How to get a free week of Disney+, Disney’s new ad-free streaming service

Disney+ is a new on-demand, ad-free streaming service that will feature movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

You get a free seven-day trial when you first sign up.

After the trial ends, the subscription costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year ($5.83/month).

The new Disney-centric streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch on November 12, 2019.

If you’re a fan of everything Disney – meaning Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox – you’re probably thinking of signing up for the monthly or yearly subscription on the Disney+ website the moment you can.

But if you’re just a casual Disney fan or you’re not sure whether you’ll like this new service, you don’t have to commit to a subscription ($6.99/month or $69.99/year) quite yet.

How to try Disney+ for free

Disney+ offers a free seven-day trial. This will give you the chance to browse and watch all of the movies and shows on the service. The free trial is only available to new subscribers.

In addition to classic features such as the Disney and Pixar movies you grew up watching and new, recently released movies such as “Captain Marvel” and “Lion King,” Disney+ has all-new, exclusive original programming. We recommend using the trial as an opportunity to see whether these original movies and shows are worth the monthly cost.

Disney+ extras to consider

Once Disney+ officially launches on November 12, there will also be a bundled package option. For $12.99 a month, you can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Signing up for all three of the services individually would cost $18.

