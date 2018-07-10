The 9 changes Disney just made to its release schedule, including new release dates for a Marvel movie and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

source Lucasfilm / Paramount

Disney announced on Tuesday some major changes to its upcoming schedule of films.

The changes include an updated title for the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel, an official release date for a new Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie, and new release dates for a yet-to-be-announced Marvel movie and the next “Indiana Jones” movie.

Below are the 9 changes:

The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel has a new title.

source Disney

The sequel to the 2012 animated hit is now simply titled “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” It was originally titled “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.” It comes to theaters November 21.

“Mary Poppins Returns” moves up a week.

source Disney

The sequel to the 1964 classic, now starring Emily Blunt, will come to theaters on December 19. It was originally scheduled for the following week on Christmas Day.

The “Jungle Cruise” movie has a new release date.

caption Heidi Klum with Mickey Mouse on the Jungle Cruise in 2014. source Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

A previously “untitled Disney movie” with a release date of October 4, 2019 has been revealed to be the “Jungle Cruise” movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which is based on the Disney theme park ride. It will now be released on October 11, 2019.

Two untitled live-action Disney movies have been removed from the schedule.

source Disney

The first was supposed to be released on November 8, 2019.

The other was scheduled for February 12, 2021.

“Maleficent 2” has a release date.

source Disney

“Maleficent 2,” starring Angelina Jolie, has an official release date of May 29, 2020.

“Indiana Jones 5” has been pushed back a year.

source Paramount

The fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise will come to theaters July 9, 2021. It was originally scheduled for July 10, 2020.

An untitled live-action Disney movie previously scheduled for July 9, 2021 has been moved to July 30, 2021.

source Disney

The unknown film will hit theaters a few weeks later than originally scheduled.

A yet-to-be-revealed Marvel movie has a new release date.

source Marvel Studios

An untitled Marvel movie scheduled for release on July 30, 2021 has now moved into the February 12, 2021 slot.

“Black Panther 2,” perhaps?