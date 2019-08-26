Disney has 19 new shows coming exclusively to its streaming service — here they all are

caption “WandaVision” and “Monster’s At Work” (a sequel series for “Monsters, Inc.”) will be streaming on Disney Plus. source Disney

Disney announced a slew of new TV shows planned to premieres on the coming streaming service, Disney Plus.

Several Marvel shows were among the new programming teased during a D23 Expo panel in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

We’re also getting a “Lizzie McGuire” series, a new “Monsters, Inc.” spinoff show, a new “Muppets” series, and three “Star Wars” prequel shows.

Keep reading to see the full list of 19 new TV shows planned for Disney Plus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During Disney’s D23 Expo event in Anaheim, California this weekend, the company announced a new slate of TV shows coming to its streaming service Disney Plus starting this fall.

Five of the shows will be available right away on November 12, 2019 – the day the streaming service officially launches. For the rest, some approximate premiere dates have been announced while others are still in pre-production stages.

According to a report from TV Line, the new shows will be released one episode at a time on a weekly basis (instead of the full-season drop style Netflix employs for most of its programming).

Keep reading to see the full list of 19 new TV shows planned for Disney Plus.

“Monsters at Work” is a sequel series which picks up after the events of “Monsters, Inc.”

caption Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler joined panel host Yvette Nicole Brown onstage for the D23 Expo panel about Disney Plus. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Starring Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler as monsters named “Tylor” and “Millie,” this series follows a recent graduate from Monsters University who spent his college days training to scare children.

But just as Tylor arrives to work at the scream factory, the system is switched over to laugh-power (thanks to the events of Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” movie).

Mike and Sulley (Billy Crystal and John Goodman) will have “special appearances” on the show, but the storyline will mainly center around a new cast of monsters as they navigate the new system prioritizing comedy over scariness.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” takes the Disney Channel movie narrative into meta territory.

caption Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu in the original “High School Musical” movie. source Disney Channel

When it premieres on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019

In real life, Disney’s “High School Musical” was filmed at a school called East High. So in the 10-episode scripted series coming to Disney Plus, the story follows a group of 2019 high-schoolers at East High who decide to put on their own production of “High School Musical: The Musical.”

Disney is rebooting the Lizzie McGuire character for a new show about Lizzie’s life as a millennial working in New York City.

caption Hilary Duff on stage at the D23 Expo panel. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Bringing back “The Lizzie McGuire Show” creator Terri Minsky and star Hilary Duff, this new series shows our main character all grown up.

Lizzie is now 30 years old and living in New York City working her “dream job” as an “apprentice to a fancy decorator.” Duff told the D23 Expo crowd that the little animated 13-year-old Lizzie will still be present and constantly talking inside the mind of the now-adult Lizzie.

Read more: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ 15 years later

“Forky Asks A Question” is a new collection of Pixar shorts all starring the “Toy Story 4” character.

caption Forky made his “Toy Story” debut this summer. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019

Forky, voiced by “Veep” and “Arrested Development” actor Tony Hale, is a toy made from trash who deals with existential anxiety regarding his creation and existence throughout “Toy Story 4.”

Now, in a series of 10 short films, Forky will speak with other Pixar characters about how the world works.

In the episode previewed by Insider during the D23 Expo panel, Forky asks Ham (the “Toy Story” piggy bank character) an important question: “What is money?”

“Muppets Now” is a new “unscripted” series starring Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, and the rest of the Muppets.

caption Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog will be back with a new Muppets show on Disney Plus. source ABC

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Few details about this show were announced during the D23 Expo panel, other than its existence and title. Instead of a trailer, Disney showed a video of Kermit bickering with a Muppet lawyer about all the things he wasn’t allowed to say about the new show.

Disney so far is only promising “a new kind of mayhem and laughter” with this short-form series.

Disney Plus is adding other unscripted shows, including “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

caption Jeff Goldblum with host Yvette Nicole Brown on the D23 Expo stage. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Jeff Goldblum wander around the world and ask people questions about tattoo artistry, synchronized swimming, ice cream, jewelry, and more, then you’re in luck. “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is a 12-episode series following the actor on his own personal adventures.

This reality/documentary-esque series is a National Geographic production which is part of the November 12 rollout on Disney Plus.

“Encore” is the first reality series premiering on Disney Plus, and it’s all about musical theater nerds.

caption Kristen Bell is the mind behind “Encore” for Disney Plus. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019

Kristen Bell (“Frozen,” “The Good Place”) is the executive producer and host of a new reality series on Disney Plus which brings high school theater performers back to the stage for a – you guessed it – encore.

Bell and the “Encore” team found people of all ages who once starred in high school musical productions. Now the former-performers will recreate the theater productions on stage again, sometimes singing in public for the first time in decades.

The first Disney Plus original of 2020 will be “Diary of a Female President.”

caption Executive Producer and recurring guest star Gina Rodriguez joined “Diary of a Female President” lead Tess Romero on the D23 Expo stage. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: January 2020

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is the executive producer and “recurring guest star” on the new series starring Tess Romero.

“Told using the narration from her diary, this half-hour single camera comedy follows 12-year-old Cuban-American girl Elena’s journey through the trials of middle school, which set her on the path to ultimately become president of the United States,” Disney’s press release says.

