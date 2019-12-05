You should change this one setting on Disney Plus if you want to avoid accidentally blowing through your data

source Disney Plus

Disabling autoplay on services like Disney Plus can help prevent you from accidentally blowing through your monthly data allotment.

Autoplay, which prompts the next episode of a TV series to begin as soon as the current one is finished, can be turned off with a few simple steps.

Like Netflix, Disney Plus makes it easier than ever to binge-watch TV shows by automatically starting a new episode once the current one is finished.

But you may want to turn that feature off to avoid accidentally burning through your monthly allotment and paying extra, even if you’re binging on your TV at home. One Comcast customer, for example, ended up using his entire 1TB monthly data allotment in November and received an unexpected notice from the internet service provider, as USA Today reported.

If you want to turn off autoplay entirely to prevent a similar situation from occurring, here’s how to do it.

Launch the Disney Plus app on your mobile device, computer, or television and choose your profile.

Tap or select your profile icon. The location of your profile icon may change depending on what type of device you’re using. In the mobile app for iPhone, for example, it’s located near the bottom right corner of the screen.

Press the “Edit Profiles” button.

Choose your profile.

Tap the switch next to “Autoplay” to turn this feature on or off, and hit “Save.”