13 makeup looks you can do at home to look like a real-life Disney character this Halloween

caption Rachel Duffy dressed as a ghost from Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride. source Rachel Duffy

Halloween costumes can be expensive – especially if you want to look exactly like your favorite Disney character.

Thankfully, you don’t need to purchase any extra outfits in order to go all out. Ahead of Halloween, tons of makeup artists and enthusiasts on Instagram have shared examples of their Disney-inspired beauty looks. Some can be achieved by beginners, while other looks require more skill. Regardless, each look makes for a perfect costume.

From princesses to ghosts, here are some Disney-themed makeup looks that are perfect for Halloween.

Transforming yourself into Pinocchio can be surprisingly easy.

caption Makeup artist Chelsey Smith dressed as Pinocchio. source Chelsea Smith

Makeup artist Chelsey Smith transformed herself into the classic character using makeup, a yellow shirt, blue bow tie, red suspenders, and a woven hat.

To match her look, simply use brown eyeliner or body paint to create lines that mirror Pinocchio’s wooden skin. Then add some dimension by drawing white lines alongside them.

To complete the look, line each eyelid with black liner, and add white liner to the lower lash line. You can also use dark-brown eyeliner to draw rounded eyebrows, as well as lines on each side of the mouth.

If you want to go all out this Halloween, consider painting your face to look like the Magic Mirror.

caption No Ordinary Makeup mom dressed as the Magic Mirror from “Snow White.” source No Ordinary Makeup Mom

Rather than dressing like Snow White or the Evil Queen, a makeup artist who goes by the name No Ordinary Makeup Mom on Instagram recently painted her face to look like the Magic Mirror.

In a video on her Instagram page, the makeup artist shared her technique for creating the look. First, she outlined the Magic Mirror’s mask-like appearance on her face, and then colored inside the lines using hues of purple, green, and pink.

Most importantly, the artist also wore a black jacket and tight hood to make it appear as though her head was floating inside a mirror.

You can still look scary when dressing like a Disney character.

caption Makeup artist Rachel Duffy dressed as the Haunted Mansion’s Constance Hatchaway. source Rachel Duffy

Makeup artist Rachel Duffy, for example, transformed herself into Constance Hatchaway – the ghost bride seen throughout Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride.

To create the look, Duffy first covered her face, chest, and arms in blue body paint, and contoured with darker shades, as seen in a video on her Instagram. The artist then applied smokey eye shadow, and used more paint to draw her eyebrows, pearl necklace, and red heart.

You don’t need to buy a costume in order to dress as your favorite Disney princess.

caption Makeup artist Lucia Marte used makeup to dress as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” source Lucia Marte

Makeup artist Lucia Marte proved this when she used body paint and makeup to transform herself into Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

To achieve this look at home, swap your normal eye shadows for brighter blue shades, add bold blush and highlighter to your face, and use white-and-blue body paint to create the illusion of Belle’s dress across your shoulders.

The same approach works for Disney villain costumes.

caption Makeup artist Lucia Marte dressed as Sid from “Toy Story.” source Lucia Marte

Marte also used body paint and makeup to dress as Sid from “Toy Story.” She painted the character’s classic skull-print T-shirt across her chest, and also drew a studded choker. She then completed her look with a purple smoky eye and clear lip gloss.

If you don’t want to go through the effort of painting, however, simply pair dark eye makeup with a real skull T-shirt. You can also carry a Buzz Lightyear or Woody toy as a prop.

You can use Halloween as an excuse to wear your favorite pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

caption Makeup artist Jasem Al-Hasawi wears his rose-gold inspired makeup look. source Jasem Al-Hasawi

On Instagram, makeup artist Jasem Al-Hasawi frequently shares beauty looks inspired by pairs of Mickey Mouse ears. In the photo shown above, he applied pink eye shadow, gold highlighter, and matte lipstick to match his rose-gold headband.

