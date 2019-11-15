How to get the Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and the ad-free version of Hulu

source Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+

At just $6.99 per month, Disney+ is as nostalgic as it is affordable (in comparison to many other streaming services). Not only does Disney’s new streaming service offer exclusive programming from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic, it is also stocked with plenty of old favorites.

As if the launch of Disney+ isn’t exciting enough on its own, the streaming service offers a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu’s basic plan for an additional $6 ($12.99 total). Although the deal involves the version of Hulu with ads included, there is a workaround to include ad-free Hulu for an extra $6 per month. You’ll still save $5 per month by signing up for all three services this way compared with signing up for each of them separately.

How to combine Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-free Hulu

Sign up for ad-free Hulu ($11.99). Use the same email address connected to your ad-free Hulu account to sign up for the Disney+ bundle. You will have new Disney+ and ESPN+ accounts but will continue to be billed separately for your ad-free Hulu subscription. Every month, Disney will credit you $5.99, which is the value of the ad-supported Hulu in the original bundle, bringing your total monthly cost for the three streaming services to $18.99 (a $23.97/month value).

Read more about Disney+ on Insider Picks: