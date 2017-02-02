Disney has 20 live-action movies of its animated classics planned — here they all are

caption “Mulan” is one of the next big live-action movies. source Walt Disney Studios

Disney is remaking a number of animated classics into live-action movies.

“Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” are all set for release in 2019.

Good news, Disney fans. If you loved Disney’s live-action “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” the Mouse House is bringing even more animated classics back to life.

From fairy tales like “Snow White” to classics such as “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” Disney’s live-action list continues to grow with more than a dozen in the works.

Some of the movies are complete remakes of their animated counterparts, while others are based on origin stories or sequels to existing live-action adaptations.

Keep reading to see all of the live-action remakes and sequels Disney has planned so far.

Disney’s beloved animated classic “The Lion King” is coming to theaters summer 2019.

caption “The Lion King” is returning to theaters. source Walt Disney Studios

The story follows Simba, who, with the help of his friends Timon and Pumba, must eventually save his kingdom from his evil uncle, Scar. Disney announced the full cast of the movie in November 2017.

Donald Glover is voicing Simba while James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa.

caption With the original voice of Mufasa, how can you not be excited for “The Lion King”? source Disney

The cast list also includes Beyoncé as Nala, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. “The Lion King” will be in theaters July 19, 2019.

Read more: Here’s the cast of Disney’s “The Lion King” remake and who they’re playing

Angelina Jolie will reprise her role as Maleficent in the sequel to the 2014 origin story of the notorious villain from “Sleeping Beauty.”

caption Angelina Jolie in the first trailer for the “Maleficent” sequel. source Disney

According to Disney, the sequel will follow the horned fairy, Maleficent, and her continued relationship with Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning). “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will hit theaters October 18, 2019.

Read more: Watch the first trailer for the “Maleficent” sequel.

“Lady and the Tramp” is getting a live-action reboot later this year.

caption Tramp and Lady in their iconic scene. source Disney

The film will be available on Disney’s streaming service when it launches on November 12, 2019.

The cast includes Tessa Thompson as Lady, Justin Theroux as Tramp, and Janelle Monáe as Peg.

caption Tessa Thompson plays Lady in the new movie. “Lady and the Tramp” was first released by Disney in 1955. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Walt Disney Studios

Additionally, Ashley Jensen will play the Scottish Terrier Jackie and Benedict Wong is the English Bulldog Bull. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Man are playing the humans, Darlin and Jim Dear. The movie is directed by “The Ninjago Movie” director Charlie Bean.

Read more: Disney never even considered its live-action remake for theaters

Disney is bringing “Mulan” to life next year.

caption It’s not clear whether or not Mushu will be in the film. source Disney/”Mulan”

The film follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man, takes her father’s place in war, and saves China. The remake was originally supposed to premiere in 2018.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei was cast as the titular heroine in 2017.

caption Here’s the first official photo Disney released of Liu Yifei as Mulan. source Disney

Niki Caro is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 27, 2020. She is the second woman at the studio to direct a movie with a budget of over $100 million.

Read more: Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ and who they’re playing

Emma Stone will play the “101 Dalmatians” villain in next year’s “Cruella.”

Glenn Close played the villainous Cruella de Vil in the 1996 live-action remake of the animated movie.

The live-action movie is planned to be an origin story for the villain, directed by Alex Timbers. It will be released on December 23, 2020.

Disney is remaking 1963’s “The Sword in the Stone,” which follows a young King Arthur and his lessons with the wizard Merlin.

caption The moment the young Arthur reaches for the sword is iconic. source Disney

The remake will be written by “Game of Thrones” writer and producer Bryan Cogman. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was named as the director in January 2018.

The movie will also be available on Disney’s streaming service.

Before the release of Disney’s remake of 1961’s “The Jungle Book,” the studio already started planning a sequel.

caption Plan on seeing more of Baloo and Mowgli. source Disney

The movie was a huge success, grossing nearly a $1 billion at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Favreau is expected to return to the director’s chair for “The Jungle Book 2” along with Justin Marks to return for the sequel. There is no set release date for the movie.

Disney is working on its own “Little Mermaid” remake with new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

caption Ariel and Flounder during the iconic “Part of Your World” song. source Disney/”The Little Mermaid”

Alan Menken worked on the music for the original film. He recently returned to compose the music for the “Aladdin” remake. There is no set release date for the film.

