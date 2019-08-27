18 Disney movies that were turned into TV shows

caption “Dumbo’s Circus” was a live-action TV show and a sequel to “Dumbo.” source Disney Channel

You may know about the popular (and not-so-popular) sequels to your favorite Disney movies, but did you ever watch the TV shows that resulted from them?

18 of Disney and Pixar’s films have jumped to the small screen, with some even getting more than one show.

“TaleSpin” and “Jungle Cubs” both star characters from “The Jungle Book.”

Some of the most beloved Disney movies live on for years after they’re released thanks to successful Disney Channel spin-offs.

Though plenty of well-known Disney films have gotten sequels, some lesser-known ones got a second chance to shine on TV, like “The Three Caballeros” and “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Keep scrolling to see if you can remember all 18 Disney movies-turned-TV shows.

One of the most recent movies to earn a TV spin-off is “Tangled,” which returned with a new animation style in 2017 as “Tangled: The Series.” It’s now called “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

caption Flynn (or Eugene) and Rapunzel in “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.” source Disney Channel

“Tangled” was released in 2010, and signaled a return to form from Disney Animation, which had been in Pixar’s shadow when it came to films in recent years.

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” takes place after the events of the 2010 film, and before the short film “Tangled Ever After,” which depicts Rapunzel and Eugene/Flynn’s wedding. Both of the film’s leads, Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore, returned to voice their characters.

The show was renewed for a third season in May 2018.

“The Emperor’s New School” takes place after the events of “The Emperor’s New Groove,” and follows Kuzco as a high school student.

caption Malina and Kuzco in “The Emperor’s New School.” source Disney Channel

“The Emperor’s New Groove” was released in 2000. After it received high ratings in syndication, “The Emperor’s New School” hit airwaves in 2006, with most of the film’s original voice cast returning, besides the original Kuzco, David Spade.

“New School” takes place after the events of the film, and sees Kuzco getting kicked out of the palace and forced to attend high school. The show features some of our favorite characters from the film, but also plenty of new characters for Kuzco to interact with, like Malina, a cheerleader he has a crush on.

The show lasted for two seasons, and ended in 2008 after the death of Eartha Kitt, who voiced the villainous Yzma.

“Hercules” got the prequel treatment with “Disney’s Hercules,” which followed the titular hero as a teenager.

caption A younger Hercules in “Disney’s Hercules.” source Disney Channel

Actually, the show is more of a “midquel,” as it takes place during Hercules’ training with Phil, which is shown in a training montage during the song “One Last Hope.” The show, which premiered in 1998, a year after the movie was released, elaborates more on Hercules’ journey to becoming, in the Muses’ words, “Hunk-ules.”

The show added two main characters to be Hercules’ friends, Icarus and Cassandra (also based on characters from Greek mythology), who were not mentioned in the film.

“Hercules” also crossed over with the animated series “Aladdin,” which saw Aladdin and his monkey companion Abu encounter Hercules’ enemy Hades, while Hercules meets Jafar.

“Disney’s Hercules” lasted for two seasons, and ended in March 1999.

Not only did “Aladdin” receive two direct-to-video sequels and a live-action remake, there was also an animated series in 1994.

caption The city of Agrabah in “Aladdin.” source Disney Channel

The “Aladdin” series take place after the original movie and its first sequel, “The Return of Jafar,” and focus on the adventures of Aladdin, his fiancée Princess Jasmine, and a newly reformed Iago (former sidekick of the villain, Jafar).

Almost all of the original film’s voice cast returned except for, notably, Robin Williams as the Genie. However, for the show’s de facto series finale and second direct-to-video sequel “Aladdin and the King of Thieves,” Williams reprised his role.

The show lasted for three seasons between syndication and airings on ABC, and ended in November 1995.

“The Lion King” received not one but two animated spin-offs, “Timon & Pumbaa” and “The Lion Guard.”

caption Timon and Pumbaa in “Timon & Pumbaa” and Kion in “The Lion Guard.” source Disney Channel and Disney Junior

“Timon & Pumbaa” takes place after the events of “The Lion King,” but before the direct-to-video sequel “The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride.” It follows the lovable sidekicks Meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa on their adventures both in the Pridelands (the setting of the movie) and around the world. Many characters from the film make appearances, including Simba, Zazu, the hyenas, and Rafiki.

“Timon & Pumbaa” aired for five seasons from 1995 to 1999.

The second “Lion King” series is much newer: “The Lion Guard.” The show is focused on Simba and Nala’s second-born cub, Kion, as the leader of the Lion Guard, a group dedicated to protecting the Pridelands.

