The 5 Disney movies that have made over $1 billion at the box office in 2019

caption “Toy Story 4” source Disney/Pixar

“Toy Story 4” became the fifth Disney movie to reach $1 billion worldwide, Disney announced on Thursday.

The company broke its own annual global box-office record last month, and has yet to release likely blockbusters “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

It’s Disney’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The company announced on Thursday that Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office as of Wednesday. It’s the fifth Disney release this year to hit that milestone. One of them, “Avengers: Endgame,” made over $2 billion and is the highest grossing movie of all time (before adjusting for inflation).

Disney said that “Toy Story 4” is the fourth Pixar movie – after “Incredibles 2,” “Finding Dory,” and “Toy Story 3” – to gross $1 billion, and it’s the eighth highest grossing animated movie ever.

Disney broke its own annual global box-office record last month with $7.67 billion – more than the $7.61 billion it grossed in all of 2016. And the company has yet to release “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which will both likely gross over $1 billion (the first “Frozen” and all of Disney’s “Star Wars” releases, minus “Solo,” achieved this).

The five movies on this list don’t include “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which is the first “Spider-Man” movie to reach $1 billion, but was distributed by Sony as part of a deal with Disney’s Marvel Studios.

Disney/Fox has accounted for over 40% of the domestic box office this year as other studios struggle to keep up.

Below are the five Disney movies that have earned over $1 billion in 2019, ranked by how much they’ve made globally:

5. “Toy Story 4”

source Disney/Pixar

Worldwide box office: $1.00 billion

Domestic box office: $421.8 million

2019 worldwide box-office ranking: 6

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “The latest installment, ‘Toy Story 4,’ is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all.” – Salon

4. “Aladdin”

source Disney

Worldwide box office: $1.04 billion

Domestic box office: $353 million

2019 worldwide box-office ranking: 5

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “The new telling brings little that feels essential, and the missing elements – chiefly, the controlled chaos and unbridled comedy of the late Robin Williams’ vocal performance – have given the film’s candy-colored visual palate a homesick pall.” – Observer

3. “Captain Marvel”

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.13 billion

Domestic box office: $426.8 million

2019 worldwide box-office ranking: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

What critics said: “As an action movie, Captain Marvel is really clever, with more than a few twists that’ll surprise both comics fans and newcomers … the biggest problem then, is that Captain Marvel is doing so much, we don’t actually get to know her all that well.” – GQ

2. “The Lion King”

source Disney

Worldwide box office: $1.34 billion

Domestic box office: $480 million

2019 worldwide box-office ranking: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%

What critics said: “Even if you somehow made it into the new Lion King without knowing its origins, you might start to wonder if there was another version of it that made more sense.” – Slate

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $2.76 billion

Domestic box office: $858 million

2019 worldwide box-office ranking: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “The MCU’s long goodbye to the Avengers (is it really?) comes off as truly epic and thunderously exciting. But here’s the big surprise – it’s also an emotional wipeout.” – Rolling Stone