Disappointing photos show what Disney parks look like in real life

caption Looks can be deceiving. source MN Chan/Getty Images

While we all like to believe that Disney is the happiest place on Earth, that simply just isn’t the case all the time.

There can be long lines, broken rides, or even “Disney jail” for those that misbehave.

Disney parks are famously magical, but that’s not always the case.

From an animatronic sea witch that lost her head to claustrophobia-inducing crowds, Disney parks can be disappointing. Sometimes it might be better to stick to exploring the countries at Epcot.

Keep scrolling for photos that show how Disney parks aren’t always fairytales.

Disney is supposed to be a magical place for you and your family to meet iconic characters and explore fun-filled rides and attractions …

caption Mickey Mouse is a classic. source Handout/Getty Images

… but you and your family are likely not the only ones trying to have an unforgettable vacation.

caption This looks unpleasant. source Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

According to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), Magic Kingdom alone had over 56,000 visitors on an average day in 2016. Add a few thousand more for holidays and school breaks.

Every little girl dreams of meeting her favorite princess …

caption Princess meets princess. source Gene Duncan/Disney Parks/Getty Images

Everyone has a favorite Disney princess – even Meghan Markle.

The key word being “every.” Meeting Anna and Elsa could take five hours.

caption 300 minutes to meet a princess. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Fast Pass can’t help you at every ride.

The new “Star Wars” Galaxy’s Edge land in Hollywood Studios is the hottest attraction at Disney right now. It’s a must see.

caption Galaxy’s Edge. source Getty

But the next five hours will probably look something like this — because everyone else wants to see it too.

caption Crowds at Galaxy’s Edge. source Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Apparently, the line for the Millennium Falcon ride was five hours long on opening day.

Disney parks and their employees are regularly praised for their commitment to the brand …

caption The characters take their job very seriously. source Disney

All Disney employees must stay in character at all times – there’s actually a set of strict rules all cast members must follow.

… but sometimes the park gets a little too authentic, like this fire-breathing dragon that actually burst into flames.

caption Not the best thing for your kids to see. source YouTube/Darkaxian

The dragon, based on the dragon in “Sleeping Beauty,” is part of Magic Kingdom’s daily “Festival of Fantasy” parade, and normally does include smoke and fire – which explains why some patrons just believed it was part of the show when its head burst into flames.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and employees were able to put out the fire.

Paradise Pier is one of the most iconic areas at California Adventure …

caption Paradise Pier. source George Rose/Getty Images

California Screamin’ has been a part of the park since 2001 – it closed down this January to be revamped into a new “Incredibles” themed ride, called the Incredicoaster.

But rides can occasionally malfunction, like the California Screamin’ roller coaster did in 2015, forcing visitors to exit on foot.

caption The California Screamin’ coaster at Disney California Adventure. source YouTube

The coaster at Disney California Adventure had a train come to a halt at the top of a hill due to mechanical errors. Riders were forced to exit the cars and walk down … after waiting in line forever.

Disney parks are known for their Instagram-worthy food — they’re always cooking up new snacks.

caption Groot bread. source YouTube/Disney Family

Disneyland announced Groot-shaped bread last summer, in honor of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Instagram loves it.

But with all that internet love, don’t expect to be the only one trying to snap a pic. The lines for the next new thing are notoriously long.

caption The crowds outside Fairfax Market. source Google Street View

Groot bread sold out in just a few hours. Other trendy foods are also in high demand, and will likely take a long time to get your hands on, like the Dole Whip donut or rose gold Minnie Mouse cupcakes.

If you don’t want to try trendy new foods, you might think that pizza is a safe bet.

caption Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta. source Yelp/Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

But even that will set you back $7.49 … FOR A SLICE.

caption The menu. source Yelp/Charlie P.

An entire pie will cost you $39.99.

Disney is regularly at the forefront of modern technology …

caption Toy Story Mania. source Walt Disney World/Facebook

Toy Story Mania combines old-school carnival games with 3D technology, making for an amazing experience – it’s worth the FastPass.

… but sometimes even their animatronics can malfunction. Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” recently lost her head.

caption Have fun explaining that to your kids. source YouTube

At The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction at Disneyland, riders were recently exposed to a disturbing sight – Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” singing her signature song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” with her head hanging off of her body.

Disney shows are supposed to be well-oiled machines …

caption A holiday parade in Magic Kingdom. source Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty

Disney has countless shows and parades daily.

… but they can have issues too. Your child might not understand why Jasmine is asking for help on her magic carpet ride.

caption That’s Jasmine hanging upside-down. source YouTube

At “Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular,” in Disney’s California Adventure, a routine rendition of “A Whole New World” turned into more of a circus attraction – the magic carpet malfunctioned, flipped over, and left Aladdin and Jasmine upside-down and pleading for help.

At Disney, the story goes that you’ll never be more than 30 steps away from a trash can, because that’s how long people will hold on to their trash before littering. It’s why the parks are so clean …

caption A park employee cleans up trash at Disney’s California Adventure Park. source George Rose/Getty Images

Legend has it that Walt Disney observed people at the park, and counted how long a patron would hold on to their trash before deciding to just drop it on the ground. He noticed that, on average, people kept their trash for 30 steps, which is why he decided to put trash cans within 30 feet of each other across parks.

… until they’re not.

caption It’s overflowing. source JD S./Yelp

This Yelp reviewer was shocked by the amount of trash there was at Magic Kingdom, complaining that, “We stood in line next to this overflowing garbage at 6:00 PM on May 8, 2017. No staff anywhere visible to notify. Disappointing.”

Happy kids are a given at Disney parks …

caption Who doesn’t love Minnie Mouse? source Cassidy Hopkins

… but with many a happy kid comes a stroller. And you’ll have to find yours again.