If you don’t want to wear a traditional costume on Halloween, consider following Al-Hasawi’s lead. Pair your Mickey ears with matching makeup, and your outfit will be set.

You can wear just about any blue ensemble when dressing as Hades from “Hercules.”

caption Makeup artist Paola Lizbeth dressed as Hades from “Hercules.” source Paola Lizbeth

Makeup artist Paola Lizbeth did exactly that, applying blue body makeup to her face and shoulders to achieve the look.

If you’d like to do the same, make sure to also wear blue lipstick and matching eye shadow. Winged eyeliner will help create the villain’s sharp face shape, while blue eyebrows will bring the entire look together.

Disney Channel characters also make for great Halloween costumes.

caption Makeup artist Jade Berry dressed as Shego from “Kim Possible.” source Jade Berry

Makeup artist Jade Berry took inspiration from the cartoon series “Kim Possible” when she transformed herself into the villain Shego.

To match her look, use black and green body paint to create the character’s signature suit design across your shoulders. You can then paint your face a light green to match Shego’s skin tone, or simply apply green eye shadow and winged liner.

Arguably the most important part of Shego’s look is her prominent lip shape. Like Berry did, apply a black lipstick or lip liner exclusively on the upper lip. You can then cover your bottom lip with foundation to make it blend in with the rest of your face.

Disney characters aren’t limited to classic princesses and villains.

caption Makeup artist Megan Graham dressed as Neytiri from “Avatar.” source Megan Graham

In 2019, Disney purchased 21st Century Fox and obtained the cinematic universes of “Star Wars” and “Avatar,” among others. Now, characters like Luke Skywalker and Neytiri are officially part of the Disney brand.

Makeup artist Megan Graham dressed as the latter, covering herself in blue paint from head to chest. She also applied peach-colored lipstick to her lips and nose, and added two braids to her hair.

Use your hair color to your advantage on Halloween.

caption Makeup artist Ileana Velázquez channels Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” source Ileana Velázquez

If you have blonde hair, you could easily mimic the style of Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty. Similarly, those with red hair can easily dress like Merida or Ariel.

Makeup artist Ileana Velázquez did the latter, though she wore a wig for her look. By pairing the bold hair color with eye shadow in Ariel’s signature colors, green and purple, you can look like the princess on Halloween without wearing an entire costume.

For a completely unique approach, try creating a Disney-inspired mural on your face.

caption Makeup artist Marianna Lund showcases a “Lion King”-inspired beauty look. source Marianne Lund

Disney costumes are always popular on Halloween, so it’s not surprising when people match. If you want to stand out, ditch your costume and try painting a scene from a Disney film on your face, as makeup artist Marianne Lund did.

Her “Lion King”-inspired look includes a painting of Rafiki and Simba on her forehead, and Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba on her cheek. She also painted animals walking across the desert on her chest.

You can expect to see lots of “Aladdin”-themed costumes this year.

caption Makeup artist Lejla Seraphim dressed as Genie from “Aladdin.” source Lejla Seraphim

The live action “Aladdin” film was released in 2019, so it’s likely that its leading characters will become popular Halloween costumes. If you’re specifically interested in dressing like Genie, however, look to makeup artist Lejla Seraphim for some guidance.

To get her look, you’ll want to apply blue body paint across the face and chest. From there, add some sparkly eye shadow to your lids, and metallic-blue lipstick to your lips. To complete the look, add some silver jewelry and tie your hair into a ponytail.

For a casual Halloween look, choose a character that doesn’t wear anything too wild.

caption Destiny Vargas dressed as Vanellope from “Wreck it Ralph.” source Destiny Vargas

Makeup artist Destiny Vargas did just that when creating a beauty look inspired by Vanellope from “Wreck it Ralph.”

Of course, the character is known for having pieces of candy in her hair, but the rest of her look is simple. Apply minimal eye makeup – just mascara will do – and lip gloss that’s slightly darker than the color of your lips. To complete the look, fill in your eyebrows and apply heavy blush.