cufflinks are playful choice, but they’re small and simple enough that they won’t look juvenile if worn in an office or at a more formal event.

A pair of holiday pajamas for the whole family

source Amazon

If matching pajamas are a holiday tradition in your family, I can all but promise these cozy Mickey jammies will be a hit with everyone.

A Le Creuset Dutch oven and matching dishes for the home cook

source Williams Sonoma

If you’re feeling especially generous, nothing could please a Mickey fan more than a very fancy Dutch oven they’ll be able to use and pass down for generations to come. It’s a whimsical way to still give something practical – a sentiment that also applies to the Mickey-shaped ramekins.

A cuddly and super soft bathrobe that isn’t bright red

source Nordstrom

You can find plenty of Mickey- and Minnie-themed bathrobes out there, but most of them are pretty kitschy. Bright red fleece with ears on the hood – it’s cute if you’re a kid, but adults may be looking for something a bit more refined. This soft robe is great for lounging, and won’t make you look like your own toddler.

Fun and cozy Mickey socks

source Stance

Stance is known for their quality socks in fun prints and colors, but the new Mickey collection is a personal favorite (for obvious reasons).

A pair of wireless headphones that don’t sacrifice on sound

source Amazon

If you were planning to upgrade to a pair of Beats headphones anyway, why not opt for the Mickey Mouse version? To celebrate his 90th anniversary, Beats developed this fun collaboration with Disney – and didn’t skimp on the carrying case or the graphic design.

A bangle bracelet to add to her collection (also available with Minnie)

source shopDisney

It’s no surprise that Alex and Ani jumped on the Mickey and Minnie Mouse anniversary bandwagon. They partnered with Disney to create a selection of classic bangles, which are available in both silver and rose gold. You can find the Minnie version here.

A simple phone case with a familiar face

source Otterbox

Otterbox released a huge collection of Mickey and Minnie cases, some of which sold out quickly. We love this simple one, but you can check out all the other Mickey and Minnie phone cases here, including styles inspired by ’80s-era Disney.

A graphic T-shirt that couldn’t be more accurate

source shopDisney

Though it’s not a classic Mickey design, I couldn’t not include this “Little Mermaid” shirt, which so accurately captures life above water.

A bracelet that shows Mickey’s evolution through the years

source shopDisney

Travel through time with various iterations of Mickey Mouse on this bracelet – from his creation in 1928 to now.

A vintage-inspired Space Mountain poster

source Etsy

Every fan of Disney World has a memory of going on Space Mountain at some point in their lives. My favorite one is the time I got my dad, who is very much the “stand back and observe” type, to ride the rollercoaster with me. We screamed the whole time, and afterwards he swore off roller-coasters for life – until we got to Thunder Mountain.

A cozy Minnie blanket to snuggle up with (also available with Mickey in grey)

source Nordstrom

Snuggle up with Minnie (or Mickey – they have him too) under this cozy, soft blanket. It’s a Disney-themed take on a classic from Barefoot Dreams, a company beloved for their incredibly comfy loungewear.

A Google Home Mini stand that’s perfect for a playroom

source Otterbox

Give them a stand for their Google Home Mini that turns the speaker into a 3D version of Mickey’s head. They’ll love the bit of whimsy it affords an otherwise sterile-looking piece of tech.

A set of Disney princesses for the fairy-tale lovers

source Amazon

This collection of classic Disney Princesses includes Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, and Rapunzel. If your giftee is a fan of the classic fairy tale movies, she might love these cute collectors’ items.