Disney has a new collection of aqua-colored merch, including ‘Frozen’ ears and spirit jerseys

caption The collection, of course, includes a set of ears. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney has just released its first-ever color merchandise line for folks around the globe.

The “Arendelle Aqua” collection features sparkly bags, apparel, and more.

Items from the new line are available at the Shop Disney online store, and in select Disney parks worldwide.

Ahead of the release of “Frozen 2,” Disney is selling a new line of shimmery and sparkly blue merchandise in an Arendelle-Aqua collection – and you’re going to want it all.

The collection is a nod to the icy color scheme from the 2013 Academy Award-winning animated film “Frozen,” when Queen Elsa sent the kingdom spinning into a deep freeze during summer.

Currently, the Arendelle Aqua collection is available for purchase online from the Shop Disney store.

However, you can also find it around the world at parks including Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

Here are some of the best items you’ll find in the new collection.

The Arendelle Aqua Crossbody features Mickey Mouse’s signature ears.

caption The back of the bag is metallic fabric. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Staying true to the Arendelle-Aqua theme, the Minnie Mouse Icon Crossbody Bag by Loungefly features a plethora of shimmering sequins on the front and an aqua-colored metallic material on the back.

The interior of the purse has a fabric polka-dot lining that shares the “Frozen” color design, as well as three interior card slots.

One thing to note about this bag – the shoulder strap, which is made from blue vinyl and silver chains, is not removable or adjustable.

Price: $60

The Arendelle Aqua Tumbler is perfect for hot or cold drinks.

caption It’s covered in sparkles. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

The ombréd blue tumbler will keep your cold liquids “Frozen” and your hot drinks, well, hot, thanks to its double-wall of insulation.

The cup, which features a sparkly rendering of the Fantasyland Castle icon and the classic Walt Disney World logo, holds 22-ounces of liquid and comes with a press-on lid for easy drinking.

Price: $22.99

The Arendelle Aqua Reversible Sequin Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt can help keep you toasty.

caption If you rub the sequins, they become silver. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Stay warm on your visit to Arendelle with this reversible sequin sweatshirt.

The aqua-colored crewneck showcases a sequined Mickey-Mouse silhouette that changes colors from aqua to silver and back again when you brush your hand over the design.

The inside of the sweatshirt is made from a soft, French-terry fabric and is made with 85% cotton and 15% polyester. It’s sold in sizes extra small to 3X.

Price: $54.99

The Arendelle Aqua Alex & Ani Bracelet is the right amount of bling.

caption It has a dainty aqua charm. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Crafted by Alex and Ani, the Minnie Mouse Ears Bangle features an aqua enameled Minnie Mouse Ear Headband charm.

The bracelet is made of brass, comes in a silver finish, and was produced in the US.

There are also four additional, yet smaller, charms secured to the bracelet including silver Mickey-Mouse ears.

Price: $44.99

This Arendelle Aqua Spirit Jersey is Queen Elsa-approved.

caption It has a sparkly sheen. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Not sure what to wear on your next trip to Disney? Take a page out of Queen Elsa’s style book by wearing the Arendelle Aqua Spirit Jersey, which comes in sizes extra small to XXL.

The long-sleeved shirt features the Disneyland logo across the back in large, puff-ink metallic letters.

The front is a bit simpler, showcasing a “D – Est. 1955” in a smaller font.

Price: $64.99

The Arendelle Aqua Mini Backpack is covered in shiny sequins and comes with a 3D metallic bow.

caption It’s made in partnership with Loungefly. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

There won’t be any mistaking whether or not you’re actual royalty when you cart around the Minnie Mouse Sequin Mini Backpack by Loungefly.

The sparkly blue backpack measures just over 13 inches and is 7.5-inches wide and has it’s own stitched-on pair of mouse ears.

It comes with plenty of storage, like two side pockets and an exterior zippered compartment, so you can store all of your must-have items inside when you’re out and about.

Price: $90

The Arendelle Aqua Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is going to be your new favorite set.

caption There’s plenty of glitter on this. source Courtesy of Disney Parks

Fortunately, you don’t even have to visit a Disney park to pick up a pair of Arendelle Aqua Minnie Mouse Sequined Ears.

The headband is covered in shimmering sequins and comes with a metallic fabric bow, similar to the one Minnie Mouse wears.

The headband also comes with a non-slip fabric interior that will help it stay in place as you make your way around Disney.

Price: $27.99