Disney is releasing an entire Marvel-themed ‘Avengers Campus’ park in 2020. Here’s everything we know so far.

caption At the D23 Expo on Friday, Disney shared sketches of its upcoming 2020 Marvel attraction. source Kirsten Acuna

On Friday, Disney confirmed that it will be debuting an entire Marvel-themed area of its park and announced that it will be called “Avengers Campus.”

This park is set to open in summer 2020 and this news comes from inside the D23 Expo, a yearly showcase about Disney-Parks news.

This section of the park will be an extension of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” tower ride that was launched back in 2017 and it will take up parts of the now-defunct “A Bug’s Land.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Friday, Disney confirmed that it has a new Marvel-centric attraction coming to Disneyland’s California Adventure in 2020 – and it’s called the “Avengers Campus.”

This Marvel-focused land is scheduled to open next summer, and this news comes from inside of the D23 Expo, a yearly showcase filled with Disney-Parks announcements.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Avengers Campus.

The park is an extension of 2017’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride and is set to include ‘Avengers’ training grounds

caption Sketches from the D23 Expo showcase an “Avengers”-themed building. source Kirsten Acuna

The new “Avengers” training grounds are described on the D23 blog as places where guests can “become part of an interconnected, global story spanning from California to Paris to Hong Kong, as the Avengers recruit new extraordinary people to join them.”

Disney hasn’t announced which Marvel heroes will be featured in the park, but concept art already has fans speculating

caption Spider-Man has already been spotted in some of the sketches of the attraction from the D23 Expo. source Kirsten Acuna

The official announcement did not specify exactly which heroes would be making appearances at the themed area, but after seeing some concept art, many are already speculating that Hawkeye will be there as well as Black Panther, Captain America, the Dora Milaje, and other Marvel characters who have been spotted at Disney parks in the past.

And, based on the sketches we have so far, it looks like Spider-Man will very likely be making an appearance at the “Avengers Campus.”

The park is taking over the now-defunct ‘A Bug’s Land’ and will reportedly feature a microbrewery, retail center, and meet-and-greet area for superheroes

As for where they will land on the map of Disney California Adventure, CNET reports that the new attractions are an extension the “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!” tower ride that launched back in 2017. The new attraction will also cover what was formerly “A Bug’s Land.”

According to an earlier report from the Los Angeles Times, Disney has already applied for permits for a retail center, microbrewery, and a meet-and-greet area for it’s coming Marvel-centric land.