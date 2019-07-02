Disney just released striking ‘Lion King’ photos showing the characters and the stars behind them

caption Disney’s live-action “Lion King” remake hits theaters July 19. source Disney

Disney just released amazing photos showing the characters from its upcoming “Lion King” remake, and the stars that voice them.

Included in the images are Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala, Donald Glover with Simba, and Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar.

Jon Favreau will direct the remake out July 19, which will include James Earl Jones returning to reprise his role as Mufasa. The movie will also include a new song from Beyonce, as well as a new song from from original soundtrack team of Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, in addition to a score composed by Hans Zimmer.

See the striking photos below.

Young Nala and young Simba with “Us” actress Shahadi Wright Joseph and “The Paynes” actor JD McCrary.

caption Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary play Young Nala and Young Simba in “The Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

Nala and Simba live a blessed life until Mustafa’s death changes everything.

Read more: Monopoly is releasing a ‘Lion King’ board game, and it comes with a mini Pride Rock that plays music from the movie

“Atlanta” and “Community” actor Donald Glover with Simba, who must overcome his guilt over his father’s death and many threats before he can become king.

caption Donald Glover plays Simba, the young prince in “The Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios.

Destined to rule someday, Simba is blamed for his father’s death and leaves the pride.

Singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter plays Nala, Simba’s longtime best friend.

caption Beyonce plays Nala in “Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

Nala eventually becomes Simba’s queen.

Read more: The new ‘Lion King’ teaser finally gives fans a glimpse of Beyoncé as Nala

Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard with Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife (later widow) and Simba’s mother.

caption Alfre Woodard plays Sarabi in “The Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

As queen of the Pride Lands, Sarabi is in charge of the lionesses and the hunting parties.

“12 Years a Slave” actor Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar, Mufasa’s scheming younger brother.

caption Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Scar in “Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

Scar was displaced from the line of succession to king by his nephew Simba.

Read more: The new trailer for the live-action ‘Lion King’ movie gives fans a glimpse of Scar and shows Timon and Pumbaa singing

Zazu, Pumbaa, and Timon are played by comedian and HBO talk show host John Oliver, “Knocked Up” star Seth Rogen, and comedian Billy Eichner, respectively.

caption From front to back, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner play Zazu, Pumbaa, and Timon in “The Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

The three are very loyal to Simba and take on the responsibility of keeping him safe.

Comedian Eric André, “Black Panter” actress Florence Kasumba, and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi, and Kamari.

caption From front to back, Eric André, Florence Kasumba, and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi, and Kamari in “Lion King.” source Walt Disney Studios

The three hyenas are loyal followers and minions of Scar.