Disney theme-park attractions that closed in the 2010s

caption This structure was inspired by Sorcerer Mickey, a character from the movie “Fantasia.” source Tony Ranze/Stringer/Getty Images

Disney World and Disneyland saw a lot of changes throughout the 2010s, welcoming new rides and attractions and saying goodbye to some as well.

Whereas some rides like the Maelstrom were simply renovated and redecorated, others – such as The Studio Backlot Tour – were completely demolished.

The Great Movie Ride in Walt Disney World, for example, closed in 2017 to make room for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Tower of Terror in Disneyland, on the other hand, was completely altered.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans were sad to say goodbye to Mickey’s Toontown Fair in 2011.

caption A view of Mickey Mouse’s bedroom in 2009. source Orjan F. Ellingvag/Getty Images

The small land, located within Magic Kingdom, was home to meet-and-greet areas, character-themed rides, and playgrounds, among other attractions. Still, the most beloved attractions in the land were two walk-through replicas of Mickey and Minnie’s cartoon homes.

Those who visited were able to tour Mickey’s living room, bedroom, kitchen, and garden, among other areas. In Minnie’s house, you could see everything from her kitchen to her living room.

The area closed permanently on February 12, 2011 so that Disney World could expand a new area of Fantasyland. According to Attractions Magazine, Disney World even held a VIP party for employees that day after Magic Kingdom closed for the night.

But some rides from Toontown fared better than others.

caption The new Barnstormer ride features a similar charm to the original attraction. source Walt Disney World

A Goofy-themed roller coaster called The Barnstormer, for example, wasn’t entirely demolished. Instead, the ride – which was themed like an airplane class taught by Goofy – was temporarily shut down on February 12, 2011.

The roller coaster was later renamed The Barnstormer featuring the Great Goofini, and now looks a lot different than it once did. Goofy no longer acts as a flight instructor, but instead stars as a circus performer riding a stunt airplane.

At The American Idol Experience, parkgoers could take part in a real-life version of the popular television show.

Once located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the American Idol Experience invited visitors to audition for park producers early in the morning. Chosen guests would then undergo hair and makeup transformations before spending time with a vocal coach.

Later on in the day, participants would compete during a live show for other park attendees, and winners were awarded passes to cut the lines during auditions for the actual “American Idol” television show.

This lasted until August 30, 2014, when the American Idol Experience was permanently shut down to make room for new attractions.

The Studio Backlot Tour allowed Disney World guests to experience the magic of filmmaking firsthand.

caption The Studio Backlot Tour was located in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. source Travisimo/Foursquare

Disney’s Studio Backlot Tour was one of the first rides built for Hollywood Studios in 1989 – and it changed drastically over the years. Towards the end of its run, each tour lasted 30-minutes long, and began with four volunteers taking part in a live special-effects demonstration.

The attraction featured tram cars that drove through backstage areas of the theme park.

caption Tram cars brought park visitors through the Studio Backlot Tour. source Orman B./Foursquare

During the ride’s heyday, park visitors were able to see everything from actual movie sets to the working Disney costume department while on the tour. But in its final years, much of the back lot had been taken over by other attractions.

Many people remember the tour through “Catastrophe Canyon,” Disney World’s last-standing film set.

caption A view of Catastrophe Canyon in 1989. source Ted Thai/Getty Images

After arriving on set in their tram cars, visitors would sit and view an imitation earthquake scene play out. Not only would the car shake, but a giant tanker would explode and soak the audience. Fake power lines would fall, and a fake flash flood would drench the scene.

Unfortunately, the dramatic attraction was closed permanently in September 2014, likely to help Disney rid the theme park of its former old-Hollywood aesthetic.

Up until 2014, Epcot’s World Showcase featured a thrilling ride called the Maelstrom.

caption The Maelstrom was located in Epcot’s Norway pavilion. source Donna N./Foursquare

The boat ride was located in Epcot’s Norway pavilion, and took parkgoers on a whimsical journey filled with trolls and Norse mythology. It was designed to help visitors “seek the spirit of Norway,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

But despite its loyal fanbase, the ride was closed permanently on October 5, 2014. It’s since been replaced with Frozen Ever After, an animatronics ride based on the hit film “Frozen.”

