People are sharing their hilarious casting ideas for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

A Twitter user suggested Jake Gyllenhaal play Scuttle in Disney's live-action "Little Mermaid."

Twitter users are making hilarious suggestions for who should play Disney‘s “The Little Mermaid” characters in the live-action remake.

Some suggestions include Jake Gyllenhaal as Scuttle, and Ashley Tisdale as Sebastian.

On Wednesday, Disney announced Halle Bailey will star officially as Ariel.

People on Twitter have been making casting suggestions for Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” ever since it was announced that it’s in the works – but it just got a little funnier.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that Halle Bailey will star as Ariel. According to Variety, Jacob Tremblay will play Flounder and Awkwafina will play Scuttle, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula.

However, fans have a few more suggestions in mind. As they wait to hear who else will join the cast of the beloved Disney animation, they’ve taken it upon themselves to make some hilarious recommendations.

Starting with Ariel’s love interest, Prince Eric, some Twitter users have mentioned Paul Giamatti, Lady Gaga’s alter-ego, Jo Calderone, and even Moira (played by the brilliant Catherine O’Hara) on “Schitt’s Creek” as contenders.

just hear me out pic.twitter.com/spO7akKqu0 — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 4, 2019

guys hear me out pic.twitter.com/1Ie1k8CqZB — Alyssa Edwards as Tony Kushner’s Angel (@mildcbt) July 4, 2019

Guys hear me out pic.twitter.com/CJbQo6UdLr — Lisa Limbaugh (@lisalimbaugh) July 4, 2019

In another “Schitt’s Creek” related suggestion, a Twitter user mentioned Alexis (Annie Murphy), David (Dan Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) as Ariel’s sisters.

One Twitter user also suggested Jake Gyllenhaal take on the role of Ariel’s bird friend, Scuttle, in a spot-on side-by-side.

jake gyllenhaal for scuttle in the live action little mermaid pic.twitter.com/nd0xiJo4Cd — lauren (@sansastcrk) July 4, 2019

Ashley Tisdale was suggested to play the role of Sebastian. Tisdale covered the crab’s iconic solo, “Kiss the Girl,” back in 2006.

Ashley Tisdale is the only casting choice for Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/n39XaAPJch — ANT ????️‍???? (@ANTFERNY) July 4, 2019

Since today was all #LittleMermaid casting talk can Mark Ballas be Sebastian please pic.twitter.com/ghVX2HrpzB — Aya (@BeanBallas) July 4, 2019

Production for the live-action movie will begin in early 2020, according to Disney. There’s no set release date for the film.