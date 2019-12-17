Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa might be Disneyland’s most expensive hotel, but it poses the best value for Disney fans

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is, without a doubt, the highest-end hotel serving the Disney theme park.

Hotel guests enjoy exclusive perks such as a private entrance to Disney California Adventure and early entrance.

The hotel is expensive, much more so than other area options, with standard rooms starting at $431 per night. But the park access, guest perks, and opportunity to stay within the coveted Disneyland bubble can be worth it to maximize your Disney visit.

There are plenty of hotels to choose from when visiting Disneyland, but Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is by far the most luxurious, elegant, and, yes, grand.

It’s for the Disneyland visitor that wouldn’t be content staying at an unaffiliated property outside of the Disney park. Rather, the Grand is for the discerning traveler looking for convenience, comfort, premium park access, and excellent customer service.

The hotel offers a stunning take on historic national park hotels mixed with a healthy dose of art and whimsy. There are subtle Disney touches, of course, throughout the stunning lobby, great restaurants, and comfortable rooms.

I’ve been lucky enough to stay at the Grand over a dozen times and have never been disappointed. My daughter even refers to the Grand as our home away from home, not because we’re there so often, but because there’s such a homey vibe.

But the Grand is not cheap. It’s the most expensive hotel in the area. Rooms range from $431 to $925 per night, depending on the season. Holidays and certain times of the summer are the most expensive, while stays between January and May (when most kids are in school) will be a bit more affordable.

Truthfully, many won’t find the value in spending so much just a room, especially when you have to add in the cost of park tickets, food, and the inevitable merchandise. To put it in context, a room at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco can be hundreds of dollars less expensive per night.

But before you balk at the prices, hear me out. If you plan to visit Disneyland, no other hotel comes close when it comes to park access and perks. It’s also the only upscale, official Disney property in Anaheim. Unlike Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland is smaller in scale, with only three official themed resorts. The Grand is the top-tier offering.

While many of my previous stays were comped to cover events, I’ve also splurged for a room several times on my own dime. After staying at many area hotels, I’ve found the perks and overall experience are worth the added cost and convenience. Other hotels are cheaper, sure, but they’re just not sprinkled with, well, the same Disney magic.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.

The best way to appreciate the hotel's aesthetic is to join the tour, "The Art of Craft," which highlights various artifacts on display from Stickley furniture to vintage pottery.

Inspired by Yosemite’s The Ahwahnee Hotel and Old Faithful Inn, inside Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Californian feels like a beautiful mountain lodge. The six-story lobby and atrium are marked by rich wood, bronze, and antique accents.

Near check-in, there’s a designated area for kids to watch vintage Disney cartoons as you fill out registration paperwork, which makes check-in less stressful.

Depending on the time of day, there may also be a pianist playing classic Disney songs as guests perch on large sofas and oversized chairs. One of my favorite spots to relax is a large rock covered alcove with a fireplace.

I’ve always found check-in to be friendly, though the line can get quite long. It moves quickly, but know it will be shocking when you first see it.

If your room isn’t ready, they’ll still give you your key card and text when it’s available. That way, you won’t have to go back to the front desk.

The resort is huge, with 948 rooms. If proximity to the lobby and parks is important, make sure to request a closer room. The last time I stayed at the Grand, my room was a very long walk from the lobby. On a previous visit, I had a room right off the lobby, which was much more convenient.

Rooms are recently renovated, but still fairly standard. For more space, villas are available through Disney Vacation Club.

Despite the high price, rooms are quite standard and largely the same, varying only in category and price by the view: Standard (view the rooftop, entry road, or parking lot), Woods (courtyard), Deluxe (partial views of Downtown Disney or the theme park), Downtown Disney, or Premium for views of the pool or theme park.

A recent remodel added upgraded technology like USB ports, and a softer color palette with wood and stone and subtle Disney nods through art and design. Rooms do feel spacious thanks to small balconies.

Furnishings are also standard, with one or two beds, a 55-inch smart TV (which has several channels dedicated to the hotel and Disney entertainment), a Keurig with coffee and tea pods, and a small refrigerator, which is handy for storing snacks and drinks. There aren’t minibar items, so plan to stock your own. Wi-Fi is free.

