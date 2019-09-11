Watch Angelina Jolie transform into Disney’s Maleficent in a behind-the-scenes video

- source
- Disney/YouTube and Disney
- Disney shared a behind-the-scenes video of Angelina Jolie transforming into the titular character of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which hits theaters on Friday, October 18.
- In the black-and-white video, Jolie is seen sitting in a chair while getting her hair braided and having the Maleficent headpiece put on.
- The makeup artists also apply prosthetic cheek pieces to her face and pointy prosthetic teeth to complete the look.
- Watch the video below. You can see additional photos of the transformation here.
