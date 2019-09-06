30 fun gifts that grown-up Disney and Mickey Mouse fans will love

caption My partner (left) and me (right) on our latest trip home to Florida — we both hunted down vintage Disney World shirts to wear to Magic Kingdom. source Sally Kaplan

I’m a huge Disney fan, with a particular love for all things Mickey Mouse.

Naturally, it was a total dream to scour the internet in search of the cutest, coolest, and most fun gifts you could give a Disney fan – besides tickets to their favorite park.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift for someone else, any Disney or Mickey Mouse lover would swoon over these picks.

Last year, celebrations erupted all over the world as Mickey and Minnie Mouse turned 90. Collaborations were popping up left and right, with everyone from luxury watch brands to streetwear sneaker companies dropping Mickey- and Minnie-inspired styles for adults.

This has been great and very expensive news for classic Disney fans like myself. I grew up near Disney World, so my love of Mickey runs deep – and after putting together this list, my pockets run shallow.

If you’re looking to gift a grownup who loves all things classic Disney but isn’t interested in looking like they’re 10 years old, you’ve definitely come to the right place. I handpicked some of the best Mickey- and Minnie-themed gifts out there for adults, plus a few old-school Disney options I just couldn’t leave behind.

Who else but a huge Disney fan could do justice to a roundup like this?

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar

Anyone who’s been to Disney during Halloween season knows it’s the other most wonderful time of the year (if you haven’t been to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, I highly recommend it!). If October 31 is your favorite day of the year, check out this spooky countdown calendar, also sold in Disney parks.

A Google Home Mini stand that’s perfect for a playroom

Give them a stand for their Google Home Mini that turns the speaker into a 3D version of Mickey’s head. They’ll love the bit of whimsy it affords an otherwise sterile-looking piece of tech.

A diamond-studded watch for the Disney super-fan

This subtle Mickey watch is perfect for Disney fans who still want to look and feel professional at work. It has a black dial with diamond hour markers, as well as a date window. The watch is powered by light, so you’ll never need to change the batteries, and it’s also available in rose gold for an extra $25.

This photo shows the watch on my small wrist (with our Disney pin board in the background!). Keep in mind you, or whomever you gift this watch to, will likely need to remove a few links to get the perfect size.

A perfect pair of sparkly Minnie earrings in rose gold

Disney parks have embraced rose gold in both the signature Minnie ears you’ll see bobbing around and the jewelry it produces. These delicate rose gold earrings make a great jewelry gift that’s not too pricey.

A Le Creuset Dutch oven and matching dishes for the home cook

If you’re feeling especially generous, nothing could please a Mickey fan more than a very fancy Dutch oven they’ll be able to use and pass down for generations to come. It’s a whimsical way to still give something practical – a sentiment that also applies to the Mickey-shaped ramekins.

A floral purse with a long chair or top handles

Coach’s collaboration with Disney resulted in a ton of cute styles, but our favorite is this floral Minnie purse complete with a gold chain for easy carrying.

A backpack that’s perfect for trips to Disney World

Great for parents, this backpack features an insulated bottom compartment that’s perfect for packing snacks and drinks, plus a top compartment that’s large enough for the day’s essentials – whether or not they’re walking around Magic Kingdom.

A Mickey Mouse watch they’ll actually want to look at to tell the time

Nixon’s unisex Mickey watch is the perfect everyday accessory for a Disney fan – and not just one they’ll want to wear once on a trip to the park.

A minimalist Mickey necklace

This platinum-finished sterling silver necklace is smaller than it looks, making it perfect for anyone who loves dainty jewelry. It also comes in yellow gold, or you can opt for the black cubic zirconia and rose gold style for the same price.

A men’s T-shirt that’s also an homage to Andy Warhol

Uniqlo released a Disney collection that features Andy Warhol’s iconic Mickey prints, which were created in 1981. This black one is simple but works for pretty much every aesthetic.

Subtle cufflinks with secret detailing

These cufflinks are playful choice, but they’re small and simple enough that they won’t look juvenile if worn in an office or at a more formal event.

