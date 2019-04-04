16 foods at Disney parks that you didn’t know were vegan

caption Enjoy some Dole Whip soft serve at Disneyland. source HarshLight/Flickr

Disney resorts are known for their magical atmosphere, warm weather, and delicious food offerings.

Over the years, the company’s theme parks have also become much more accommodating to visitors with dietary restrictions, including vegans.

Many of Disney World and Disneyland‘s most famous treats, like Dole Whip soft serve and Mickey Mouse pretzels, are made with zero animal products.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

It’s often tough for vegans to find suitable dining options, but Disney World and Disneyland both offer a plethora of tasty treats made with zero animal products.

In fact, some of the theme parks’ most famous foods, like Dole Whip soft serve and Mickey Mouse pretzels, are vegan-friendly – although you’ll also want to check out the plant-based sausage at Magic Kingdom and meatless tacos at Frontierland, among others.

Below, see 16 meals and treats vegans can enjoy at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The Peter Pan Float from Storybook Treats in Disney World’s Fantasyland is vegan — but only if you order it without the chocolate feather.

caption The float is said to taste like key lime pie. source Kaitlin J./Yelp

The Peter Pan Float is made with lime-flavored Dole soft serve – a dairy-free frozen treat – and Sprite.

Epcot’s Rose & Crown Dining Room offers a vegan version of a UK staple: bangers and mash.

caption A vegan twist on a UK classic. source Rick L./Yelp

According to Vegan Disney World, a blog about vegan and vegetarian dining options at Disney parks, the vegan take on the dish is not listed on the restaurant’s menu, so you’ll have to ask your server about it.

The meal comes with two brat-flavored Beyond Sausages, vegan mashed potatoes, onions, and mushrooms, all slathered in vegan gravy.

Mickey Mouse pretzels are vegan snacks available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

caption Treat yourself to this famous snack. source Jennifer K./Yelp

Disney’s signature Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels are made without dairy and eggs, according to Milk Allergy Mom, a food and lifestyle blog.

Visitors can ask for the vegan version of the tacos at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Disneyland’s Frontierland.

caption The tacos come with rice and beans. source Brittany R. / Yelp

According to HappyCow, the soft tacos are filled with onion, red and green bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, and carrots.

All margaritas at Rita’s Baja Blenders in Disneyland are vegan-friendly.

caption Of course, you must be 21 or older to enjoy these frozen treats. source Jasmine O./Yelp

Like most margaritas recipes, the ones served at Rita’s Baja Blenders do not contain animal products, according to PETA.

Dole Whip is one of the most famous sweet treats offered at Disney’s parks.

caption This frozen dessert is especially refreshing on a hot day. source HarshLight/Flickr

Dole Whip is a dairy-free soft serve that is certified vegan. The original version is pineapple-flavored and made with non-dairy creamer, sugar, and natural flavoring and coloring.

You can find this treat at a number of locations in Disney parks around the world.

River Belle Terrace in Disneyland serves a number of delicious meals, including the vegan BBQ Tofu dish.

caption Vegans can also enjoy a side of tater tots. source Jennifer C./Yelp

The tofu comes with baked beans and seasonal vegetables.

If you ask, chefs can whip up some fresh vegan Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles for you.

caption Start your morning with these fluffy treats. source RJ_McKellar/TripAdvisor

According to PETA, any location in the park that sells Mickey Mouse waffles can make them vegan upon your request.

Epcot’s Japan Pavilion offers kakigōri: a sweet, frozen vegan treat.

caption Order it without any sweet milk topping. source Kara M./Yelp

Kakigōri is a Japanese shaved-iced dessert. At Kabuki Cafe in Disney World, visitors can order the frozen snack in rainbow, strawberry, melon, cherry, and tangerine flavors, all of which are vegan without the sweet milk topping.

Messy Melvin’s Vegan Specialty Burger at Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland’s Critter Country is a filling meal.

caption Grab some napkins and dig in. source Fantasyland F./Yelp

The sandwich features a vegan patty topped with stewed vegetables and is served with french fries or slaw.

If you like spicy foods, check out Lao Che’s Peppers at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney World.

caption The shishito peppers come with a sesame dipping sauce. source A. C./Yelp

Visitors can find this snack at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

Head to Tomorrowland at Disneyland for Alien Pizza Planet’s penne pasta with vegetable tapenade.

caption Make sure you ask for vegan cheese. source Jenny D./Yelp

According to PETA, Alien Pizza Planet, formerly Redd Rocketts, offers multiple vegan options. Make sure you also ask for vegan cheese, or no cheese, if you see it listed on the menu.

Tomorrowland is also home to The Galactic Grill, where guests can get a tasty veggie wrap.

caption A photo of Wicket’s Wicked Veggie Wrap. source Ceci Z./Yelp

The Wicket’s Wicked Veggie Wrap is vegan if you order it without pesto aioli and cheese.

The Boysen Apple Freeze at Maurice’s Treats in Fantasyland will help keep you cool on a hot day.

caption Quench your thirst with this cool, slushy beverage. source Lisa C./Yelp

Featuring frozen apple juice and boysenberry with passion fruit foam on top, the Boysen Apple Freeze is a slushy, vegan beverage that’s perfect for hot days strolling through Disneyland.

According to the Disney Food Blog, the Boysen Apple Freeze is made with frozen apple juice and boysenberry flavoring and topped with passion-fruit foam.

The Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait is another frozen treat that’ll keep Disneyland visitors cool.

caption Take a break with this refreshing dessert. source Elizabeth L./Yelp

The slushie is made with dairy-free lemon soft serve and a blue raspberry swirl, topped with a maraschino cherry.

The plant-based slaw dog at Casey’s Corner on Magic Kingdom’s Main Street is loaded with toppings.

caption Fill up on this meatless sausage. source Melissa Z./Yelp

According to Vegan Disney World, this spicy plant-based sausage is topped with cooling slaw and vegan BBQ aioli, making it a great treat to enjoy while viewing Cinderella’s castle.