The best and worst original TV shows and movies you can watch on Disney Plus

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Forky Asks a Question," "Marvel's Hero Project," and "Lady and the Tramp" are some of the first original offerings to come from Disney+.

Disney is launching its highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney Plus, on Tuesday, November 12.

The ad-free streaming service will cost $6.99 per month (or $69.99 per year) for access to Disney’s large vault of animated films, TV shows, along with offerings from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Fox, and National Geographic.

Disney Plus will also roll out original shows and films.

Insider’s entertainment team has reviewed six of the new shows along with the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” ahead of their debut. Disney Plus is not making screeners of its “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” available to press ahead of release.

You’ll anxiously await more short episodes with “Toy Story 4’s” Forky, but can pass on the “High School Musical” reboot. Kids will appreciate the “Lady and the Tramp” remake even though it feels like a Disney Channel original movie.

“Lady and the Tramp” is a cute update to the original, but ultimately feels like a TV movie.

caption Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson voice the main characters in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” source Disney

What it’s about: The remake of the 1955 animated movie follows Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) as she grapples with the idea of being pushed aside by her owners for a newborn entering the family. After meeting a stray (voiced by Justin Theroux), Lady winds up lost and finds herself on an adventure with the mangy mutt that leads to an unexpected canine romance.

Why you should watch: At its best, “Lady and the Tramp” is reminiscent of another Disney classic, “Homeward Bound.” At its worst, it feels like another Disney dog movie, “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.”

Unlike “The Lion King” remake, the animals in this movie emote a bit more – for better and worse. Some of the CG to make the dogs look like they’re talking is quite convincing. Other times, it’s jarring. A few singing dogs look cartoonish as they’re singing in a dog pound. But it’s Aunt Sarah’s iconic cats that suffer the most in this department, looking downright hideous. The upside is that the duo get a much-needed update from their racist counterparts in the original with a new song to match.

Thankfully, the cats and other dogs play a small part in comparison to Lady and the Tramp, and Thompson and Theroux have great chemistry. Overall, the remake is a pleasant and fun watch for kids with family. And, let’s be honest: If you grew up watching the original, you know you’re going to tune into the remake to see what it’s all about. You may even get misty-eyed a few times. – Kirsten Acuna

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” lacks the fun and lighthearted spirit of the original Disney film.

caption Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Julia Lester star in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” source Disney+/Natalie Cass

What it’s about: The lengthy-titled new series from Disney Plus focuses on a group of high school students at the mythical East High – notably the setting of Disney’s landmark original musical, “High School Musical” – as they stage a production of the show. This being a high school drama production, there’s also plenty of drama, scheming, and love triangles to keep things interesting.

Why you should pass: It’s a fun concept for sure, but “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” lacks the earnest charm of the 2006 original (that basically launched the careers of then-unknowns Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens). While “High School Musical” was gloriously campy and unabashedly fun, this spin-off series tends to take itself a little too seriously. Plus, the lead characters – ambitious Nini, tortured Ricky, and self-assured EJ – lack the chemistry and charisma of Efron, Hudgens, and crew.

The new series is proof that you shouldn’t mess with perfection – and if you need a musical fix, just watch the original. – Libby Torres

“Toy Story” fans will enjoy “Forky Asks a Question,” but the episode lengths are disappointingly short.

caption Each episode of “Forky Asks a Question” is over shortly after it takes off. source Disney/Pixar

What it’s about: The breakout star of “Toy Story 4,” voiced by Tony Hale, asks a different question in each of the series’ 10 shorts as the curious two-day old spork learns about the world around him.

Why you should watch: The two episodes we’ve seen so far, which involve Forky asking about money and friends, are cute and deliver laughs, but will undoubtedly leave kids (and parents alike) asking for more. Quickly. At three minutes apiece, the shorts are far too, well, short. Viewers will fly through the series in a brief half hour.

The bad news? You won’t be able to binge them all at once either. Though the first episode will be available at launch (November 12), the second episode won’t debut until November 15. – Kirsten Acuna

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is a must-watch for fans of the actor.

caption Jeff Goldblum explores the worlds of sneakers, tattoos, and more on “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” source National Geographic/Martin Klimek

What it’s about: Much like Anthony Bourdain in “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations,” Jeff Goldblum travels the country exploring new trends in “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” Whether he’s attending a sneaker convention in Ohio or meeting Ben and Jerry (of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream), Goldblum highlights a variety of perspectives and lifestyles on the show.