A pair of holiday pajamas for the whole family

If matching pajamas are a holiday tradition in your family, I can all but promise these cozy Mickey jammies will be a hit with everyone.

A cuddly and super soft bathrobe that isn’t bright red

You can find plenty of Mickey- and Minnie-themed bathrobes out there, but most of them are pretty kitschy. Bright red fleece with ears on the hood – it’s cute if you’re a kid, but adults may be looking for something a bit more refined. This soft robe is great for lounging, and won’t make you look like your own toddler.

A pair of wireless headphones that don’t sacrifice on sound

If you were planning to upgrade to a pair of Beats headphones anyway, why not opt for the Mickey Mouse version? To celebrate his 90th anniversary, Beats developed this fun collaboration with Disney – and didn’t skimp on the carrying case or the graphic design.

A simple phone case with a familiar face

Otterbox released a huge collection of Mickey and Minnie cases, some of which sold out quickly. We love this simple one, but you can check out all the other Mickey and Minnie phone cases here, including styles inspired by ’80s-era Disney.

A cozy Minnie blanket to snuggle up with (also available with Mickey in grey)

Snuggle up with Minnie (or Mickey – they have him too) under this cozy, soft blanket. It’s a Disney-themed take on a classic from Barefoot Dreams, a company beloved for their incredibly comfy loungewear.

A set of Disney princesses for the fairy-tale lovers

This collection of classic Disney Princesses includes Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, and Rapunzel. If your giftee is a fan of the classic fairy tale movies, she might love these cute collectors’ items.

Best of Mickey Mouse Measuring Spoon Set

Baking will feel 10 times more magical when done with these measuring spoons. Maybe they’ll even make you some Grey Stuff.

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Cookie Jar

There’s no better combination than Disney and dessert (I should know, they’re my two favorite things). This cookie jar has both, with Pluto and Mickey on the outside, and room for the sweet stuff inside.

Disney Parks Food Icons Coaster Set

These cute silicone coasters offer a sweet reminder of their favorite park snacks – like the classic Mickey ice cream sandwich.

Mickey Mouse Tea Infuser

Bring joy to their nighttime tea-and-a-book routine with a playful loose-leaf infuser.

Mickey Mouse Slow Cooker with Dipper

Particularly if they have kids, this Mickey slow cooker is a fun way to get everyone excited about making (and eating) dinner. The included dipper is perfect for smaller portions or keeping dips and sauces warm.

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Food Bag Clips

Yes, these food bag clips will immediately induce cravings for a cold, just-melty Mickey ice cream bar. I’m actually having one right now (*books flight to Orlando*).

Mickey Mouse Glove Wallet

This small bag is really more like a wallet with a carrying strap, allowing them to remain hands-free while out and about – whether in Disney World, at dinner with friends, or on date night. The subtle Mickey hand keeps it fun and playful, but isn’t so in-your-face that it looks totally childish.

Mickey Mouse Hand Oven Glove Set

Sure, these could double as part of a Halloween or theme-party costume, but they’ll serve equally well as oven mitts when transporting hot dishes.

Mickey Mouse Collection Ray-Ban

With an updated Wayfarer silhouette and graphic Mickey pattern on the temples, these classic sunglasses won’t look out of place no matter where they go or what they pair them with.

Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler

With a splash-proof lid and some serious insulation, this tumbler will keep their drinks hot for up to eight hours and cold for up to 24. Plus, they’ll get to revisit all their favorite Mickeys through the years when sipping on their morning brew.

Minnie Eyeshadow Palette

Dose of Colors is known for its highly pigmented, concentrated formulas, so they can expect to get some serious longevity out of this Minnie eyeshadow and blush palette.

Mickey Salute Bath Towel

Send them to the beach or pool in true Disney fashion – with this black and white Mickey towel by Pendleton.

Mickey and Friends Washed Tee

You can’t go wrong with a classic Disney T-shirt, so to top off this list, here’s a perfectly worn-in style they can easily pair with jeans on the weekend or Mickey ears in Magic Kingdom.