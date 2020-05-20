9 movies on Disney Plus you may have forgotten about that deserve a rewatch

caption “Return to Oz.” source Disney

There are a lot of movies on Disney Plus that I just did not like when they were first released.

I went back and watched some of them, and I actually am happy I gave them a second chance.

From “The Goofy Movie” to “Return to Oz,” here are 9 movies I appreciate more now.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney Plus has made it possible to go back and watch the “Star Wars” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and classic animated movies for days on end. But it also has opened the door to look back on titles you discarded back when they were released.

I am certainly one of those people who is suddenly watching movies like “George of the Jungle,” “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch,” and even “Return to Oz” now that they are just a click away. And I feel very differently watching them now with older eyes (and often my kids next to me watching them, too).

Here are 9 movies on Disney Plus that I have recently found a greater appreciation for:

“101 Dalmatians” is actually pretty funny and heartfelt.

caption Glenn Close as Cruella da Vil in “101 Dalmatians.” source Walt Disney Pictures

When this movie opened in 1996 I was not impressed at all by Disney’s attempt to make a live-action version of one of its animated classics. I thought John Hughes’ script was really corny and Glenn Close’s interpretation of the Cruella da Vil character was way over the top.

But years later, giving the movie another shot, I really found a tenderness in Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson’s characters’ relationships to the pups. I can also fully appreciate the comedy by Hugh Laurie and Mark Williams as the bumbling sidekicks of Cruella.

Close’s Cruella is still over the top for me, but clearly I’m in the minority. She was awarded a Golden Globe nomination and came back to play the role in the sequel.

“Bolt” is a great story about loyalty.

caption Disney released “Bolt” in 2008. source Disney Animation

This is a movie I checked out on when it opened in 2008, but it is certainly deserving as being one of the integral animated titles in the resurgence of Walt Disney Animation in the early 2000s.

Back then it was overshadowed by Pixar’s “Wall-E” (which beat out “Bolt” for the best animated feature Oscar) but now available on a streaming service over a decade later I’m watching it with my kids and see what I missed out on back then.

Its story about self-confidence and loyalty is really well done.

“Chicken Little” is a great movie for kids.

caption “Chicken Little” came out in 2005. source Disney

When this movie opened in 2005, I thought it was the dullest thing Disney could ever think of releasing. A feature-length story on the chicken who thinks the sky is falling?

The move does have its lame moments, but for the most part, Disney was on point with delivering a story that was for their core base: kids.

It’s just ironic that I didn’t catch on to this until I was a grown-up.

“Dr. Dolittle” shows off Eddie Murphy’s comedy chops for a whole new audience.

caption Eddie Murphy in “Dr. Dolittle.” source Fox

Me (and many others) thought Eddie Murphy had really lost it when he delved into the family-friendly chapter of his career.

But watching this movie with my kids, who have zero awareness of Murphy’s past as one of the biggest comic draws in the world because of his R-rated style, you understand Murphy’s master plan at work.

Having already conquered the adult-focused comedy scene, and having kids, he made something for them to watch (and likely got paid handsomely to do it).

“George of the Jungle” is wacky, but also amazing.

caption Brendan Fraser in “George of the Jungle.” source Disney

If you told me back in 1997 that one day I would sit through this movie and actually enjoy it, I would have told you you’re crazy. But this movie is actually not that bad.

Now, do I regret not giving it a chance when it was in theaters 23 years ago? Heck no. But streaming it, I happily soaked in Brendan Fraser as the wacky George.

The movie also has Leslie Mann as the love interest, Thomas Haden Church as the villain, and why didn’t anyone tell me that John Cleese was the voice of the Ape who is George’s best friend?

Now with all that said, there’s also something that is very true: “George of the Jungle 2” is awful.

“A Goofy Movie” balances its goofiness with a heartfelt father-son dynamic.

caption Disney opened “A Goofy Movie” in 1995. source Disney

Back in 1995, all I cared about was seeing “Bad Boys” so let me get that out of the way. Clearly, I was not the person Disney was trying to go after for this.

I have finally caught up and I can understand why this movie has received a resurgence over the years. Especially as a parent, I’m totally sucked in by the movie’s father-son dynamic.

Plus, “Eye to Eye” and “Stand Out” are underrated classic songs.

“Home Alone 3” deserves a chance.

caption Alex D. Linz in “Home Alone 3.” source Fox

That’s right, the “Home Alone” movie that doesn’t star Macaulay Culkin is actually good.

In this one, an 8-year-old (Alex D. Linz) defends his house from a group working for a North Korean terrorist organization (imagine if this movie came out now).

The traps the idiot criminals fall prey to are fantastic and they are really entertaining characters to watch.

Give this one a chance.

“Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” might be a little confusing, but it’s also really fun.

caption “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” as a direct-to-video release. source Disney

When a movie got a direct-to-video release, like this one, that was basically the kiss of death in my eyes. And then there’s the weird timeline: It’s called “Lilo & Stitch 2” but it’s the third movie in the franchise after “Stitch!: The Movie” (and “Lillo & Stitch: The Series” was also out at the same time).

Not confused enough yet? This movie takes place between the first “Lilo & Stitch” and “Stitch!: The Movie.”

Now that we are all caught up, here’s the thing. It’s actually a fun movie. It opens with a weird dream sequence of Stitch turning bad. In fact, the movie’s action got to a point that the MPAA slapped it with a PG rating. Very rare for a Disney title back then, which never went higher than a G rating.

“Return to Oz” is still scary, but my kids loved it.

caption Walter Murch’s “Return to Oz.” source Buena Vista Distribution

This movie scared me a lot as a kid. I don’t think I was the only one. I never had any motivation to watch it again until it showed up on Disney Plus.

The movie is still super dark. I mean, Dorothy is sent off to an asylum because she still talks about having visited Oz. That’s a lot to take in. And the Wheelers are still as terrifying now as they were back in 1985.

But I do now appreciate the theme of friendship that the story has, as well as the practical effects.

And my kids loved it! I don’t know what that says about me as a parent that it didn’t phase them one bit.