During “Simba’s Pride,” there is a notable time-jump, as it begins with the birth of Kion’s older sister Kiara, and then jumps to her as an adult. “Lion Guard” takes place during the in-between time, with Kiara and Kion as kids.

“Lion Guard” premiered in November 2015. Its third and final season premiered in August 2019.

“The Little Mermaid” was the first Disney animated movie to receive an animated spin-off show. It takes place before the events of the film.

caption Ariel and a new mermaid, Gabriella, in “The Little Mermaid.” source CBS

“The Little Mermaid” series centers around Ariel’s life under the sea, before she fully meets Prince Eric – though he does pop up in a few episodes. All of the movie’s beloved sidekicks like Flounder and Sebastian appear, and Ariel’s sisters play a larger role in the series than they did in the movie.

“The Little Mermaid” also had two direct-to-video sequels. First, “The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea,” which takes place after the movie, and a prequel, “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning,” which directly contradicts some of the plots from the show.

The show aired for three seasons, from 1992 to 1994.

“One Hundred and One Dalmatians” has had two TV spin-offs: “101 Dalmatians: The Series” and “101 Dalmatian Street.”

caption “101 Dalmatians: The Series” and “101 Dalmatian Street.” source Disney Channel/Disney Channel UK

The original “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” was released in 1961. Over 30 years later, in 1997, “101 Dalmatians” began airing on TV. The series takes place after the events of the film, which ends with Roger and Anita owning 101 Dalmatians inside their London home. In the first episode of the show, the entire brood moves to a farm, which is where the rest of the show takes place.

The first series focuses mainly on three of the puppies: Lucky, Cadpig, and Rolly. Lucky and Rolly were two of the main puppies from the film, along with Patch who received his own direct-to-video sequel, “101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure.” Cadpig is new to the show.

It aired for two seasons from 1997 to 1998.

The second show, “101 Dalmatian Street,” is loosely based on the original film, but it focuses on new human and canine characters alike. It also updated the setting from the ’60s to present-day. It hasn’t aired in the US yet, just on Disney Channel UK, but is set to start streaming on Disney Plus.

Winnie the Pooh has had many different TV shows after the film “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

caption From left: the Winnie the Poohs from “Welcome to Pooh Corner,” “The New Adventures,” “The Book of Pooh,” and “My Friends Tigger & Pooh.” source Disney Channel

After the 1977 film was released, Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood have graced our screens a few times. First, there was the live-action puppet series, “Welcome to Pooh Corner” in the ’80s. Then, there was “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh,” which was a traditionally animated show that aired from 1988 to 1991. Ten years later, “The Book of Pooh” debuted on Disney Channel, and was a combination of puppets and animation. It ended in 2004.

The most recent adaptation of Pooh and his friends came in 2007, “My Friends Tigger & Pooh,” a computer-animated series that introduced two new characters: a young girl named Darcy, and her dog Buster. It ended in 2010.

“Lilo & Stitch” has produced three TV spin-offs, but only one aired in the US, “Lilo & Stitch: The Series.”

caption From left: Lilo in “Lilo & Stitch: The Series,” Yuna in “Stitch!,” and Ai in “Stitch & Ai.” source Disney Channel

“Lilo & Stitch: The Series” was first teased after the release of the direct-to-video sequel “Stitch! The Movie,” which acted as a backdoor pilot. The show focuses on Lilo and Stitch and the rest of their “ohana” as they attempt to round up the rest of the alien experiments. The duo help place the aliens where they will be the happiest. It aired for two seasons, from 2003 to 2006.

The other two shows, “Stitch!” and “Stitch & Ai,” aired in Japan and China, respectively. “Stitch!” was an anime re-telling of the cartoon that moved the setting from Hawaii to an island off the shore of Okinawa. “Stitch & Ai” was produced in a similar animation style as the original series, but the setting was moved again to the Huangshan mountain range in China.

A beloved “Toy Story” character received his own spin-off with “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.”

caption Buzz Lightyear in “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.” source United Paramount Network (UPN)

Though Buzz knows he’s a toy during the events of the “Toy Story” franchise, the spin-off focuses on the character that Buzz used to believe he was: a space ranger fighting off the evil Emperor Zurg alongside other heroes at Star Command.

The only other characters from “Toy Story” to make an appearance in the show are the little green aliens that our characters first encountered in a claw arcade game.

The show aired on UPN and ABC for two seasons in 2000 and 2001.