Why you should watch: If you’re a fan of Goldblum, you won’t want to miss this show. While I personally found his demeanor and humor off-putting, diehard fans will probably love his witty remarks and commentary. Aside from Goldblum, the show does a pretty good job of exploring the lesser known side of things like denim or tattoos – although it’s a bit unclear as to why Goldblum needs to be involved. – Libby Torres

“The Imagineering Story” is a fascinating 6-hour documentary that gives a look behind the curtain of what it took to create the Disney parks.

caption Walt Disney showing his plans for Disney World. source Disney

What it’s about: This six-hour documentary (six one-hour episodes) is an exhaustive look at the creative folks who are responsible for birthing all the amazing attractions at Disneyland and Disney World. This group is known as Walt Disney Imagineering.

Why you should watch: Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks (whose father was a Disney executive and grandfather was the cocreator of Mickey Mouse), she gives us a rarely seen glimpse behind the scenes at Disney to chronicle the Imagineering division, which was created by Walt Disney himself when he began work on Disneyland, and runs all the way through the highs and lows of the division. All smoothly narrated by Angela Bassett.

If you want to know how The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Epcot Center came to life, and look at areas of the park that aren’t seen by the general public (like the expansive underground “city” below Disney World), Iwerks mixes interviews with many of the people who were on the front lines with fantastic archival footage to show how it was done. All while intertwining the story of how Disneyland, Disney World, and the other parks around the world were created. – Jason Guerrasio

The “Marvel’s Hero Project” docuseries is sweet and shows a peak of Disney’s potential impact on younger generations.

caption One of the chosen kids for “Marvel’s Hero Project” giving a speech in Washington, DC. source Marvel

What it’s about: Each 30-minute episode of “Marvel’s Hero Project” highlights a different young kid who’s making an impact on their community and the world. At the end of each mini-documentary, the team at Disney/Marvel surprise the kid with their very own comic book story and “Hero Project” package.

Why you should watch: Though at times the staged brainstorms in New York City’s Marvel offices feel a bit too scripted, overall “Marvel’s Hero Project” is a heartfelt exploration of the ways upcoming generations are going to change the world.

From a young designer named Jordan who’s changing the way disabilities are seen in the world to an 11-year-old activist fighting against child abuse and injustices, and so many more, the show gives a platform to 20 kids and their passion projects.

This is a good series for families to watch together, if only to show future generations how activism and creative problem solving will help shape the world around them to be kinder, more inclusive, and just overall better. – Kim Renfro

“Encore” taps in to some major high school nostalgia, whether or not you were a drama geek.

caption “Annie” actress, who’s also named Annie, and executive producer Kristen Bell on “Encore.” source Disney Plus/Eric McCandless

What it’s about: “Encore” reunites the now grown-up casts of high school musicals to re-stage the production years later. Executive produced by “Frozen 2” voice actress and “Veronica Mars” star Kristen Bell, the series provides the cast with everything from a theater director to costumes and sets that exceed anything a high school could afford. The only things left to chance is the offstage drama. The first and second episode feature productions from “Annie” and “Beauty and the Beast,” respectively.

Why you should watch: There’s definitely a lot to enjoy about this docuseries. The very idea of seeing what happens when you pluck adults out of their lives to come back and perform (when the majority of them hadn’t been on a stage since they were teens) is enough reason. Will they rise to the occasion or choke?

But then, you have the added bonus of seeing how life treats the quiet guy, the quirky girl, the girl who always gets the leads, the heartthrob (who only begrudgingly admits he loved the stage), and the goth… You get the idea, we all land in one or more of the high school types that exist. So, at times, it can feel very relatable.

The downside of the show is that you only really get to scratch the surface of the life and feelings of its participants. Things are said and issues arise that the show is unable to really cover in any depth. Between its ensemble cast and all the show preparations, there’s just no time. – Jethro Nededog

