Disney has 23 movies coming out in 2020 — here they all are

"Mulan" and "Jungle Cruise" are two of the biggest Disney movies coming next year.

Walt Disney Studios is releasing 23 movies next year.

The company’s 2019 acquisition of Fox studios means it gained control of a number of upcoming projects and franchises like “Avatar.”

There’s something for everyone with Pixar animated originals like “Onwards,” the Disney live-action remake of “Mulan,” and adaptations including New York Times Bestseller, “Woman in the Window.”

But the year will begin with underwater horror movie “Underwater” on January 10.

Disney is starting the next decade with a bang.

There are Pixar animated originals such as “Onward,” remakes like the highly anticipated live-action version of “Mulan,” and Disney originals like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring “Jungle Cruise,” which inspired by the studio’s theme park ride of the same name.

Readers will also be able to see their favorite characters come to life with adaptions of the popular children’s fantasy “Artemis Fowl,” and the New York Times best-seller “Woman in the Window” coming to screens next year.

Marvel fans can also get excited for the first standalone “Black Widow” movie and another all-star superhero ensemble in “The Eternals.”

Here are the 23 Disney and Fox movies currently scheduled for release next year.

‘Underwater’ — January 10, 2020

Kristen Stewart stars in "Underwater."

A group of researchers are terrorized by mysterious creatures after their underwater laboratory is nearly destroyed by an earthquake. Kristen Stewart, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudo Athie, and John Gallagher Jr. star.

You can watch a trailer for the movie here.

‘Call of the WIld’ — February 21, 2020

Harrison Ford plays the lead role in "Call of the Wild."

An adaptation of the short adventure novel by Jack London follows the story of a dog who struggles for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after being stolen from his family’s property and sold off as a sled dog. The live-action and CGI movie stars Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens, and Bradley Whitford.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here.

‘Onward’ — March 6, 2020

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice two elf brothers in "Onward."

Pixar’s latest animated creation will see two teenage elf brothers, played by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, set out on a journey to bring their father back from the grave for 24 hours.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here.

“Mulan” — March 27, 2020

Yiefei Liu will star as Mulan.

Disney is ticking off 1998’s “Mulan” in its extensive list of animated remakes in 2020.

The live-action and CGI adaptation sees a young woman disguise herself as a man and take her ailing father’s place in the war to help save China. The cast includes Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Jet Li, and Jason Scott Lee.

‘The New Mutants’ — April 3, 2020

"The New Mutants" is the next installment in the "X-Men" series.

The next installment in Marvel’s “X-Men” series was originally slated for a 2019 release but has been pushed back to April 2020.

It follows a group of teenage mutants who are kept in captivity in a secret facility. Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga star.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here.

‘Antlers’ — April 20, 2020

Keri Russell stars in "Antlers."

An Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, find themselves in deep trouble when they get entangled with a young student who holds a dangerous secret.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here.

‘Black Widow’ — May 1, 2020

Scarlett Johansson gets her own standalone Marvel movie with "Black Widow."

Scarlett Johansson gets her own Marvel spin-off as the international spy and assassin Natasha Romanoff following 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

The movie will show her rise from spy to the superhero “Black Widow” and her quests between the movies, “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” It will also star David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here.

‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ — May 8, 2020

Dev Patel plays the titular character in "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

This page-to-screen release is based on the Victorian-era novel by Charles Dickens and follows the life and adventures of David Copperfield from childhood to adulthood.

Dev Patel plays the titular character alongside Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, and Hugh Laurie. The biographical comedy/drama will be first released in the UK on January 24.

You can watch a trailer for the movie here.

‘Woman in the Window’ — May 15, 2020

Amy Adams plays the lead character Dr Anna Fox in "Woman in the Window."

Amy Adams stars in The New York Times bestselling thriller “The Woman In the Window” adaptation as the lead character, child psychologist, Dr. Anna Fox.

Fox suffers from agoraphobia (an anxiety disorder that prevents her from leaving her house) but allows her to pick up on her neighbours’ comings and goings – including a brutal crime. It also stars Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Bruan Tyree Henry, and Anthony Mackie.

‘Artemis Fowl’ — May 29, 2020

The adaptation of the popular children's book series 'Artemis Fowl' arrives on screens in May.

The popular children’s fantasy series comes to life in this screen adaptation, which follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl and his bodyguard as they try to rescue his criminal dad from powerful underground fairies.

The cast includes Ferdia Shaw, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Nonso Anozie, and Hong Chau.

