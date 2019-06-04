17 grown-up Disney gifts any dad will love to get for Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Disney fans like nothing more than receiving Disney gifts. And dads are no different – in fact, they’d probably love Disney gifts the most because well, they’re dads.

Here are 17 Disney gifts any dad would love from an Enchanted Tiki Room silk shirt to a Mickey Mouse turntable.

There are dads and then there are Disney dads.

You know the type – the ones who’d rather be at Disneyland than anywhere else, the kind of man who can do a spot-on Mickey Mouse impression, the guy who would be thrilled to watch Fantasia for the 50th time. Being a Disney mom myself, I know the type well – they are my people.

When you’re one of these unapologetic Disney fans, there’s nothing you’d like to receive more than a gift that pays homage to your obsession.

Fresh from a visit to the happiest place on earth, here’s a collection of 17 pixie-dusted gifts to bestow upon that Disney dad for Father’s Day:

Disney Park tickets

Odds are that your dad has taken you to a Disney park at some point, so now’s the time to give back. Pick up a pair of tickets for the two of you to enjoy, or get your whole family together for a big trip – complete with matching T-shirts

A fun Tiki Room shirt

Dads will proudly don the Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room button down shirt for a festive and fun alternative to a boring old T-shirt. Bonus points if he actually wears it while going to the Enchanted Tiki Room.

A Mickey Mouse-printed tie

Sure, a tie might be a little expected, but when it’s covered with the same wallpaper from the Haunted Mansion and Enchanted Tiki Room, or printed with Monorail cars and cute little Mickey heads, the gift is far from boring.

A set of classic Mickey cufflinks

While cufflinks also fall under the category of classic Father’s Day gifts, the quirkiness of this Mickey Mouse pair makes them irresistible. The set comes in a stylish box which makes them easy to gift right away too.

A book devoted to everyone’s favorite mouse

This large coffee table book – clocking in at 496 pages and weighing more than 13 pounds – is a must for any Mickey devotee. It covers our favorite mouse’s humble beginnings and follows along as he becomes one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

A model Main Street Station kit

If your dad enjoys tinkering and building, pick up the Disneyland Main Street Station Metal Earth 3D Model Kit. There are also other options such as the Haunted Mansion and Cinderella’s Castle if you’d like to get him more than one.

A retro sweatshirt

The vintage style of this Junk Food sweatshirt paying tribute to Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland is perfect for those dads who have fond memories of Thunder Mountain and Tom Sawyer’s Island.

A Tower of Terror robe

If Dad loves the thrill of Hollywood’s Tower of Terror, then this soft robe will be a Father’s Day hit. This plush robe features the Hollywood Tower Hotel logo and crest embroidered in golden threading.

A classic Mickey Mouse watch

The Mickey Mouse watch is a total classic, and it’s a timepiece that will never go out of style.

Or a more modern style

This quirky yet contemporary watch isn’t just attractive, it’s high tech too. The Citizen Eco-Drive technology will convert light sources – both natural and artificial – into usable energy to keep the watch running and on time.

A picnic tote

This might look like an everyday backpack, but it is so much more. The handy picnic tote has the capacity to hold three 750 mL bottles of vino and includes a Mickey cheeseboard, cheese knife, and bottle opener.

A printed phone case

Whether he’s making an important work call or jumping on the phone to chat with the grandkids, this Disneyland OtterBox iPhone case will remind him of his home away from home. Not only does it feature iconic places in the park, but it also boasts OtterBox’s certified Drop+ protection.

A Mickey Mouse robe

Barefoot Dreams makes an incredibly soft and plush robe that your dad won’t ever want to take off.

A slim credit card holder

Part of the Coach x Disney collection, this adorable case holds six credit cards and features Coach’s legendary luxe leather printed with everyone’s favorite mouse.

A Mickey-adorned record player

If your dad loves vinyl, surprise him with the Mickey Mouse Runwell Turntable by Shinola, part of the Shinola x Disney Mickey Classics Collection. This state-of-the-art record player features a built-in phono preamplifier and subtle Mickey touches.

A coffee table book that goes into the history of the happiest place on earth

Let Dad visit Disneyland without leaving the couch with the photo heavy “Walt Disney’s Disneyland.” It covers the history and importance of the happiest place on earth.

And if he really wants to take a deep dive into Disneyland history, pre-order the “Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks” by Pixar’s Pete Docter and Imagineer Christopher Merritt ($92).

A LEGO set of a true Disney classic

If the dad in your life likes LEGOs (and really, what Dad doesn’t?), then you should seriously consider the LEGO Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Set. The set pays homage to the 1928 Mickey Mouse short “Steamboat Willie” in honor of Mickey’s 90th anniversary.