For almost 15 years, a 122-foot-tall sorcerer’s hat was the main focal point of Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

caption The structure was inspired by Sorcerer Mickey, a character from the movie “Fantasia.” source Tony Ranze/Stringer/Getty Images

According to AllEars, the structure was first built in 2001 as part of Disney World’s 100 Years of Magic Celebration. It was inspired by the celestial blue hat worn by Sorcerer Mickey in the 1940 film “Fantasia.”

The larger-than-life accessory was originally home to interactive kiosks that taught parkgoers about Walt Disney’s life, but was taken over by pin-trading stands and merchandise booths by 2003.

Disney World began to deconstruct the hat in January 2015, and completed the job by February 2015. Like other attractions in the park, it was removed to match the changing image of Hollywood Studios.

The Magic of Disney Animation welcomed visitors until 2015.

caption The Magic of Disney Animation was located within Hollywood Studios. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While at Hollywood Studios, this art-based attraction provided a relaxing escape for visitors of all ages.

Inside, parkgoers could receive art tips from actual Disney animators.

caption Visitors could learn to draw Disney characters during the interactive tour. source Donato/Foursquare

The tour began in a theater filled with Mickey-shaped drawing stations. There, a Disney animator worked alongside Mushu from “Mulan” to teach visitors how to draw popular characters.

Real Disney animations – from whichever movie had recently been released – were also displayed in glass cases throughout the studio. And when not drawing or viewing art, visitors could partake in meet and greets with characters like Baymax from “Big Hero 6.”

Unfortunately for fans, the attraction closed for good on July 12, 2015.

Though parkgoers loved it, Captain EO was removed from parks during the 2010s.

caption Michael Jackson on the Set for Captain EO circa September 1986. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Captain EO was a 3D attraction first brought to Disneyland in 1986. The film starred Michael Jackson as Captain EO, who worked on a space ship and brought the gift of music to “The Supreme Leader.”

Though the attraction only remained in Disneyland until 1996, it was later brought back in 2010 as a tribute to Jackson after his death. It was also brought to Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

But despite the film’s cult following, Captain EO closed permanently in Disneyland on December 6, 2015. It’s since been replaced by the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival, which pairs three short films with special effects and 3D glasses.

Lights, Motors, Action! was brought to Disney World in 2005 after first being shown at Disneyland Paris.

caption A car makes a daring jump during a performance in 2009. source Orjan F. Ellingvag/Getty Images

The daring stunt show stuck around long after the Happiest Celebration on Earth event ended in 2006, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Disneyland.

Each performance lasted 40 minutes long, and featured high-speed car chases, motorcycle tricks, and jet-ski stunts. Famous Disney characters also made appearances in the show, including Herbie the Lovebug and Lightning McQueen from “Cars.”

But to make room for new “Star Wars” and “Toy Story” attractions, Disney chose to end the show on April 2, 2016.

The “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” Movie Set Adventure made park guests feel as small as insects.

caption The playground was open to park visitors of all ages. source Chris K./Foursquare

The playground was inspired by the 1989 film, and once featured 30-foot tall grass, 40-foot-tall bumblebees, and a 52-foot-tall garden hose that sprayed visitors with water, according to WDW Info.

There were also larger-than-life cans of Play Doh and giant rolls of film, which doubled as climbing walls and slides, in the playground.

Sadly for fans, the playground’s larger-than-life features were demolished starting April 2, 2016 to make room for the upcoming Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge land.

Streets of America was previously a respite for people who spent the day on thrill-seeking rides in Hollywood Studios.

caption People walk through Disney World’s Streets of America on November 11, 2001. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Because Hollywood Studios was originally designed to honor the magic of moviemaking, Disney created a backlot that resembled streets from famous American cities, like New York and San Francisco.

There wasn’t much to do on the Streets of America – as every building was fake or locked – but the area still made parkgoers feel as though they’d been transported to another place. It also provided great photo ops, and a relaxing environment tucked away from the park’s rides.

