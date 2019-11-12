Disney Plus is already crashing on its launch day, and fans are annoyed after they paid months in advance

caption Many subscribers are getting the left-hand error message when they try to connect to Disney Plus. source Disney

Disney Plus users were already complaining of technical difficulties right after the platform launched on Tuesday.

People are getting constant error messages like “service down” and “unable to connect.”

Many subscribers are especially annoyed after they paid months in advance for instant access.

The new streaming service hasn’t been loading effectively, with many users getting constant error messages like “service down” and “unable to connect.”

Naturally, fans were frustrated and exasperated after the months of hype and excitement.

Woke up excited to watch my new #DisneyPlus subscription and it's down. Ima cry now. pic.twitter.com/LEuOUO6xCh — FluffyTrash (@TrashFluffy) November 12, 2019

So apparently #DisneyPlus is down for the second time already ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/uIIhEnNQ4e — A Black Goddess Come To Earth (@TheFxxinSupreme) November 12, 2019

So excited. But now it's already down. Wish they would've let us download and login to a "coming soon" or countdown screen over the past 3 months or so. pic.twitter.com/UQZatE0x91 — Angie Brekken (@DandyWisher) November 12, 2019

Many subscribers are especially annoyed after they paid months in advance for instant access. The details of the service were announced back in April and Disney even offered a discount if you signed up for three years before September 2.

So glad I paid for a subscription for this months ago so that I could be all ready to start streaming the moment it went live… @disneyplus @Disney pic.twitter.com/7nzAp2kh5l — Lindsey Barnes (@LidZBarnes) November 12, 2019

I paid for this 3 months in advance to get this lol @disneyplus already letting us down pic.twitter.com/PctPdhA9QS — Put it all on ME ???? (@DraftFantastic) November 12, 2019

To bad we're unable to connect @Disneyplus. Paid early.. Been counting down the hours, now unable to connect. What the latest on fixing the problem? ???????? — Kathy Rose (@katiwhack) November 12, 2019

@disneyplus this is what I paid a year subscription for? over 20 mins of this?#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/xo4F2CB5vg — Alex Ramirez (@RammRamm24) November 12, 2019

Business Insider experienced technical issues as well.

In our test of the service Tuesday morning, the first episode of “The Mandalorian” lagged at times and the mobile app (on iPhone) crashed. When accessing the app, an “unable to connect” error message appeared.

And when Business Insider made a new account on desktop Tuesday, the Disney Plus website crashed. This was after inputting billing information. Business Insider still received an emailed receipt for the Disney Plus plan, but couldn’t access the website, as the screenshot below shows:

caption Disney Plus crashed after making an account. source Disney Plus

Disney did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Verizon is offering a free year to Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, as well as new Fios Home Internet and new 5G Home Internet customers.

The service includes the first live-action “Star Wars” TV show “The Mandalorian,” as well as plenty of content from the Disney library – including the complete “Star Wars” original and prequel trilogies, Pixar movies, Disney animated classics, and 16 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.