Now onto the “Star Wars” shows. The first major series will be “The Mandalorian,” coming November 12, 2019.

caption The D23 poster for “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” released by Disney on Friday, August 23. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: November 12, 2019

“The Mandalorian” is Disney’s first live-action “Star Wars” series, and it follows a bounty hunter in the “outer reaches of the galaxy.” According to a timeline shown during the D23 Expo panel, “The Mandalorian” takes place after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

The series stars Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”), MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), and more.

See more: Watch the first trailer for Disney’s new ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ TV series teasing the dark bounty hunter tale

Disney also teased a currently unnamed “Star Wars” prequel series about Cassian Andor and the droid K-2SO.

caption Diego Luna as Cassian in “Rogue One.” source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Stars Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk are reprising their roles from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” for a series about the rebel spy and droid’s years spent in the Rebellion before the events of “Rogue One” and “A New Hope.”

Ewan McGregor will also reprise his “Star Wars” role for a prequel series about Obi Wan Kenobi.

caption Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy onstage for the D23 Expo panel. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy officially confirmed Ewan McGregor’s return to the “Star Wars” universe “after secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it” for years.

The live-action prequel series will follow Obi Wan in the same time period that “Solo: A Star Wars Story” takes place (which means it will be in the timeline following the events of “Revenge of the Sith” – the last “Star Wars” movie McGregor appeared in).

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the first new Marvel series set to premiere on Disney Plus.

caption The official logo for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: Fall 2020

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” this series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

As revealed in the closing minutes of “Endgame,” Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America now that Steve Rogers retired from heroism in the current timeline. In the new show, Wilson and Bucky Barnes will be forced to team up and we’ll learn more about their characters.

“WandaVision” is a mysterious new show described as “half classic sitcom, half Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] spectacular.”

caption The stars of “WandaVision,” a new sitcom/action series coming to Disney Plus. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: Spring 2021

Few details about the actual plot of “WandaVision” are known, but Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen will definitely be returning as Vision and Wanda for this “wacky and fun” series. The teaser shown during D23 hinted at a link between “The Dick Van Dyke Show” sitcom from the 1960s and the superheroes features in the MCU.

Kat Dennings and Randall Park will reprise their roles from the MCU’s “Thor” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” and actress Kathryn Hahn who has been cast as a “nosy neighbor” character.

“Loki” will follow everyone’s favorite god of mischief in the events after “Avengers: Endgame” when he disappeared with the Tesseract.

caption Tom Hiddleston will be back as Loki on Disney Plus. source Marvel Studios

When it premieres on Disney Plus: Spring 2021

While the heroic Avengers were messing with timelines in “Endgame,” the Loki from the first “Avengers” movie grabbed the Tesseract and vanished. Where did he go? We’ll find out when “Loki” premieres on Disney Plus in 2021.

Read more: The 27 biggest questions we have after seeing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

“What If…?” is a new Marvel animated series that asks how the events we’ve already seen in the MCU movies might have worked out differently with one small change.

caption The official logo for Marvel’s “What If…?” TV show. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: Summer 2021

Many of the stars we’ve come to know in the MCU are returning to voice their characters for this animated anthology series. Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter in the “Captain America” movies, came out during the D23 Expo panel to tease one episode in which Peggy is the one turned into a super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers.

“Captain Carter” is just one possibility of many which will be explored in “What If…?” starting in 2021.

“Hawkeye” is the first MCU spinoff to focus on Clint Barton’s character.

caption TV announcements were made at the Disney Plus showcase presentation at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday, August 23, 2019. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: Fall 2021

The “Hawkeye” series will show us more of what happened to Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, after Thanos’ devastating snap in “Avengers: Infinity War.” We’ll also see more of Kate Bishop, Barton’s daughter who is starting to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

In the comics, Bishop takes up the mantle of Hawkeye (a narrative teased in the beginning scene of “Avengers: Endgame”).

Disney also announced three more Marvel series, including “Moon Knight.”

caption The official logo for “Moon Knight” unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

As reported by Insider’s Kirsten Acuna, “in the [‘Moon Knight’] comics, Marc Spector is a mercenary who gets resurrected by an Egyptian moon god after being left for dead. He’s a hero in New York City with multiple personalities.”

“Ms. Marvel” will bring the first Pakistani-American superhero to life.

caption The official logo for the “Ms. Marvel” series coming to Disney Plus. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

“Ms. Marvel” is about a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl from New Jersey named Kamala Khan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ms. Marvel” will be written by British writer Bisha K. Ali, who is also acting as showrunner.

Last but not least, “She Hulk” will come to to Disney Plus.

caption The logo revealed for “She Hulk” at Friday’s D23 Expo panel. source Disney

When it premieres on Disney Plus: TBA

Also deriving from the Marvel comics, “She Hulk” tells the story of Jennifer Waters – the cousin of Bruce Banner in the comics who transforms into a green version of herself.

Disney Plus launches on November 12, and will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year.

caption A look at the layout of the Disney Plus streaming platform. source Disney

The streaming service will be available for the monthly or an annual rate, and Disney’s press release says pricing varies outside US. For each account, you’ll be able to make up to seven profiles where you can save watch lists.

Disney says it will allow for a maximum of four concurrent streams. You’ll be able to download anything from the Disney Plus catalogue to your phone or tablet device, enabling offline viewing.