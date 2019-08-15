Disneyland Haunted Mansion 50th anniversary merchandise — what to buy

source Sunny Chanel / Business Insider

The Haunted Mansion just turned 50. Disney released over 200 items to celebrate this milestone.

One of the most beloved amusement park rides in the entire world, the Haunted Mansion has a cult-like following.

During the anniversary events, Haunted Mansion fans waited for hours in line to snap up new items honoring the ride. There’s still plenty available to purchase online.

On August 9, the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland turned 50 years old. The beloved attraction, which opened to much anticipation back in 1969, has thrilled millions of visitors over the years. This particular Disney ride also has a massive fandom. Avid collectors will snap up anything that features the attraction’s iconic characters and imagery, from coffee mugs to a one-of-a- kind guitar that sells for $33,000.

I, myself, have been a huge fan of the Haunted Mansion since first boarding a Doom Buggy as a small child. Over the years, I’ve acquired many a Haunted Mansion item, from a Dooney & Burke tote bag to a mini replica of the grandfather clock that appears in the attraction. As luck would have it, I happened to be at the “happiest place on earth” on the Haunted Mansion’s 50th anniversary and was able to celebrate in person.

Besides going on the ride itself, the main draw of the day was the debut of a stunning collection of merchandise honoring the ghoulish ride. During the celebration, Disney introduced over 200 new pieces inspired by the Haunted Mansion. Hundreds of people spent hours in line to get their hands on the limited edition and park exclusives. Thankfully, there’s still plenty available to purchase online.

Check out 19 of our favorite pieces of Haunted Mansion merchandise:

The Haunted Mansion Ear Headband

As part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection, these stylish Minnie Mouse ears that were created for the 50th Anniversary have a heartwarming backstory. This headpiece was designed by Imagineer Kim Irvine whose mother, Leota Tombs, was also an Imagineer. That’s Leota as in Madame Leota from the Haunted Mansion – her face appears in the floating crystal ball on the ride. This limited edition set of ears comes in a velvet lined display box which makes it ideal for gifting.

Haunted Mansion Patch Set

This set includes four embroidered patches including Madame Leota, the iconic Haunted Mansion wallpaper, the HM monogram, and a gargoyle with the tag “Foolish Mortals.” Thanks to an adhesive backing these patches can be used temporarily or can be sewn on if you’d like to make your love of the Haunted Mansion permanent.

Haunted Mansion Playing Card Set

This isn’t just a dull deck of cards; the front of each card features artwork from the ride and the card backs are printed with an eye-catching graphic. The coolest thing about the set is that it comes in a hinged coffin-shaped box with a window front and purple satin lining.

Haunted Mansion Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Take chilled beverages on the road in this stainless-steel water bottle that features the Haunted Mansion’s distinctive wallpaper as well as the “HM” logo. This vessel holds 14 ounces of liquid and has a screw-top lid.

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey

Disney has done spectacularly well with its series of spirit jersey. They’ve gone from basic black to a variety of jerseys that are themed to popular attractions. The Haunted Mansion “Ghost Host” version features the iconic wallpaper on the bottom half and its name boldly on the back. Some elements of this 100% cotton pullover even glow in the dark.

The Haunted Mansion MagicBand

Haunted Mansion fans who are headed to Disney World can upgrade their MagicBand style with this Haunted Mansion Maid and Butler Band. The MagicBand, for those not in the know, allows easy access to the parks, FastPasses, purchases, and more.

Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Backpack

Just in time for back to school, this roomy and affordable backpack is decorated with an all-over print of the Haunted Mansion wallpaper. It has various pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, and a double-zip main compartment. Use it for school, work, or play (or a day at Disneyland).

Opera Ghost Plush Set

If you’re looking for something of the plush variety, consider this set of limited edition Opera Ghosts as seen at the end of the Haunted Mansion’s graveyard scene (although these two are far more adorable). The pair feature glow-in-the-dark details and come in a sturdy headstone-shaped display package.

Haunted Mansion Metal Earth 3D Model Kit

While this isn’t a model of the original Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, we still love this version based on the mansion that resides in Walt Disney World in Florida. This Metal Earth 3D model is easy to put together. You just pop out the pieces and connect using tabs and holes – no glue needed.

Madame Leota Squeeze Toy for Dogs

I bought not one, but two of these Madame Leota squeeze toys from the Disney Tails collection for my Aussiedoodle puppy. While she killed the squeaker in the first one, the second one has held up well.

Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker Minnie Ears

The stretching portraits of the Haunted Mansion have a cult following of their own. One of the most popular is the portrait of the tightrope walker (who happens to be walking a thin rope across a crocodile’s gaping mouth). These ears pay tribute to her colorful, and ironically cheery, outfit.

‘The Unauthorized Story of Walt Disney’s Haunted Mansion’ Book

“The Unauthorized Story of Walt Disney’s Haunted Mansion” by Jeff Bahem is ideal reading for those who want to do a deep dive into the history, creation, and analysis of the ride. This new 50th Anniversary edition, written by a true expert, has been revised and expanded.

‘The Haunted Mansion: Imagineering a Disney Classic’ Book

Another popular book based solely on the Haunted Mansion is “The Haunted Mansion: Imagineering a Disney Classic” by former Imagineer Jason Surrell. This book includes rare concept sketches, architectural drawings, and collection of photographs.

‘Disney Parks Presents: The Haunted Mansion’ Picture Book

While the previous two books are more for the adult fan interested in the Mansion’s history, this title is for their kids. This not-so-spooky picture book is based on the unforgettable song “Grim Grinning Ghosts” that plays during the ride. It even comes with a CD of the song to play while you read.

Disney Parks Haunted Mansion Puzzle

Sort through 1,000 pieces to create an artistic, and eerily cute, image of the progression of the attraction. Be warned, it might haunt you until you are done putting all the pieces together.

Dooney and Burke Haunted Mansion Tote

I own one of these Dooney and Burke Haunted Mansion purses, and it’s become one of my go-to bags. It’s very sturdy, lightweight, and the classic wallpaper design is a subtle ode to the ride. The size that I have has since sold out, but you can purchase this one that’s currently on sale.

If you’d like more Haunted Mansion merchandise options, visit the park to snap up the Haunted Mansion park exclusives in person.

Madame Leota OtterBox iPhone Case

This OtterBox Haunted Mansion phone case isn’t just fun, it’s also functional. Designed for the iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus, this sturdy case features OtterBox’s Drop+ protection and an integrated Madame Leota PopSocket PopGrip. I only use OtterBox cases on my iPhone and have been very happy with the protection they provide.

Haunted Mansion Luggage Tag

The Hat Box Ghost luggage tag with the line “A Ghost Will Follow You Home” is an excellent fit for those heading to Disneyland or Disney World. This faux leather tag has an adjustable buckle strap, an address label on the back, and helps identify your suitcase at baggage claim.

Haunted Mansion Clock

The Haunted Mansion clock, a mini replica of the version that appears in the ride, isn’t just an eerie reminder of the attraction, it really does tell time. The 13-inch high clock features fingers that point at the numbers, a snake ticks off the seconds, and it glows in the dark. I have one of these clocks, and it’s proved to be a great conversation piece.