You can watch a trailer for the film here.

“Soul” — June 19, 2020

Jamie Foxx voices the above character — aspiring jazz musician Joe Gardner — in "Soul."

Disney and Pixar announced the movie in June 2019, which is set to “take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle-school music teacher who dreams of playing at legendary New York jazz club The Blue Note.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are composing the film with original music from Jon Batiste.

You can watch the first trailer for the movie here.

‘Free Guy’ — July 3, 2020

Ryan Reynolds plays the lead in "Free Guy."

Ryan Reynolds stars in this action-comedy about a bank-teller called Guy who questions why he constantly gets robbed. But he soon discovers he’s, in fact, a non-playable character in a video game called Free City, which is about to go offline.

Reynolds debuted the first footage for the film at New York Comic Con in October to a warm reception.

You can read more about the movie here.

‘Jungle Cruise’ — July 24, 2020

Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson star in "Jungle Cruise."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a 1930s riverboat captain who goes on an exploratory mission into the jungle with a scientist (Emily Blunt) to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers. The movie is inspired by the popular Disney parks ride of the same name.

Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Édgar Ramírez, and Jesse Plemons also star.

You can watch the first trailer for the movie here.

‘The Empty Man’ — August 7, 2020

Fox’s horror movie “The Empty Man” is based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel of the same name. It follows an ex-cop, played by James Badge Dale, who tries to find a missing girl after being haunted by the death of his wife and son.

‘The One and Only Ivan’ — August 14, 2020

The children’s story of the same name focuses on a gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage at the mall but tries to escape from captivity with the help of an elephant named Stella.

The cast includes Bryan Cranston, Ariana Greenblatt, Indira Varma, and Ramon Rodriguez, while the voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Brooklyn Prince, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, and Helen Mirren.

“The King’s Man” — September 18, 2020

Colin Firth plays Harry Hart for the third time in "The King's Man."

Fox will be releasing the third and final “Kingsman” movie, which sees Taron Egerton and Colin Firth return as dynamic duo Eggsy and Harry Hart.

Originally intended for a February 14 release, the movie was pushed back several months to September.

‘Death on the Nile’ — October 9, 2020

Kenneth Branagh will return as Hercule Poirot following 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express."

Kenneth Branagh is directing another Agatha Christie adaption with “Death on the Nile” and returning as the detective Hercule Poirot.

This time, Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress, played by Gal Gadot, aboard a cruise ship on the river Nile, and features an all-star cast including Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, and Tom Bateman.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ — October 23, 2020

The upcoming British-American musical drama is based on the theater production of the same name about a teenager from Sheffield, England who dreams of becoming a drag queen. It will star Richard E. Grant, Max Harwood, and Sharon Horgan.

‘The Eternals’ — November 6, 2020

Angelina Jolie will star in her first Marvel movie, "The Eternals."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 25th movie is based on a group of immortal beings created by cosmic Gods set over the course of 7,000 years.

Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”), Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Henry Tyree (“Atlanta”), Salma Hayek, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie will star in the movie. It will be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Deep Water” — November 13, 2020

Ben Affleck stars as Vic Van Allen.

This adaptation of the 1957 erotic thriller of the same name follows a well-to-do husband (Ben Affleck) who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce.

But Affleck’s character becomes a prime suspect when one of his wife’s lovers mysteriously disappears. Tracy Letts and Ana de Armas also star.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ — November 25, 2020

Concept art for "Raya and the Last Dragon," which was shown at D23.

Raya (Cassie Steele) is a lone warrior who goes on an expedition with a “crew of misfits” in search of the Last Dragon to bring unity back to her kingdom of Lumandra. Actress and rapper Awkwafina voices the Last Dragon in the film.

The fantasy-action adventure will be directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins (“Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”).

‘West Side Story’ — December 18, 2020

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play "West Side Story's" star crossed teenage lovers.

This remake of the 1961 movie and Broadway show will see Steven Spielberg direct and co-produce his first musical.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play the star-crossed lovers who defy their opposing teenage street gangs.

20-year-old Zegler was one of 30,000 people to audition for the role of Maria.

‘The Last Duel’ — December 25, 2020

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star on-screen again for "The Last Duel."

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite next year in Ridley Scott’s adaptation of the 14th century-set novel published in 2004.

“The Last Duel” is loosely based on the last officially recognized judicial duel fought in France and tells the story of two knights who face societal pressure. It will receive a limited release next Christmas before opening in more theaters on January 8, 2021.