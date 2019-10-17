Here’s what the cast of Disney’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ looks like in real life

caption Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie and Sam Riley in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” source Walt Disney Studios

Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will be released on Friday.

The stars of the movie, including Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer attended the Hollywood premiere on Tuesday.

Some cast members appeared similar to their on-screen counterparts while others, like Jolie, looked vastly different.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is the sequel to Disney’s 2014 film, “Maleficent.”

Stars of the first film, including Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, reprised their roles for the sequel, while other actors, like Michelle Pfeiffer, signed on to portray completely new characters.

Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, the actors attended the Hollywood, California premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30.

Here’s what the stars of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” look like in real life.

Angelina Jolie portrays the titular character.

caption Angelina Jolie as Maleficent. source Walt Disney Studios

Maleficent is a powerful fairy and is the sworn protector of the Moors. She drives Aurora away after becoming wrathful over her engagement to Prince Philip.

Jolie obviously doesn’t have horns and wings in real life.

caption Angelina Jolie at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jolie’s return as Maleficent marks her first acting role in four years. The last film she appeared onscreen for was 2015’s “By the Sea,” which she produced with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Elle Fanning reprised her role as Princess Aurora in the sequel.

caption Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” source Walt Disney Studios

Aurora has a close relationship with Maleficent, but things become tense between them when the princess agrees to marry Prince Philip.

Fanning paid homage to her character’s pricked finger by wearing a glove that had crystal “blood drops” embroidered on it to the premiere.

caption Elle Fanning at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“In “Sleeping Beauty,” she pricks her finger, and there’s blood involved,” Fanning told “Entertainment Tonight” of the Gucci look she wore to the premiere. “They created this amazing design… and it’s just a work of art.”

While Fanning still has long, blonde hair in real life, she prefers to wear it straight as opposed to Aurora’s wavy look.

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Queen Ingrith in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

caption Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” source Walt Disney Studios

Ingrith is the movie’s main antagonist, and causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora.

Pfeiffer looked regal in a red gown at the movie’s premiere.

caption Michelle Pfeiffer at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

You may recognize Pfeiffer from her iconic roles as Elvira Hancock and Catwoman in “Scarface” and “Batman Returns,” respectively.

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Conall in the Disney movie.

caption Chiwetel Ejiofor as Conall. source Walt Disney Studios

Ejiofor’s character is a male fairy like Maleficent.

Ejiofor’s dreadlocks, horns and wings were all for the movie.

caption Chiwetel Ejiofor at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Ejiofor is known for his roles in “12 Years a Slave” and “Doctor Strange.”

Harris Dickinson plays Prince Philip in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

caption Harris Dickinson as Prince Philip. source Walt Disney Studios

Prince Philip’s marriage proposal to Princess Aurora displeases Maleficent in the movie, causing Aurora to escape back to the human kingdom.

Dickinson has shorter hair in real life.

caption Harris Dickinson at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The British actor is known for his portrayal of Frankie in the 2017 film “Beach Rats,” for which he recieved an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best male lead.

Sam Riley reprised his role as Diaval.

caption Sam Riley as Diaval in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” source Walt Disney Studios

Diaval is a shapeshifter and Maleficent’s right hand. He informs her of Aurora’s engagement to Prince Philip.

Riley’s hair is more kempt in real life.

caption Sam Riley at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Aside from the “Maleficent” movies, the English actor can also be seen in films like 2007’s “Control” and 2012’s “On the Road.”