The beds are very comfy, with plush mattresses by Beautyrest made exclusive for Disney resorts. My family and I always sleep well but depending on the room, you may hear neighbors, especially if little kids are running around above. This can feel frustrating given the price, but as it’s a family hotel, nighttime hours are thankfully quiet.

Additionally, while I’ve always found accommodations to be clean, comfortable, and nicely appointed, other guests I’ve talked to have felt disappointed, expecting more luxury and opulence than is offered for the price.

Toiletries, as with all Disney resorts and cruise lines, are by H20+.

The Grand stocks H20+ Sea Salt soaps and lotions, which have a fresh, clean smell. I’m a big fan of H20+ products and always stuff a couple of the products (especially their body wash) into my suitcase. Parents should know most rooms don’t have bathtubs, which could be challenging for kids’ bath time.

For more room options, there are upgrades to Club rooms which grants lounge access, as well as one to four-bedroom villa suites – which can cost thousands of dollars per night.

caption For casual on-site dining, try Storytellers. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Grand has three pools, one of which includes a 90-foot waterslide built to look as if it’s wrapped around a giant redwood tree. The pools are great on hot days, or when you want to escape the park crowds.

Despite the hotel name, the spa is currently going through a rebrand, is is closed until next year.

There are also several dining options. Adjacent to the pool is the newest dining option on-site, the GCH Craftsman Bar, serving casual California-inspired fare and cocktails.

Character dining is available at the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventure at the Napa Rose and Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast Buffet at Storytellers Café.

For deluxe dining, try the award-winning Napa Rose. Inspired by California’s wine region, it serves refined, seasonal dishes such as Orange Honey and Almond-roasted Duck Breast, or Pomegranate-glazed Veal Osso Bucco. Of course, with a Napa themed restaurant, California wines are prominently featured.

Children are welcome at Napa Rose, but might enjoy the casual buffet at the Storytellers Café more.

Another option is the Hearthstone Lounge, a warm and intimate bar off of the hotel lobby.

The Grand is directly next to Disney California Adventure theme park. One of the greatest perks as a hotel guest, and arguably the justification for the high price, is the access you receive through the hotel’s private park entrance. Skip the line and stroll right in.

Additionally, hotel guests can utilize the “Extra Magic Morning,” to enter the park an hour before the general public. Riding popular attractions before the masses arrive might be the most meaningful advantages to staying on-site.

Additionally, outside of the Grand Californian is Downtown Disney, filled with restaurants, shops, Ballast Point brewery and other bars, and not one, but two Starbucks. Most leave the Disney area when staying here.

The Grand has a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor and a rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 5,000 reviews.

Visitors are most impressed with the location, friendly staff, and the beauty of the hotel. Fans are vocal that they believe staying here is worth the price.

Other guests feel the cost is too expensive, especially considering how much cheaper other hotels are in the area. However, you’re not just booking a room, but you’re booking access and experiences in the park. For true Disney fans, the price will feel worth it.

Who stays here: Serious Disney fans and families visiting Disneyland who want an upscale hotel that will play a central part in their Disney and vacation experience.

We like: The beauty of the lobby, the artistic touches, and the many on-site dining options.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Easy and exclusive access to California Adventure through a private entrance and extra magic hour.

We think you should know: Despite the name spa in the title, the hotel’s Mandara Spa recently closed and will be replaced with The Tenaya Stone Spa, but it’s not set to open until Spring 2020.

We’d do this differently next time: Make sure to ask for a room closer to the lobby. After a long day walking around the parks, the last thing you want to do is to walk more.

Although the price of the hotel is steep, it’s worth the splurge if you don’t get to Disneyland often, and for Disney fans who will appreciate the perks and convenience. Staying here is more than a hotel, it’s an experience.

While rooms are relatively basic compared to the price, and the high-end feel of the rest of the hotel, the overall sophisticated vibe and friendly staff also help to make it feel worth it.