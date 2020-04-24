Disney has shared how to make its famous Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, and the recipe only has 4 steps

caption Mickey-shaped beignets are found at both Disney World and Disneyland. source Disney Parks/YouTube

Disney released its famous Mickey-shaped beignet recipe through the Disney Parks Blog on Friday.

The recipe calls for 11 ingredients, including dry yeast, sugar, vegetable oil, and heavy cream.

You’ll also need an electric mixer, Mickey-shaped cookie cutter, and tongs, among other tools.

This recipe is one of many Disney has released in recent weeks.

From ice cream to Rice Krispie treats, Disney theme parks sell tons of food in the shape of Mickey Mouse.

Take the company’s beignets, for example. Found at Disney World and Disneyland, the treats are made from fried dough and covered with powdered sugar. Though they can sometimes be hard to find, as they’re only available in select restaurants, they can be re-created at home.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog released a recipe for the Mickey-shaped snacks, which it describes as being “the perfect snack” to eat while watching “The Princess and the Frog” on Disney+.

The recipe calls for 11 ingredients, many of which are household staples. You’ll need dry yeast, sugar, vegetable oil, and heavy cream, as well as water, vegetable shortening, salt, and an egg. It also requires flour, boiled water, and powdered sugar.

As far as tools go, you’ll need an electric mixer, Mickey-shaped cookie cutter, and tongs, among other tools. Complete instructions can be found here.

There are plenty of other Disney-themed recipes and activities worth checking out online

In recent weeks, the Disney Parks Blog has unveiled five other classic recipes. Many of them are perfect for dessert, like Disney’s famous churros, Dole Whip, and plant-based cookie fries.

There’s also a French toast recipe that’s great for a decadent breakfast, and a versatile grilled cheese that works for lunch or dinner.

Disney has also released videos that give you a front-row seat on some of its most famous rides, as well as a recording of the latest Disneyland parade.

To learn more about Disney’s free recipes and online activities, visit the Disney Parks Blog here.