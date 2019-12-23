The 21 best animated series you can watch on Disney Plus right now

caption “The Simpsons” is available to watch on Disney Plus. source FOX

Disney has more than 600 movies and TV shows on its streaming service, Disney Plus.

Disney will reveal more titles over time, but for now, Insider has picked the 20 best animated series you should stream.

“Duck Tales, “TaleSpin,” and “Star Wars Rebels” are among our must-watch picks.

There are numerous animated TV shows available to stream on Disney Plus.

From classics like “The Simpsons” to newer shorts like “Forky Asks a Question,” we’ve rounded up the titles you should watch on Disney’s new service.

Keep reading for the full list of animated shows to stream ASAP.

“Duck Tales” (1987) was one of Disney’s first animated shows.

caption Scrooge McDuck is the central character in “Duck Tales.” source Disney

Disney’s first animated series produced for then-modern TV is still one of its best. “Duck Tales” pairs the obnoxiously rich Scrooge McDuck with nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louis on international adventures and treasure hunts that’s, tonally, in the same air space as “Indiana Jones.” The quality of animation here was better than anything else on TV at the time, and the kid-centric humor still holds up.

“The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1988) follows a beloved character.

caption Winnie the Pooh is the central character on this Disney show. source Disney

This underrated ABC Saturday morning cartoon, which started originally on the Disney Channel, marks the first time an animated Disney character like Pooh had a made-for-TV series based on them. Watching Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and the rest of the gang now on their everyday adventures is the perfect dose of nostalgia.

“The Simpsons” (1989) is a classic animated comedy.

caption “The Simpsons” has been running for numerous seasons. source YouTube screencap

Still on the air 30 years after its debut, “The Simpsons” may be past its glory days of seasons three through six, but this American institution is still essential (and timely) viewing. It’s the longest-running scripted show in history – now if only Disney Plus would honor that by fixing that annoying aspect ratio issue. Until they do, if “The Simpsons” is the only show you get around to bingeing on the streaming service, then you’re doing life right.

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (1989) features two adorable chipmunks.

caption Chip and Dale are iconic Disney characters. source Disney

1980s and ’90s kids stan “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” with a passion as strong as the series’ theme song is catchy. Following the adventure-show-for-kids tone set by “Duck Tales,” this animated classic was must-see afterschool viewing as the titular chipmunks start the most fun detective agency ever. If you’ve never seen this show, fix that.

“TaleSpin” (1990) is a spin-off of “The Jungle Book.”

caption “Tailspin” focuses on Baloo the bear. source Disney

“TaleSpin,” like “Rescue Rangers” and “Duck Tales,” took up significant care space in our post-school viewing habits. Part of the Disney afternoon animation block, this “Jungle Book” spin-off centers on pilot Baloo’s high-flying (and, surprisingly, action-packed) adventures with his sidekick, Kit. The show has never looked better than it does on Disney Plus.

“Darkwing Duck” (1991) was inspired by Batman.

caption “Darkwing Duck” focuses on a crime-fighting bird. source Disney

Another Disney show with a catchy theme song, “Darkwing Duck” was Disney’s answer to then-Batman mania: A crime-fighting duck with a cape, cool gadgets, and an even cooler car. This “Duck Tales” spin-off had a limited run, but what it lacked in episode count it more than made up for with quality and laughs.

“Goof Troop” (1992) follows beloved Disney character Goofy.

caption Goofy’s son also appears on “Goof Troop.” source Disney

If there’s a better way to spend a lazy weekend than watching “Goof Troop,” we don’t wanna know about it. This short-lived but beloved Disney hit is as entertaining and funny now as it was then.

“X-Men: The Animated Series” (1992) is an update to the iconic comic books.

caption “X-Men” focuses on mutants with superpowers. source Disney

The best thing to come out of the Disney/Fox merger is arguably the studio scoring the streaming rights to “X-Men: The Animated Series.”

This iconic Fox animated show embraced the heavy themes of the mutants’ comic book adventures and wrapped them around exciting stories full of kick-punching and heart. This groundbreaking series is more than just nostalgia porn for fans – it’s one of the best animated shows ever made.

“Gargoyles” (1994) is a surprisingly dark Disney animated show.

caption “Gargoyles” ran for several seasons. source Disney

Darker than any previous Disney animated fare from the ’90s, this iconic (and sorely underrated) series centers on living, human-defending versions of the rooftop fixtures struggling to save our world from a variety of epic threats.

Action-packed and featuring an all-star voice case, “Gargoyles'” dense mythology and more dramatic tone was ahead of its time but the stories hold up much better than most of its contemporaries do.

“Spider-Man” (1994) is one of the standout shows available to stream on Disney Plus.

caption Peter Parker is the main character on “Spider-man.” source Disney/Fox

Fox’s “Spider-Man” cashed in on the popularity of the “X-Men” series and proved to be almost as big a hit as Wolverine’s animated adventures.

The best “Spider-Man” show ever made, thanks to exceptional voice talent and then-novel mixing of CG and traditional 2D animation, this show is still essential viewing for Marvel fans.

“Timon & Pumbaa” (1995) is a spin-off of “The Lion King.”

caption Disney first released “The Lion King” in 1994. source Disney

Disney celebrated the blockbuster success of their 1994 hit, “The Lion King,” with this spin-off of the movie’s two most popular supporting characters: Timon and Pumbaa. The “Hakuna Matata” duo and their unique brand of slapstick humor is one of the best kids shows in the entire Disney library.