Read more: ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ iconic song ‘Part of Your World’ would have been cut from the movie if a top Disney boss had his way

“Peter Pan” has been brought to life in numerous incarnations, but Disney is set to remake its 1953 animated film.

caption Peter Pan and Wendy in “Peter Pan.” source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

There are numerous TV shows and movies based on the characters. David Lowry, who directed “Pete’s Dragon,” will set his sights on re-imagining “Peter Pan” as well.

Lowry told Collider in 2016 he’s a big fan of the film and he intends to bring his own spin to the material.

“It made a huge impact on how I grew up. I love the cartoon. I love the 2003 version. I didn’t know how I would do it better,” said Lowry. “Then, I started thinking, ‘Well, how would I do it, not better, but differently?'”

Peter Pan’s fairy companion TInker Bell is supposed to get her own live-action film, too.

caption Tinkerbell will finally get her own live-action movie. source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

It will be called “Tink” reportedly starring Reese Witherspoon. The Hollywood Reporter wrote about the movie in 2015.

It won’t just be princesses with their own live-action remakes. One of the Prince Charmings (from Cinderella or Snow White) will get his own movie too.

caption Cinderella and her prince. source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

“Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky will write – and maybe direct – the new spin on the romance.

Disney is set to release a live-action adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch.”

caption Stitch and Lilo coming to a screen near you. source Walt Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action/CGI movie is in the works from the same producers working on “Aladdin.” It’s unknown if the movie will be for theaters or for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Disney is working on an adaptation of 1996’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

caption Quasimodo is going to get his time to shine. source Disney

According to Deadline, a live-action version of Disney’s 1996 movie about an orphaned Quasimodo living in the bell tower of Notre Dame is in the works. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who teamed up on “Pocahontas,” will write the music while Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is producing.

Deadline reports the live-action film will adapt both the 1996 Disney film and the Victor Hugo novel. It’s not clear whether or not the remake will be for Disney’s streaming service or a theatrical release.

Disney’s second animated film “Pinocchio” is being adapted into a live-action version. It will be loosely based on the original animated film.

caption “Pinocchio” was originally released in 1940. source DIsney

Deadline first reported the movie in 2015. “Paddington” director Paul King left the project over the 2018 holidays, according to cinematographer Seamus McGarvey who was set to be the director of photography on the adaptation.

It’s reported that the Genie will get his own live-action prequel titled “Genies.”

caption The Genie and Aladdin in the Cave of Wonders. source Walt Disney Pictures / YouTube

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie would follow how he ended up in the lamp, but no new information is known.

Disney is also working on a live-action version of its first animated classic, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

caption Snow White. source Disney/”Snow White”

The Hollywood Reporter made the announcement in October 2016. The fairy tale will have new music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who most recently wrote the songs for “The Greatest Showman.” They also did the music for “La La Land.”

Another film was previously reported to be in the works about Snow White’s sister, Rose Red, who is featured in Grimm’s fairy tales.

caption Snow White in the Disney Parks. source canhasal/Flickr

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Rose Red” will feature her adventure with the dwarves to save Snow White after she bites the poisonous apple.

Evan Daugherty, who previously wrote “Snow White and the Huntsman” starring Kristen Stewart, is working on the project.

caption But don’t plan on seeing this Snow White again. source Universal Pictures

He was recently involved with the newest “Tomb Raider.”

Disney is reportedly in talks to remake Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach,” which was adapted as a stop-motion film in 1996.

caption Would you want to see a “James and the Giant Peach” movie? source Buena Vista Pictures

No new information has been released since 2016.

It’s not just animated movies getting the movie treatment. Popular duo Chip ‘n’ Dale are supposed to get a CGI/live-action film based on the animated series.

caption “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” aired for three seasons. source Disney Channel

The film was first reported in 2014 by The Hollywood Reporter. In May, it was reported the CGI-hybrid will be directed by Akiva Schaffer (who is a part of the comedy trio The Lonely Island).

Disney also greenlit a movie for one of its darkest characters — Chernabog — the demon from “Fantasia” back in 2015.

caption Chernabog isn’t exactly family friendly. He’s one of Disney’s creepiest villains. source Disney

The character was featured in an 11-minute segment called “Night on Bald Mountain.” He’s a strange choice for a standalone film since he’s basically a depiction of the devil and feels quite un-Disney-like.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s take will be similar to what was done with Maleficent, the villainess of “Sleeping Beauty.” That film humanized one of Disney’s darkest villains by telling her backstory. Chernabog popped up on ABC’s fairy-tale show “Once Upon A Time.”