But according to Yesterland, a blog about retired Disney attractions, the Streets of America closed for good on April 2, 2016, and has since been replaced by the giant Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

In California, Disneyland said goodbye to “For The First Time In Forever: A Musical Sing-Along.”

caption Actors perform as “Frozen” characters on December 23, 2014. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

After “Frozen” hit theaters on November 27, 2013, the film became a worldwide phenomenon. This inspired Disney to introduce “Frozen”-themed attractions, including a sing-along stage production, in five different theme parks around the world.

In Disneyland specifically, the park hosted a “Frozen Fun” event, which included “For The First Time In Forever: A Musical Sing-Along,” starting January 7, 2015. The musical outlasted the event, and continued to hold performances until April 2016.

By April 26, however, Disneyland halted performances permanently, and welcomed Mickey’s PhilharMagic in its place.

Even after being renamed, Hollywood Studios still featured a fake water tower that read: Disney MGM Studios.

caption A view of the MGM Studios water tower in September 1999. source Barry King/Getty Images

The MGM Studios water tower, also known as the “Earffel Tower,” once served as a recognizable landmark signifying your arrival at the movie-inspired theme park. It was first built in 1988.

Even after the park was renamed Hollywood Studios, the tower – adorned with Mickey ears – stood standing. But in January 2016, Disney World announced the 130-foot-tall landmark would be taken down.

By April 29, 2016, it followed attractions like Lights, Motors, Action! and the Streets of America by being removed from the park permanently.

Tower of Terror stood as a landmark of Disneyland’s California Adventure.

Disneyland welcomed the attraction – which was first featured at Disney World – in 2004. Like its twin ride on the East Coast, the Tower of Terror was found inside a tall building called The Hollywood Tower Hotel, which was designed to look decrepit.

Parkgoers who wished to ride would first enter an eerie hotel lobby, which was covered in cobwebs and dust. They’d then be seated in an elevator-like car, which flung riders up and down in a thrilling fashion.

The entire ride was inspired by the 1960s television show “The Twilight Zone,” though parkgoers didn’t have to be familiar with it before riding.

By 2017, the beloved ride had been completely renovated into a new attraction called Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!

caption A view of Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission Breakout! on May 17, 2017. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

In July 2016, news outlets began to report that Disneyland had plans to revamp the Tower of Terror ride into a “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed attraction.

As NBC Los Angeles reported at the time, many Disney fans were devastated by the news – some shared their frustration on Facebook, while others at Comic-Con reportedly booed concept art depicting the renovated attraction.

Despite protests from fans, the Marvel-inspired ride opened on May 27, 2017. And when Insider’s Kirsten Acuna visited in July of that year, she described the experience as a “much-needed and fun update to a ride that may not have been relatable to younger generations anymore.”

The Great Movie Ride epitomized the movie-set aesthetic of Hollywood Studios until 2017.

caption The replica building looked nearly identical to the actual Chinese Theatre. source Barry King/Getty Images

The ride first opened in 1989, and was built within a replica of the famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. Even the exterior featured celebrity signatures and hand prints in a cement walkway – just like the California destination.

Once inside, park visitors would wait in a “theater lobby” filled with real film props and silent films. They’d later embark on a 22-minute-long ride through some of Hollywood’s most famous scenes from movies like “Casablanca,” “Fantasia,” and “Alien.”

Unfortunately for fans, the Great Movie Ride was closed on August 13, 2017. In its place, Disney is creating its first-ever Mickey Mouse ride called Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway; it’s set to open on March 4, 2020.

In 2018, Disneyland’s Paradise Pier was renamed and remodeled to represent the Pixar franchise.

caption A view of Paradise Pier before it was remodeled and renamed. source George Rose/Getty Images

Disney announced the change in August 2017, and confirmed that the renovated area would represent numerous Pixar films, including “The Incredibles,” “Toy Story,” and “Inside Out.” Though some welcomed the change, others noted that it would alter the park’s California-inspired aesthetic.

The renovated area reopened on June 23, 2018, and introduced new versions of beloved rides. For example, the California Screamin’ roller coaster is now the Incredicoaster.