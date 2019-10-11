Emily Blunt and The Rock embark on a dangerous trip in the first trailer for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

By
Olivia Singh
-
Emily Blunt and Dwayne

caption
Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson star in "Jungle Cruise."
source
Disney

  • Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming movie “Jungle Cruise,” which hits theaters on July 24, 2020.
  • Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star in the movie, which was inspired by Disneyland’s iconic theme park ride of the same name.
  • Johnson plays a boat captain who takes people on tours and Blunt portrays a wealthy explorer looking to head upriver. They encounter explosions, rocky waters, and bad guys on their journey.
  • Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti will also appear in “Jungle Cruise.”
  • Watch the trailer in the video below.
