New Disney+ subscribers can save $10 on an annual subscription as a Cyber Monday deal

Disney+ is offering a Cyber Monday deal on the streaming subscription. Right now, new annual subscribers can save $10 on their first year of Disney+, dropping the price down from $69.99 to $59.99.

This Cyber Monday deal only applies to the annual Disney+ subscription, not the bundle that includes regular Hulu and ESPN+ or the package that includes ad-free Hulu and ESPN+. It also only applies to customers in the US and Puerto Rico and does not include the seven-day free trial. There’s no promo code – the discount is automatically applied at checkout during Cyber Monday only.

More than 10 million people have signed up for Disney+ and fallen in love with baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” since early November. Thousands of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox are all available on Disney+ so you’ll get a ton of entertainment value from the discounted annual subscription.

You can stream on up to 10 devices including your smartphone, tablet, and TV, and there are no limits on downloads – so go wild. If you’re heading somewhere during the holidays, just download the free Disney+ app on your phone or tablet and load your movies and shows when you’re on Wi-Fi. Here’s a full how-to.