“Big Hero 6: The Series” began airing in 2017 and picks up after the events of the film.

caption Hiro and Baymax in “Big Hero 6: The Series.” source Disney Channel

Almost all of the cast from “Big Hero 6” returned for the series, save Damon Wayans Jr. and TJ Miller, who were replaced by Khary Payton and Brooks Whelan, respectively.

The series picks up after the events of the film, with Hiro starting at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology as a child prodigy, and working together with the Big Hero 6 team.

The show premiered in 2017, and has already been renewed for a third season.

“Monsters At Work” is an upcoming spin-off of “Monsters, Inc.” that will air on Disney Plus.

caption Ben Feldman, Aisha Tyler, and Yvette Nicole Brown at D23. source Disney

“Monsters at Work” is set six months after the events of “Monsters, Inc.,” with the scare floor running on laughter instead of screams.

All your favorite characters are set to return with their original voices, like Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski, John Goodman as Sully, and John Ratzenberger as the Yeti. The show will also add new characters like Tylor Tuskmon and his mom Millie, who are voiced by “Superstore” star Ben Feldman and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ host Aisha Tyler, respectively.

The show, only the second-ever to be based on a Pixar film, will be added to Disney Plus in 2020.

“The Legend of Tarzan” was about the adventures of Tarzan, his new wife Jane, and the rest of their animal friends.

caption Tarzan and Jane in “The Legend of Tarzan.” source Disney Channel

“The Legend of Tarzan” picks up with newlyweds Tarzan and Jane, her dad, and Tarzan’s friends Terk and Tantor, as well as his adopted gorilla mom Kala.

A few characters that died in the film appear in flashbacks, like villainous Clayton and Tarzan’s adopted father Kerchak. However, plenty of new animals pop up in the series throughout its 39 episodes.

The show ended in 2003.

“Dumbo’s Circus” turned the animated characters from the movie into life-sized puppets in the ’80s.

caption The cast of “Dumbo’s Circus.” source Disney Channel

Much like the 2019 live-action remake, the only character from the film “Dumbo” to appear in “Dumbo’s Circus” is the elephant himself. He also grew up, learned to talk, and began running his own circus.

Other characters on the show include Lionel the lion, Dink the koala, Barnaby the dog, and Lilli the cat. They are all puppets.

“Dumbo’s Circus” aired for three seasons from 1985 to 1986.

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” is a distant spin-off of “Peter Pan.”

caption Jake and his friends Cubby and Izzy. source Disney Channel

The titular Jake and his pirate friends aren’t Lost Boys, but they are enemies of Captain Hook, Smee, and Tick-Tock the Crocodile, much like the original group, and they solve puzzles to defeat them. Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinker Bell appear in various episodes throughout the series.

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” ran for four seasons, and ended in November 2016.

“The Jungle Book” spawned two shows: prequel “Jungle Cubs” and the reimagined “TaleSpin.”

caption Baloo in “TaleSpin” and the characters in “Jungle Cubs.” source Disney Channel

“TaleSpin” began airing in 1990. The show took characters from “The Jungle Book,” like Baloo, Louie, and Shere Khan, along with new additions, and anthropomorphized them. In the show, the characters all live in a city called Cape Suzette: Baloo became a pilot, Louie a club owner, and Shere Khan a conniving businessman in a suit.

“TaleSpin” ended in 1991 after a single season.

“Jungle Cubs” took place before the events of “The Jungle Book,” and followed Baloo, Bagheera, Louie, Shere Khan, and Kaa as young animals in the jungle. It aired for two seasons, from 1996 to 1998.

“The Legend of the Three Caballeros” is streaming outside of the US, seven decades after the original “Three Caballeros” film.

caption Panchito, Donald, and José in “The Legend of the Three Caballeros.” source Disney Channel

“The Three Caballeros” is a lesser-known Disney film that was released in 1944, starring Donald Duck and his two new friends, parrot José Carioca and rooster Panchito Pistoles.

In 2018, “The Legend of the Three Caballeros” began streaming on DisneyLife, a platform available outside the US. Not much is known about it, but Nerdist called it an “absolutely crazy Disney adventure series.”

The dwarfs from “Snow White” received an update in Disney XD series “The 7D.”

caption Some of the dwarfs in “The 7D.” source Disney XD

In “The 7D,” all seven dwarfs return to protect a kingdom called Jollywood from the bad guys, the Hildy and Grim Gloom, who constantly try to overthrow the kingdom. While Snow White doesn’t show up, as the show takes place before she was born, the Magic Mirror does appear from time to time.

The show aired for two seasons, from 2014 to 2016.