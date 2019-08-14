Disney has an entire Amazon shop dedicated to Halloween, selling everything from a Cinderella pumpkin to a poison apple mug

caption Disney is selling spooky mugs, shirts, and more. source Disney/Amazon

Disney has an entire section on Amazon dedicated to Halloween-inspired merchandise.

The brand has festive T-shirts, pumpkins, mugs, ears, and other items inspired by spooky films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The items range in price and many of them qualify for Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Even though it’s only August, most Halloween fans can agree that now is the best time to start buying spooky seasonal items. Fortunately, Disney has an entire Amazon shop loaded with a ton of Halloween-themed merchandise and most of the items qualify for Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping.

You can access the brand’s official shop of Halloween items by searching “Disney Halloween” on Amazon then selecting Disney as the brand you’d like to view items from.

Here are some of the best Halloween-themed Disney items you can buy on Amazon right now, from least to most expensive. Keep in mind that prices and availability are subject to change.

To decorate your home, you can get a light-up pumpkin featuring Cinderella.

caption Since it’s not a real pumpkin, you can decorate with it for years to come. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $8.99

If you’re a sucker for Disney Princesses, you might want to pick up this Cinderella-themed light-up pumpkin. Its blue and yellow colors make it pretty sweet-looking and perfect for someone who’d rather have their decor be cute instead of frightening.

There is also a Dory pumpkin for “Finding Nemo” fans and a classic Jack-Skellington pumpkin, for those who love “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Both of those light up, too.

You can use this Jack-Skellington mug year-round.

caption It features a character from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” source Disney/Amazon

Price: $12.65

Watching “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which is officially considered to be a Halloween film, can help anyone prepare for October. And what better way to get into the holiday’s spirit than by drinking from the head of the film’s leading character Jack Skellington?

This sparkling Mickey-Mouse pumpkin can add a festive spark to your home.

caption It lights up. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $12.99

Another Disney light-up pumpkin, this version is made up of plastic and is the shape of Mickey’s head. It has a friendly bright-orange face and is battery-operated for easy transportation around your home.

It’s about 6.5 inches tall, so it’ll fit in next to your real Jack-o’-lanterns. You can also pick up the coordinating light-up Minnie-Mouse pumpkin that’s pink and has a bow.

You can wear this Disney Villains’ Bad Witches Club T-shirt to your next Halloween-themed gathering.

caption It’s perfect for those who don’t want to wear color. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $22.99

This Evil-Queens shirt can help you show off your support for iconic Disney villainesses with pride.

Some other festive T-shirts Disney is selling on Amazon include a Minnie-Mouse silhouette shirt that features ghoulish orange figures, a spooky neon-accented character shirt, and a shirt with Stitch from “Lilo & Stitch” dressed in an orange bat costume.

This Haunted-Mansion coaster set is the perfect accent to any table.

caption These are practical and decorative. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $34.99

This iconic Disney ride is turning 50 years old this year and these Haunted-Mansion coasters are a perfect way to commemorate that and Halloween as well. They come inside of a coffin-shaped box and are sold in a set of four.

Disney’s sculptured poisoned-apple mug looks like it’s straight out of “Snow White.”

caption You can use this mug year-round. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $38.99

Fans of “Snow White” might appreciate this special poisoned-apple mug that looks like it’s straight out of the movie. This sculptured item takes the form of the apple that nearly killed Snow White, thanks to her Evil-Queen stepmother.

These orange and black Minnie-Mouse ears are perfectly festive.

caption They feature Minnie’s classic bow with a sequined twist. source Disney/Amazon

Price: $44

This set of ears features Minnie Mouse’s iconic bow with a sequined, Halloween-inspired twist. These are the perfect thing to wear to the Oogie Boogie Bash, the special-ticket Halloween event happening at Disney’s California Adventure throughout September and October.