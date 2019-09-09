8 Disney Halloween costumes for adults that will make you feel like a kid again

caption An inflatable genie costume from ShopDisney. source Party City

There’s arguably no day better day than Halloween for Disney fanatics to share their love of the company’s characters.

Adults can currently buy costumes at stores like ShopDisney, Party City, and Amazon, all of which offer Disney-themed ensembles in a wide range of sizes. DIY outfits are also an option, as many Disney costumes can be created using pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

From an inflatable Genie suit to a Fairy Godmother robe, here are some Disney-themed costumes that will make you feel like a kid again on Halloween.

Mary Poppins is as popular today as she was in 1964 when Disney first released the eponymous film.

caption A Mary Poppins costume from ShopDisney. source ShopDisney

Many of Disney’s adult-aged characters are villains. Mary Poppins, however, is a nanny who uses magic to care for children.

To dress as her on Halloween, you can either purchase an authentic costume from ShopDisney, or pair a white dress with boots and a wide-brimmed hat.

Cost: $74.95

Find out more about ShopDisney’s Mary Poppins Deluxe Costume here.

This inflatable Rex outfit will likely win any costume contest.

caption An inflatable Rex costume from ShopDisney. source ShopDisney

According to ShopDisney’s website, the costume comes with a jumpsuit, gloves, and battery-powered fan to keep it inflated throughout the night.

It’s said to fit any adult who stands between five and six feet tall.

Cost: $119.95

Find out more about ShopDisney’s Rex Inflatable Costume here.

If you don’t want to wear a skirt on Halloween, consider dressing like Bo Peep.

caption A Bo Peep-inspired costume from ShopDisney. source ShopDisney

While Bo Peep rocked a skirt in the first and second “Toy Story” movies, she recently wore pants in the fourth film.

Her outfit makes for a perfect Halloween costume, as it’s both festive and comfortable enough to wear all day.

Cost: $69.95

Find out more about ShopDisney’s Bo Peep Deluxe Costume here.

You can still look scary while dressing like a Disney character.

caption An Oogie Boogie costume from ShopDisney. source ShopDisney

For example, consider Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Not only is he the Boogeyman, but he also resembles a burlap bag filled with bugs.

ShopDisney’s version of the beloved albeit creepy character includes a foam-padded suit and latex mask. The latter portion features cut-out holes around the eyes and mouth, so you can see and breathe just fine while wearing it.

Cost: $129.95

Find out more about ShopDisney’s Oogie Boogie Prestige Costume here.

Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove” makes for an underrated yet fun Halloween costume.

caption A Yzma costume from HalloweenCostumes.com. source Halloween Costumes

“The Emperor’s New Groove” was released by Disney in 2000, making characters from the film a nostalgic costume choice for many adults.

HalloweenCostumes.com is currently selling a Yzma-inspired outfit, which comes with the character’s signature collar and hat. If you’re short on time, however, you could also pair a floor-length dress with a purple feather boa to get her look.

Cost: $34.99

Find about more about Halloween Costume’s Yzma outfit here.

You don’t need blue face paint to look like Genie from “Aladdin.”

caption An inflatable genie costume from ShopDisney. source Party City

Party City is currently selling an inflatable Genie costume that will transform you into the beloved character. It comes with a bubbled suit and mask, and would look perfect when paired with just about any pair of dress shoes.

Cost: $59.99

Find out more about Party City’s Inflatable Genie Costume here.

Adults can dress like Disney princesses without wearing balls gown all night.

caption An Ariel-inspired dress from Torrid. source Torrid

Whether you’re going trick-or-treating with your kids or heading to a Halloween party, you might not want to wear a heavy ball gown. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress like a princess.

Ariel, for example, wears multiple outfits throughout Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” film. Torrid currently sells a dress that looks just like the one she wears towards the middle of the movie, and it’s perfect for Halloween.

Cost: $54.90

Find out more about Torrid’s Ariel Skater Dress here.

Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother is one of the most magical Disney costumes currently on the market.

caption A Fairy Godmother costume from HalloweenCostumes.com. source Halloween Costumes

Nothing says reliving your childhood like wearing a colorful wig and waving around a magic wand. And by dressing like Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, you get to do both on Halloween.

Cost: $64.99

Find out more about Halloween Costume’s Fairy Godmother outfit here.