Disney has 10 movies coming out in 2019 — here they all are

Disney is bringing audiences a lot of big movies in 2019.

Disney has 10 movies coming out in 2019.

Among the company’s anticipated releases are “Avengers: Endgame,” “Toy Story 4,” and a “Frozen” sequel.

If you thought Disney’s list of movies last year was huge, we’re in for another big year of long-awaited sequels, Marvel movies, and another journey to a galaxy far, far away.

While we’re all waiting for “Avengers: Endgame,” Disney is also releasing a sequel to “Frozen” and two reimaginings of beloved animated classics.

INSIDER rounded up the 10 Disney movies that will have you talking throughout 2019.

1. “Captain Marvel”

Oscar winner Brie Larson suits up as Marvel's next superhero.

Release date: Friday, March 8

What it’s about: Marvel’s next superhero movie follows Carol Danvers (Oscar winner Brie Larson) as she’s reborn with super powers in the ’90s and becomes known as Captain Marvel.

Why you should see it: If you’re planning to see the next “Avengers” movie come April, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with Captain Marvel as many expect her to show up in “Avengers: Endgame.” We’re also excited to see Jude Law join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson (he’s in this too!), and the return of “Guardians of the Galaxy” villain, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace).

2. “Dumbo”

It looks like Dumbo will have his lucky feather in the new film.

Release date: Friday, March 29

What it’s about: The live-action remake of the 1941 animated movie follows the young elephant, Jumbo Jr., who gets made fun of for his oversized ears and nicknamed Dumbo.

Why we’re interested: The remake, directed by Tim Burton, looks like it’s making some much-needed adjustments from the original, which included racist crows. This version of “Dumbo” will add a handful of new characters, including two young children who discover Jumbo Jr. can fly. The cast includes Colin Farrell as a war hero, Danny DeVito as a circus owner, Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”), and Michael Keaton.

3. “Penguins”

You can follow along on Steve's journey to find a mate on Earth Day.

Release date: Wednesday, April 17 (Earth Day)

What it’s about: Disney’s eighth theatrical release from Disneynature follows a penguin named Steve who searches for a partner to start a family in the Antarctic.

4. “Avengers: Endgame”

Tony Stark looks like he doesn't feel too good in the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame."

Release date: Friday, April 26

What it’s about: The “Avengers: Infinity War” sequel will follow the remaining superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man, as they try and reverse Thanos’ life-altering snap that decimated half of the universe.

Why you should see it: “Endgame” is set to be the movie event of the summer. If you were among the many fans left in stunned silence at the end of “Infinity War,” you’re going to want to see how Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and the rest of the Avengers gang get themselves out of this conundrum, especially since we know Spidey is at least coming back in some way.

We also need to desperately know what Hawkeye has been up to since “Captain America: Civil War.”

5. “Aladdin”

Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud will head to the Cave of Wonders to get the prized lamp in the Disney remake.

Release date: Friday, May 24

What it’s about: The live-action remake of the Disney classic follows Aladdin (Mena Massoud), a penniless teen, who falls for the princess of Agrabah, Jasmine (Naomi Scott). His luck changes when he finds a magic lamp holding a magic genie (Will Smith) who grants him three wishes.

Why you should see it: Guy Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes”) is directing and we can’t wait to see how he interprets the bread-stealing scene with Aladdin as he runs through the Agrabah marketplace. Fans of the original will be happy to know the movie’s original composer Alan Menken will return for the score with new recordings of original songs along with two new ones.

6. “Toy Story 4”

Get ready to take the family out to see this one.

Release date: Friday, June 21

What it’s about: According to Disney and Pixar, the fourth movie in the franchise will follow Woody and the rest of the toys as they welcome some new friends who join their new owner’s room. Among them is a fork who insists he’s not a toy.

Why we’re interested: After multiple delays and the departure of the film’s director from the studio, we’re wondering if “Toy Story 4” we’ll see this summer is the same one the former Disney Animation and Pixar chief creative officer, John Lasseter, originally had in mind. The sequel will introduce several new characters, including a talking fork, but we’re holding out hope to see the return of a fan-favorite.

In 2015, Lasseter originally said the story was inspired by his wife and that the movie would be a love story between Woody his former flame, Bo Peep. Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said the film is so emotional that he had a tough time getting through the final scene. We’re ready to bust out the tissues.

7. “The Lion King”

We're already in love with little Simba. "Atlanta's" Donald Glover will voice the adult version of the lion cub.

Release date: Friday, July 19

What it’s about: The CG reimagining of the Oscar-winning animated movie follows Simba who grapples with the decision to return home and take his place as king as his uncle Scar’s dictatorial leadership threatens to unravel the pride lands.

Why we’re excited for this: The first teaser trailer looks like a near recreation of the opening of the 1994 movie. We have a lot of faith in director Jon Favreau who brought the live-action version of “The Jungle Book” to the big screen. That movie earned nearly $1 billion at theaters.

If the trailer didn’t hit you right in the feels, the star-studded cast of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Chiwetel Ejiofor should get you excited. Plus, James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa. Get ready to cry all over again.

8. “Artemis Fowl”

Irish actor Ferdia Shaw will play the role of Artemis Fowl.

Release date: Friday, August 9

What it’s about: The adaptation of the Eoin Colfer novels follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl who comes from a family of criminal masterminds. Fowl finds himself face-to-face with a race of fairies who may have something to do with the mysterious disappearance of his father.

Why we’re a bit reserved: Disney usually makes a big fuss over its trailer releases. They come during football games, an appearance on a late-night show, or ABC’s “Good Morning America.” I found it a bit odd the Mouse House released the first footage for its live-action adaptation quietly at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday. Disney has a huge summer with sure-fire hits elsewhere so “Artemis” is the only real gamble. This will either be the start of the next “Harry Potter”-like franchise or a simple one-off if it underperforms.

9. “Frozen 2”

"Frozen" became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time after its 2013 release.

Release date: Friday, November 22

What it’s about: Disney Animation hasn’t released an official synopsis for the sequel to the 2013 hit, but we do know that Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, respectively. The film will also include new songs about the sisters.

Why we’re interested: While the last “Frozen” short caused some backlash from fans, the sequel is in good hands with returning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and the Oscar-winning songwriting team of husband and wife Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Disney must feel confident about the sequel as it moved its release date up one week.

10. “Star Wars: Episode IX”

We're ready to see more of Jedi Rey.

Release date: Friday, December 20

What it’s about: Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t released an official synopsis yet for the ninth “Star Wars” movie, but we know it will serve as a culmination of the Skywalker storyline and will include more of Carrie Fisher’s General Leia through previously unused footage.

Why you should see it: Say what you will about mixed reviews of “The Last Jedi,” but if you’ve invested years watching the “Star Wars” saga, don’t you want to see how it all ends for Kylo Ren and Rey? Maybe we’ll even learn who Rey’s parents are – or not!

If you were a fan of “The Force Awakens,” director J.J. Abrams is back in the director’s chair for “Episode IX.” And he’s not just directing. Abrams also wrote the script for the ninth film so our fingers are crossed for a satisfying conclusion to the new trilogy.