Disney just released striking ‘Lion King’ photos showing the characters and the stars behind them

- Disney just released striking photos of the stars of the upcoming “Lion King” remake and the stars who voice them.
- The include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala, Donald Glover with Simba, and Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar.
- Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie hits theaters on July 19.
Jon Favreau will direct the remake out July 19, which will include James Earl Jones returning to reprise his role as Mufasa. The movie will also include a new song from Beyonce, as well as a new song from from original soundtrack team of Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, in addition to a score composed by Hans Zimmer.
See the striking photos below.
Young Nala and young Simba with “Us” actress Shahadi Wright Joseph and “The Paynes” actor JD McCrary.
Nala and Simba live a blessed life until Mustafa’s death changes everything.
“Atlanta” and “Community” actor Donald Glover with Simba, who must overcome his guilt over his father’s death and many threats before he can become king.
Destined to rule someday, Simba is blamed for his father’s death and leaves the pride.
Singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter plays Nala, Simba’s longtime best friend.
Nala eventually becomes Simba’s queen.
Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard with Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife (later widow) and Simba’s mother.
As queen of the Pride Lands, Sarabi is in charge of the lionesses and the hunting parties.
“12 Years a Slave” actor Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar, Mufasa’s scheming younger brother.
Scar was displaced from the line of succession to king by his nephew Simba.
Zazu, Pumbaa, and Timon are played by comedian and HBO talk show host John Oliver, “Knocked Up” star Seth Rogen, and comedian Billy Eichner, respectively.
The three are very loyal to Simba and take on the responsibility of keeping him safe.
Comedian Eric André, “Black Panter” actress Florence Kasumba, and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi, and Kamari.
The three hyenas are loyal followers and minions of Scar.