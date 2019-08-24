Disney is selling gorgeous designer Princess and Prince dolls for $200 and they’re already being sold for more than triple online

caption Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip are one of three sets of dolls available for Disney collectors at D23 Expo. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Disney Store debuted three collector sets of Disney Princesses and their Princes at fan convention D23 Expo.

Insider received an up close look at the newest additions to Disney’s Designer Collection on Friday.

The theme for the 2019 collection is Midnight Masquerade and features dolls from “Sleeping Beauty,” “Enchanted,” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Each set retails for $200. They’re already being sold for hundreds more online.

Disney will release five more dolls in the Midnight Masquerade series this fall, starting with Esmeralda from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you love collecting Disney princess dolls, the Disney Store surprised fans at Disney’s biannual D23 Expo convention with three gorgeous Princess and Prince sets.

The exclusive Midnight Masquerade collection at D23 highlights characters from “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and “Enchanted.”

Each set is selling for $199.

caption At 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, there were stacks of Disney’s Designer Collection available at the Expo’s Disney Store. This is how the outside of the boxes look. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The dolls are part of the company’s higher-end Disney Designer Collection. Last fall, Disney unveiled six glamorous, limited-edition princess dolls for the holiday season.

Unlike other exclusive items at D23, the Masquerade dolls were not announced ahead of the convention. Each doll in the collection is dressed in a highly-detailed costume created for a masquerade ball.

So, who’s in this collection? Princess Aurora, Princess Tiana, and Princess Giselle.

First up, there’s Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip from Disney’s 1959 film “Sleeping Beauty.”

caption Here’s a full look at Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

And here’s the back of the box, featuring gorgeous artwork.

caption Drawings of each prince and their princess are featured on the back of the series’ box. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Throughout the movie, two of Aurora’s fairy godmothers disagree over the color of Aurora’s princess dress. It alternates between blue and pink at the film’s end. We’re pretty sure we know why blue won out here in the end.

The next princess, Giselle, from 2007’s “Enchanted,” is wearing a bright pink dress. She comes in a set with Prince Edward.

caption Princess Giselle and Prince Edward. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Amy Adams played the princess in the part live-action, part animated movie. James Marsden played her love interest Prince Edward, at least until Patrick Dempsey’s character entered the picture.

caption Giselle is wearing a dress similar to the one from the beginning of “Enchanted.” source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Here’s what the outside of the box looks like on the front and back.

caption The front and back of the “Enchanted” Midnight Masquerade box. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The third Midnight Maquerade set at D23 comprised of Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

caption Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen appear in “The Princess and the Frog.” source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Tiana looks regal with a dramatic white shawl draped around her deep green gown.

caption The full-length shot of Tiana’s outfit. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

She looks even more glamorous on the back of the box, giving off old Hollywood vibes.

caption Here’s the back of Tiana’s box. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The collection is already selling online for a lot more than their original price.

Similar to the exclusive “Avengers: Endgame” Captain America figure, the Midnight Masquerade collection is already selling on eBay for hundreds more. We’ve found single sets of the dolls range from $200 to over $600.

One seller is trying to get nearly $1,500 for all three sets combined.

caption Would you pay this much for a set of six dolls? source eBay

Those won’t be the only dolls in the Midnight Masquerade collection. Five more are coming this fall from beloved classics.

If you’re not able to get the exclusive D23 dolls, there is plenty more to come from this collection.

The six dolls will be part of a larger Midnight Masquerade collection that will roll out this fall, including five other Disney princesses.

caption Here are the five other Disney princesses who will be featured this fall in the Masquerade Collection. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Here’s the full list of upcoming dolls in the series that will be available in stores and online: