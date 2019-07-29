Disney has already broken the record for highest-grossing year for a movie studio ever at the box office — and it’s only July

caption “Captain Marvel.” source Disney

Disney broke its own record, which it set in 2016, for the highest-grossing year ever for a movie studio – and there’s still five more months left in the year.

As of Sunday, Disney had brought in $7.67 billion at the worldwide box office, surpassing its 2016 record of $7.61 billion.

The studio also has the top five domestic earners of the year.

Disney movies cannot do wrong in 2019.

The studio is churning out box-office sensations on what seems on a weekly basis, and it’s led to it breaking a huge record. On Sunday, Disney announced that its global box-office total for 2019 had hit $7.67 billion. That surpassed the previous yearly record for a studio from 2016, also held by Disney, of $7.61 billion. And there’s still five more months left in the year!

Disney has been able to hit the record in half a year’s time by having an unprecedented string of huge releases so far. It currently has the top five highest-grossing domestic movies of the year. And three of those – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Aladdin” – have all grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Those titles will soon have company as “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” are close to hitting the milestone as well.

Also, “Endgame” recently surpassed “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with close to $2.8 billion earned worldwide.

And Disney’s total figure for the year is only going to climb as 2019 continues.

Still on tap to hit theaters for the studio are two highly anticipated movies: “Frozen II,” the sequel to the hugely successful 2013 original; and “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” the conclusion to the epic Skywalker saga in the “Star Wars” franchise.

As all the other studios in Hollywood try to figure out how to compete with the money-making monster Disney has become, all they can do now is sit back in awe.

Disney currently holds a 37% of the domestic movie market share.