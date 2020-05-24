11 recipes to re-create iconic dishes from Disney movies at home

caption Beignets are seen throughout “The Princess and the Frog.” source Walt Disney Animation Studios

Though many of Disney’s beloved films are animated, you can still make dishes inspired by the movies in real life.

Tiana’s beignets from “The Princess and the Frog,” for example, are easy to make at home.

You can also re-create Snow White’s gooseberry pie, Aurora’s birthday cake, and cheese soufflé from “Beauty and the Beast.”

If you’re a Disney fan, chances are that you’ve always wanted to try at least one dish from an animated classic.

For example, there’s Tiana’s honey-glazed beignets, and Remy’s ratatouille. Going back even farther into Disney’s catalog, there’s Snow White’s gooseberry pie. Luckily for fans, all of these dishes and more can be replicated in real life using household ingredients.

Here are some of the animated foods you can bring to life in your kitchen.

Tiana’s beignets from “The Princess and the Frog” make for a delicious dessert.

Beignets are soft, dough treats that are often coated with powdered sugar. However, a honey-coated version of the snack plays a huge part in “The Princess in the Frog.” Luckily for fans, the beignets can be re-created at home.

According to cooking blog FOOD is a Four Letter Word, you’ll need active dry yeast, sugar, salt, and a large egg, among other ingredients. Baking instructions can be found here.

Disney also released the recipe for its Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets on the Disney Parks Blog.

Remy’s ratatouille is the perfect option for a gourmet dinner.

caption Remy the rat makes a ratatouille dish at the end of the 2007 film. source Pixar Animation Studios

As the namesake dish of Pixar’s 2007 film, ratatouille is arguably one of the most recognizable dishes from an animated Disney movie. To make Remy’s version at home, you’ll need more than 20 ingredients, including peppers, minced garlic, and yellow squash.

According to cooking website Fictional Food, the most similar recipe is actually called Confit Byaldi, and can be found on The New York Times’ website here.

Snow White’s gooseberry pie makes for a unique dessert.

caption Snow White wrote Grumpy’s name on the pie seen in the movie. source Disney

In Disney’s 1938 film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the leading character of the same name makes a gooseberry pie for her friend Grumpy. Back in 2019, cooking blog Feast of Starlight shared a recipe that helps you re-create the dessert at home.

To make it, you’ll need pie dough, flour, salt, unsalted butter, water, sugar, lemon, an egg, and gooseberries. Complete instructions can be found here.

You’ll only need a few household ingredients to bake the empire biscuits from “Brave.”

caption Hamish, Hubert, and Harris eat empire biscuits in “Brave.” source Pixar Animation Studios

Empire biscuits are first seen in “Brave” when Merida introduces her triplet brothers. The snacks look like small cakes covered with white icing and a cherry on top.

Cartoon Cuisine, a cooking blog, replicated the biscuits in 2019. The blog’s recipe calls for flour, sugar, butter, whole milk, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, and candied cherries. The full recipe can be found here.

The cheese soufflé from “Beauty and the Beast” is an impressive yet simple dish.

caption Pudding and a pie also dance past Belle during this scene. source Disney

During the “Be Our Guest” scene of “Beauty and the Beast,” numerous dishes – including a cheese soufflé – dance past Belle. Fans of the film have since created their own recipes to make the meal at home.

According to food blog HungryForever, you’ll only need eight ingredients, including whole milk and Swiss cheese. The full recipe is listed here.

You don’t need to be celebrating a birthday to enjoy Aurora’s lopsided birthday cake.

caption Fauna attempts to make a 16th birthday cake for Aurora in “Sleeping Beauty.” source Disney

Though things went awry when Fauna tried to make Aurora a birthday cake in “Sleeping Beauty,” the moment is still memorable and beloved by Disney fans.

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino previously created a recipe to make the cake at home, and it’s currently available to read here. You’ll need ingredients like flower, baking powder, sugar, and frosting, and tools like a mixer and decorating bags.

If it’s hot outside, consider making snow cones like the ones in “Monsters, Inc.”

caption Mike Wazowski never actually eats the snow cones during the movie. source Pixar Animation Studios

In addition to her cake creation, Pansino also created a recipe for lemon snow cones, which look just like the ones that the Abominable Snowman tries to give Mike Wazowski in “Monsters, Inc.”

All you’ll need is lemon juice, sugar, corn syrup, water, food-coloring gel, ice, and a snow-cone machine. Her recipe can be found here.

The magical cookies in “Alice in Wonderland” are pretty easy to make.

caption These cookies make Alice grow after she eats one. source Disney

Of course, the real-life cookies won’t make you grow like Alice did in the movie, but they should still be delicious.

According to In Literature, a website that provides recipes and crafts inspired by books and movies, you’ll need 14 ingredients. The full recipe can be found here.

The grey stuff is a beloved dessert amongst “Beauty and the Beast” fans.

caption Belle tries the grey stuff while dining at the Beast’s castle. source Disney

Though the dessert is only briefly mentioned during the “Be Our Guest” portion of the movie, it’s become so popular that it’s actually served at Disney theme parks.

And recently, Disney decided to share the recipe with fans so that they can make it themselves. It calls for whole milk, pudding mixes, sandwich cookies, whipped topping, scalloped sugar cookies, and edible sugar pearls. The recipe can be found here.

If you prefer villains over princesses, try your hand at making the poison apple from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

caption The Evil Queen uses this apple to poison Snow White in the 1938 movie. source Disney

Of course, the real-life version is completely safe to eat. According to Sugar, Spice, and Glitter, a parenting blog, you can make one using apples, almond bark, and food coloring.

The recipe can be found here.

Mushu’s porridge from “Mulan” can be eaten at any time of day.

caption The smiling face on Mushu’s breakfast is made from eggs and bacon. source Disney

Mushu famously made Mulan’s breakfast in the shape of smile, saying: “Look, you get porridge! And it’s happy to see you!”

Health and fitness website Peace of Mel previously made a replica of the dish, and shared the recipe online. It calls for olive oil, eggs, brown rice porridge, and bacon – this specific recipe suggests a vegan kind.