7 scenes in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ that are straight out of the animated movie

caption Disney brought the Cave of Wonders to life. source Disney

Disney released a new trailer for “Aladdin,” in theaters Friday, May 24, 2019.

The official trailer contains many iconic moments straight from the animated movie from Aladdin’s first steps into the Cave of Wonders to Jasmine’s first steps on a magic carpet, which INSIDER rounded up.

Disney released its official trailer for the live-action “Aladdin” Tuesday morning and it was received much better than the previous two teasers.

A lot of that may have to do with the trailer teasing two of the movie’s big songs, “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World,” the latter of which won an Oscar for best original song. But the trailer also teases many iconic moments straight from the 1992 animated movie, which play heavily on ’90s nostalgia.

INSIDER rounded up several near recreations from the animated movie that made us excited while watching the new trailer.

Remember the first time Jafar enters his lair at the film’s start?

caption Jafar’s lair looks a little less red in the live-action movie. source Disney

This is when Jafar is trying to find his “diamond in the rough” to go into the Cave of Wonders to secure the magic lamp for him.

It looks like Aladdin will enter the Cave of Wonders the exact same way as the original film.

caption The cave entrance doesn’t look as high and menacing as the animated one. source Disney

Both versions of Aladdin are in awe of the giant sand cave.

Aladdin will discover and retrieve the lamp atop a stony precipice.

caption We’ll just be seeing this from a slightly different angle. But the mood’s the same. source Disney

But then things will most certainly go awry.

The Genie will do his big song and dance number, “Friend Like Me.”

caption The final frame in the “Aladdin” trailer matches the end of “Friend Like Me.” source Disney

It looks like it will have a few changes from the original. For instance, we see multiple versions of the Genie dancing in the background at one point. They’re probably replacing the sexily clad female dancers in red seen above. But the overall vibe feels the same.

It looks like the ending scene of the song will stay true to the animated picture.

Did you remember the Genie channeled his inner Tim Gunn in the animated movie to pull together Aladdin’s look?

caption Both Genies used scissors to tailor Aladdin’s look. source Disney

The Genie doesn’t have all of the clothes that Robin Williams’ Genie wore in this scene. But Will Smith’s take added a pair of glasses.

He made it work.

caption Say hello to Prince Ali. source Disney

This time around, the Genie shows Aladdin his reflection by holding up the mirror.

And then there’s the magic carpet ride. There’s a near shot-for-shot recreation of the moment Aladdin whisks Jasmine away.

caption There’s even a specific focus on Jasmine’s nails in the live-action trailer. source Disney/Disney Animation

Even though Aladdin is missing his turban in the scene with his slightly messy hair, it’s still the same effective question: “Do you trust me?”