Disney finally revealed the plots of the next 2 upcoming Pixar movies

caption Tom Holland voices Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s “Onward.” source Disney

During the D23 Expo event on Saturday, Disney finally revealed the synopses for its two Pixar films coming out in 2020.

“Onward” tells the story of two elf brothers who go on a quest to help bring their dead dad back to life for 24 hours.

“Soul” is about a man’s (you guessed it) soul which accidentally leaves Earth and returns to the You Seminar – a place where all souls are given their personalities.

“Onward” comes out March 6, 2020, while “Soul” is scheduled for sometime in the summer of 2020.

Until Disney’s major D23 Expo event this past weekend in Anaheim, California, very little was known about the two upcoming Pixar animated movies – “Onward” and “Soul.”

With only a teaser of “Onward” released and virtually nothing other than the title for “Soul” announced, the films were curious markers on Disney’s slate of upcoming films. But now, thanks to a presentation from Pete Doctor (the chief creative officer of Pixar), we have full synopses for both movies.

‘Onward’ tells the story of elf brothers living in a world that has forgotten magic – but that’s about to change

caption The Pixar team for “Onward” on stage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, August 24, 2019. source Disney

The first Pixar film of 2020, “Onward,” was produced by Korie Ray and directed by Dan Stanlon.

“Onward” is a twist on the animated fantasy movie genre with a hint ’80s nostalgia. Set in what looks like the suburbs of Los Angeles (if the suburbs were populated by elves, centaurs, trolls, and gnomes), the story follows two elf brothers named Ian and Barley Lightfoot.

Ian is a shy and nervous teenager, while his older brother Barley is “chaotic and wild and lives his life in the past.”

Barley is nostalgic for the days of real magic and quests – a relic of decades past. Though magic once existed prominently in their world, it’s slipped into the background in the same way pop culture fads go out of style.

Ian and Barley’s dad died before Ian was born. The one thing he wants more than anything in the world is to meet his father and learn more about him.

And then Ian’s wish comes true. Well, partially.

In footage shown to the D23 Expo audience, the movie opens around Ian’s 16th birthday. His mom, Laurel, reveals that Ian and Barley’s father left behind a gift that was only supposed to be given to his sons after Ian turned 16 years old.

The present turns out to be a wizard’s staff wrapped with a special crystal and instructions for a “visitation” spell that will bring Ian and Barley’s father back for just 24 hours. Barley, the brother with the most knowledge and passion for magic, tries and fails to make the spell work.

caption Chris Pratt voices Barley Lightfoot in “Onward.” source Disney

But then, after everyone has given up, Ian accidentally activates the wizard’s staff. Barley comes in and excitedly realizes that Ian must have magical abilities.

Ian only gets halfway through performing the spell before he’s distracted and the magical crystal in the staff breaks – which means only their father’s feet and legs are successfully brought back to life. This leads to a race against the clock (set to 24 hours, as the spell indicated) for Ian and Barley to find a powerful crystal to complete the spell and fully bring their father back for his intended visit.

The rest of the movie will involve Ian and Barley on their “quest,” with their father’s legs and feet in tow, as they try to rediscover magic in a world that has forgotten its wonder.

Ian will need to learn how to wield the magic powers Barley has obsessed over for years, but clearly doesn’t posses. Instead of using magic himself, Barley will act as Ian’s teacher and guide.

caption Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom in “Onward.” source Disney

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland stars as Ian, with Chris Pratt voicing Barley and Julia Louis-Dreyfus playing their mom Laurel. The teaser trailer also says Octavia Spencer costars in “Onward,” though more about her role was not announced during the D23 Expo.

“Onward” premieres on March 6, 2020.

Just months later, a second Pixar movie called “Soul” will arrive in theaters.

‘Soul’ is about the way human souls are prepared for the real world, and will follow one man’s lost soul trying to return to Earth

caption Pete Doctor presenting “Soul” on stage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, August 24, 2019. source Disney

“Soul” is cowritten and directed by Kemp Powers, with writer Mike Jones and producer Dana Murray.

“Have you ever noticed that when babies are born with no experience in the world, they already have personalities?” Murray said during the D23 Expo panel. “How is that possible?”

The team went on to say that each person is born with a soul, and the movie “Soul” posits that each human soul was “prepared” for its time on Earth at a place called the You Seminar. At this seminar, souls are given “quirks, abilities and interests” along with passions and dreams.

After graduating from the You Seminar, each soul goes on to the real world and lives its life inside a person.

“Soul” will follow the soul of Joe Gardener, a music teacher living in New York City whose dream was always to become a professional jazz piano player. He’s disappointed to find himself grown up and stuck listening to kids half-heartedly playing instruments in a classroom instead of spending his days and nights on a stage.

Then, just when he gets his big break and lands a gig at the most prestigious jazz club in New York City, Joe falls down a manhole in the middle of a Manhattan street.

Suddenly he’s back to being a soul at the You Seminar. The movie will follow Joe’s soul as he tries to find his way back to Earth.

Jamie Foxx stars in “Soul” as Joe, while Tina Fey voices a fellow soul named 86,783,123,522 – or just 22 for short.

caption The Pixar team for “Soul” standing in front of a first look at Tina Fey’s character — 22. source Disney

22 believes Earth is a “terrible” and “stressful” place and has purposefully stayed at the You Seminar for hundreds of years instead of going to join her fellow souls on the planet.

The movie’s score was written by both jazz musician Jon Baptiste and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails (“The Social Network,” “Gone Girl”). Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs also costar in the movie as various characters.

“Soul” is coming to theaters sometime in the summer of 2020.