“Recess” (1997) is an iconic ’90s animated show.

caption “Recess” followed a group of elementary school kids. source Disney/ABC

While not a huge hit, “Recess” was popular enough to create a loyal fanbase and significant of ’90s nostalgia.

Part of Disney/ABC’s Saturday morning programming block in 1997, “Recess” traded in Disney’s tried-and-true animated critter approach for a show about six elementary school kids and their teachers and how they used their recess time to create and live in their own fantasy world. More heady than usual Saturday morning fare, “Recess” succeeded in being about something more than just laughs and it still holds up today.

“Silver Surfer” (1998) features characters from the Marvel comics.

caption “Silver Surfer” is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Disney

“Silver Surfer” came in at the tail end of Marvel’s reign of kids’ Saturday morning programming. Never as popular or creatively successful as “X-Men” or “Spider-Man,” “Silver Surfer” did succeed at never shying away from its titular character’s dense source material — fully embracing the cosmic hero’s complicated arc and giving audiences one of the most faithful dramatizations of the character ever. Especially when he engaged with Marvel’s big bad, Galactus.

“X-Men: Evolution” (2000) is another show that focuses on the iconic mutants.

caption The “X-Men” comics have spawned several TV shows. source Disney

“X-Men: Evolution” struggled to achieve the visual highs of Fox’s benchmark “X-Men” show, but it did pack a strong dose of allegorical themes as it depicted the new adventures of Cyclops, Wolverine, and the rest of Professor X’s mutants.

An underrated Marvel Series, “X-Men: Evolution” is a solid companion piece to the early aughts’ run of live-action X-Men movies.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008) fills in some gaps from previous movies.

caption Disney is set to release new episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” next year. source Disney

We can’t wait for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” to finally air its much-anticipated final batch of episodes in 2020. This landmark series from Lucasfilm fills in the gaps of the Jedi’s epic battles during the Clone Wars that we wish the Star Wars prequels did.

In fact, the show is so good, it makes up for how crappy the prequels turned out.

“Star Wars Rebels” (2014) is another show focusing on the “Star Wars” universe.

caption “Star Wars Rebels” takes place five years before the 1977 movie. source Star Wars/YouTube

Disney XD launched “Star Wars Rebels” in 2014 as in-canon programming, and fans couldn’t get enough – for good reason.

Taking place five years before the events of 1977’s “Star Wars,” “Rebels” follows a ragtag crew, led by hero Ezra, struggling to find their place in the early days of the Rebels’ conflict with Darth Vader and the Empire. Compelling stories drawn in a “Clone Wars”-esque style, “Rebels” is one of the best things to ever come from that galaxy far, far away.

“Gravity Falls” (2012) is an offbeat animated kids’ show.

caption “Gravity Falls” focuses on two twins as they embark on sci-fi adventures. source Disney

There’s literally nothing else like “Gravity Falls” on TV. It’s a visually dense, David Lynchian-kids show – which is a sentence we never thought we would write, or end up resulting in anything as great as this series about two preteen twins embarking on weird, sci-fi adventures with their weirder uncle. (Think “Rick & Morty,” but for tweens).

Catching up with this fan-favorite series should be a priority for all Disney Plus subscribers.

“DuckTales” (2017) is a revival of Disney’s earlier show.

caption The new “DuckTales” also follows Scrooge McDuck and his family. source Disney

2017’s “DuckTales” revival is basically the “how-to” manual for rebooting a classic series for modern audiences.

The new Disney show wisely kept the theme song and core characters intact, but now with slightly more Donald Duck and higher-end animation. The end result is a show just as fun – and, at times, more so – than the original.

“Big Hero 6: The Series” (2017) isn’t the most buzzworthy show on Disney Plus, but it’s still worth a watch.

caption “Big Hero 6” is inspired by a manga. source Disney

Based on Disney’s hit 2014 movie, “Big Hero 6: The Series” expands on the film’s manga origins with a show that is arguably more entertaining and pure fun than the feature film that inspired it.

It’s not the most buzzworthy show in the Disney canon, but it is one of the most entertaining and visually impressive cartoons on the service. And who doesn’t love Baymax?

“Muppet Babies” (2018) features adorable versions of classic Muppet characters.

caption “Muppet Babies” was originally a 1980s cartoon. source Disney

Until Disney puts the original ’80s “Muppet Babies” cartoon on the service (along with that great “Star Wars” parody episode), the 2018 show is a funny and charming substitute.

The very young adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppet gang get a CG-animated upgrade – and a new friend, Summer – as Jim Henson’s cute creations turn playtime into a must-watch event.

“Forky Asks a Question” (2019) follows a beloved character from the latest “Toy Story” movie.

caption Forky is the star of “Forky Asks a Question.” source Disney

Pixar’s “Forky Asks a Question” is a series of animated shorts that put “Toy Story 4” scene-stealer Forky front and center in an edu-tainment show. Each episode keeps it very simple, and very funny, as Forky asks a new “Toy Story” character for help answering something he doesn’t know.

The episodes are way too brief – they should be half-hours! – but any new content from the world of this franchise is better than none at all.